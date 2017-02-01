₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Amoyinoluwa24: 5:24pm
Comedian Bovi shared a cute picture he took with the 7 year old champion of the children section of the run Lagos marathon.
He posted the picture with the caption "The picture says it all. When she becomes world famous and successful, I will remind her"
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/bovi-shares-cute-photo-he-took-with-7.html
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Amoyinoluwa24: 5:30pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by casttlebarbz(m): 5:34pm
familiarity
4 Likes
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by BerryAnny(m): 10:06pm
Good 4 her!
1 Like
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by olaolulazio(m): 10:15pm
Bovi and teeth sha...
What's wrong with his lips?
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Daslim180(m): 10:15pm
It's cool.....
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by philtex(m): 10:16pm
Mtcheeeeeeeew
1 Like
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by rossyc(f): 10:16pm
Ok
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Mist115: 10:16pm
This is a brilliant way of encouraging the lil Queen
7 Likes
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by AdkinsLoyal: 10:16pm
Who send am message
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by UcheCokoro: 10:16pm
Luck u
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by brightballer(m): 10:16pm
I thought it was Bovi with 2face.
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Segadem(m): 10:17pm
philtex:jealousy jealousy na hi dhey worry u
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by curvilicious: 10:17pm
Make i dey cry?
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:18pm
Same bovi that refused to join the protest abi
3 Likes
46 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:19pm
I love dis
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by deb303(f): 10:19pm
she will do great
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Preca(f): 10:19pm
...nice one
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:19pm
Celebrating our new celebrity
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Jayjey(m): 10:20pm
olaolulazio:
You sniff gum? Wetin do the lip.
1 Like
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by potbelly(m): 10:21pm
Small pikin participated in the marathon...
You no even participate but you rush snap photo with am...
Issorait...
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Ioannes(m): 10:21pm
Wow, this is so sweet.
Cute little girl, I can't wait to have my own daughter too. Will train her to be a champ in basketball.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Mouthgag: 10:22pm
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:23pm
To me she's d winner
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Endybest242: 10:24pm
1 Like
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by superfelix: 10:25pm
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:25pm
beautiful girl.... any yerima that will want to come ur way will die a horrible death on the way comin.. ride on girl
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Ioannes(m): 10:28pm
asumo12:
Lol. So apt. God bless our parents.
1 Like
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Walecoker65(m): 10:29pm
asumo12:
and you get time for all this jargons
1 Like
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by Itsemmy(m): 10:29pm
Amoyinoluwa24:Nice let catch dem young
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bovi With Damilola, The 7-Year-Old Girl That Completed Lagos Marathon (Photo) by uvie66: 10:29pm
Why will allow an underage to run the marathon, common sense tells us that her lungs are still underdeveloped.
