Quite long but take your time to read!!!

Been an undergraduate at Unilag, I wanted some extra pocket money for not upkeep so I went online to where I saw an Ushering job paying #8,000 per day. I called the stupid number and I was told to come to Anthony (Newcastle hotel) for an interview.

On getting there, I called the guy and he told me they had moved the venue to Gbagada Industrial Estate ( Neo-life Intl).

Eventually getting there, a diff person came to meet me at the gate then took me to a place where I met other young unemployed people.

He talked to me for about two hours on the disadvantages of working as an Employee and how I( he's daddy) would always remain poor unless I become an Investor or Big Business Owner!! At these moment, I was wondering the correlation btw these talk and the Ushering job.

Eventually he transferred me to another hungry looking girl who showed me magazines of school dropouts making it big with GNLD and how she was making about 200k monthly as a director. She gave me a form to fill and told me to register with #12,100. I be mugu na

After much convincing to no success,she passed me to the idiot who I called the day before. He started again with stories and pics and all telling me to register right now.//me wey I dey find extra cash//. I eventually registered with #100 (hundred) and promised to send the rest on Monday cos I didn't have an ATM!!!

Fortunately I saw a thread this evening about the scams of GNLD and I danced Shoki to the thread cos honestly, I wud have paid the #12,100 on Monday.

I swear I have learnt ooo!! What's paining me now is my #600 I spent on transport.

please go back on Monday n collect ur #100 back...tell dem u no do again 5 Likes

I swear I have learnt ooo!! What's paining me now is my #600 I spent on transport.

The thunder that will fire them is on 6months IT

Thank God you didn't spend much. Nairaland really helps. If you had been a regular, you'd have seen this thread I created in August 2016 about the new gnld tactics.

It probably would've saved you time, stress and the tp. Thank God that nairaland still saved you anyway. Now you'll read more on nairaland I guess.

You lucky bro ..here for ibadan ...den dey take all these kind offer kidnap people for rituals nioooo... Desperate job seekers should be aware 1 Like



bastard GNLD, dis is exactly their format. I repeat, am a victim . I was

scammed of 20k for induction or what did they call it self with almost 10k transport. The salary attached are f**king lies. Opportunity come but once is their slogan.

Dont fall victimm. Word is very enough for the unconditional wise.

Read more on my last post about my experience

bastard GNLD, dis is exactly their format. I repeat, am a victim . I was

scammed of 20k for induction or what did they call it self with almost 10k transport. The salary attached are f**king lies. Opportunity come but once is their slogan.

Dont fall victimm. Word is very enough for the unconditional wise.

Read more on my last post about my experience

Read your story... quite funny

but honestly, these guys are masters at brainwashing. My mind was so fixed on the supposed income that I was happy it wasn't the actual Ushering job I came for. My only reason for doubting them was the way they all looked shabbily dressed and poor.

One bottle of Orijin for whoever posted that GLND post today.



Read your story... quite funny

but honestly, these guys are masters at brainwashing. My mind was so fixed on the supposed income that I was happy it wasn't the actual Ushering job I came for. My only reason for doubting them was the way they all looked shabbily dressed and poor.

One bottle of Orijin for whoever posted that GLND post today.

BUT I STILL NEED AN USHERING JOB.....PLEASE HELP

Only God save me then, with the token i have on me, i have already planned it on how i will spend it on mb and premier league, when i received this invite for job interview. I quickly dashed in for my suit (d last time i wore dat suit was during my project defense). That spirit just told me that i should search for d address online, voila!!! I saw d exact address among list of scam interview.... Na so i put my suit back to hanger ooo.... If to say i dey go church now, i for dey wear to sunday medicine..... Aye GNLD bi aye APC

GNLD should pack well

I think it's high time FG bans GNLD completely in this country.

These bastards are just constituting nuisance. They go about deceiving people with THEIR FAKE, EXPENSIVE AND ADDICTIVE DRUGS.



THEY ALSO POSTS FAKE JOB ADDS EVERYWHERE.



USELESS BASTARDS.



I wonder why gnld has not been shut down by govt, what's the meaning of this deceit?

My problem with those girls is the way they disturb me when am drinking Goldberg and watching football.



All they so here is Abuja is walk from one joint to another distributing their numbers for me. Who wants to knack them.



Immedeately hey coming to my table?i tell them not interested. Carrying bag like Jehovah witness saying I want to introduce you to some drugs.from neo life,something supliments.



They should ban them.those drugs might be harmful self. .