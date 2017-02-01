THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN

YORUBA DADDIES AND YORUBA MUMMIES.

.

.

PHONE CALL WITH A TYPICAL YORUBA DADDY

.

Son: Hello, Sir!



Dad: Hello. How far? Bawo ni?



Son: Mo wa okay. Bawo ni day yin, Sir?



Dad: O lo daada. Ise nko?



Son: Ise wa daada. Mummy nko?



Dad: O wa. Just be fine. God bless you.



Son: Okay, Sir.



Dad: A tun ma soro... Later.

.

.

.

PHONE WITH A TYPICAL YORUBA MOTHER:

.

Son: Hello, Ma!



Mum: Hello... Oko mi... Akanni omo ologun eru... (she keeps eulogising for the next five minutes)



Son: (cuts in) Mummy, se e wa daada? Bawo ni gbogbo ile?



Mum: Mo wa. Ko pe ti mo de lati church. A ni special women programme. Look, gbogbo yin ni mo gb'adura fun, mo ti ri'yin bo'nu eje Jesu. Oju ko'ju kan koni wo'yin. It shall be well with all of you. Pastor even asked of you, we prayed for you together. Woo, mo ri ore e kan, e jo ma n wo pata sere ni kekere ni. Omo iya Kayode to wa ni...



Son: (cuts in) Mummy, ko pe ti mo d'ele lati office. O re mi. Mo fe lo rest.



Mummy: Haa... Pele oko mi. Se stress office po'ju ni? Nkan ma waa ni oro wala ibi ise yin yi ooo. Se o ti jeun? Ki l'ori je bayi? Se o lo ogun malaria yen? Neck pain yen nko? Se ese to fi gba okuta ni 2012 yen o ro e mo...



Son : Ko si wahala, mo ti je noddles.



Mummy: Haa! Iwo omo yi. Indomie again!!!? Oo ni oro gbo. O se obe ni? Duro. Voice e lo s'ile... Kilode? O n bami ja ni?



Son: Rara Ma. O ti remi ni.



Mummy: Awwww! Oya lo we, ko de lo ogun e before you sleep. And make sure you sleep on time. L'oruko Jesu, wa goke, waa de ibi giga, owo Olorun a di e mu...



Son: Amin Ma



Mummy: L'oruko Jesu, inu rere wa ma tan imole fun e.



Son: Amin



Mummy: L'oruko Jesu o ni si ise se, waa maari aanu gba. O ni daran. Won o ni koba e. O ni sise. Ise e o ni baje. Oluwasegun la so e, oruko e ma ro e...



Son: Amin, Amin, Amin, Amin (Like 10 Amins, thinking she would know I was getting bored already)



Mummy: L'oruko Jesu, oo ni subu... Ona to si, Olorun a je ko si d'ale...



Son: Amin (Talking through my nose. Heard Dad's voice in the background)



Dad: Je ki omo yi lo sun now.



Mummy: Lo sun, oko mi. L'oruko Jesu awon Angeli ma daabo bo e l'oju orun. Ti o ba ji, won o ni fi e sile.



Son: Hello... Hello, Hello mummy. Network yi o. Hello.......(Pretending network is bad) (ends the call).



Son returns from the bathroom and picks phone: 12 missed calls from Mummy.



Mummies, our wahala too much.. but i think we are more caring ni.





#Copied 46 Likes 6 Shares