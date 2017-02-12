₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by harley88(m): 6:33pm On Feb 11
Quite long but take your time to read!!!
Been an undergraduate at Unilag, I wanted some extra pocket money for not upkeep so I went online to where I saw an Ushering job paying #8,000 per day. I called the stupid number and I was told to come to Anthony (Newcastle hotel) for an interview.
On getting there, I called the guy and he told me they had moved the venue to Gbagada Industrial Estate ( Neo-life Intl).
Eventually getting there, a diff person came to meet me at the gate then took me to a place where I met other young unemployed people.
He talked to me for about two hours on the disadvantages of working as an Employee and how I( he's daddy) would always remain poor unless I become an Investor or Big Business Owner!! At these moment, I was wondering the correlation btw these talk and the Ushering job.
Eventually he transferred me to another hungry looking girl who showed me magazines of school dropouts making it big with GNLD and how she was making about 200k monthly as a director. She gave me a form to fill and told me to register with #12,100. I be mugu na
After much convincing to no success,she passed me to the idiot who I called the day before. He started again with stories and pics and all telling me to register right now.//me wey I dey find extra cash//. I eventually registered with #100 (hundred) and promised to send the rest on Monday cos I didn't have an ATM!!!
Fortunately I saw a thread this evening about the scams of GNLD and I danced Shoki to the thread cos honestly, I wud have paid the #12,100 on Monday.
Only typed this epistle to warn desperate job seekers out there who might fall prey to these sweet mouthed criminals.
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by yomi007k(m): 6:40pm On Feb 11
Lol....guy wa lai u funny die...all my ribs jus dey pain me.
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:52pm On Feb 11
this is Lagos shine ur eyes,guy man fall mugu guy man chop
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by Bilabong(m): 6:53pm On Feb 11
u Neva chi chum chin
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by saaedlee: 6:57pm On Feb 11
Kikikikiki, you registered with NGN 100??
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by VickyRotex(f): 7:44pm On Feb 11
I no fit laugh o
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by harley88(m): 8:13pm On Feb 11
fuckingAyaya:
I swear I have learnt ooo!! What's paining me now is my #600 I spent on transport.
The thunder that will fire them is on 6months IT
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by GreenMavro: 8:18pm On Feb 11
please go back on Monday n collect ur #100 back...tell dem u no do again
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:30pm On Feb 11
harley88:lmao
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by Fit2Rule(m): 10:49pm On Feb 11
harley88:Thank God you didn't spend much. Nairaland really helps. If you had been a regular, you'd have seen this thread I created in August 2016 about the new gnld tactics. http://www.nairaland.com/3317654/fraud-alert-gnld-marketers-new
It probably would've saved you time, stress and the tp. Thank God that nairaland still saved you anyway. Now you'll read more on nairaland I guess.
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by Damilare5882(m): 10:50pm On Feb 11
You lucky bro ..here for ibadan ...den dey take all these kind offer kidnap people for rituals nioooo... Desperate job seekers should be aware
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by abelincon(m): 11:08pm On Feb 11
Don't, I repeat don't. Am a victim, GNLD on track, don't fall victim. They were
bastard GNLD, dis is exactly their format. I repeat, am a victim . I was
scammed of 20k for induction or what did they call it self with almost 10k transport. The salary attached are f**king lies. Opportunity come but once is their slogan.
Dont fall victimm. Word is very enough for the unconditional wise.
Read more on my last post about my experience
http://www.nairaland.com/3594670/dont-fall-victim-scammed
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by harley88(m): 11:35pm On Feb 11
abelincon:
Read your story... quite funny
but honestly, these guys are masters at brainwashing. My mind was so fixed on the supposed income that I was happy it wasn't the actual Ushering job I came for. My only reason for doubting them was the way they all looked shabbily dressed and poor.
One bottle of Orijin for whoever posted that GLND post today.
BUT I STILL NEED AN USHERING JOB.....PLEASE HELP
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by brunofarad(m): 8:26am
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by datopaper(m): 8:26am
Anybody that fall for those tricks or marketers are LAZY. Very L.A.Z.Y.
There is two side to a coin.
Know your purpose in life and have a direction
Then have a mentor.
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by Adeoba10(m): 8:26am
Only God save me then, with the token i have on me, i have already planned it on how i will spend it on mb and premier league, when i received this invite for job interview. I quickly dashed in for my suit (d last time i wore dat suit was during my project defense). That spirit just told me that i should search for d address online, voila!!! I saw d exact address among list of scam interview.... Na so i put my suit back to hanger ooo.... If to say i dey go church now, i for dey wear to sunday medicine..... Aye GNLD bi aye APC
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by Fmdipo(m): 8:26am
GNLD should pack well
get help is like online money ritual and many have not known. I didn't know until I joined since last year. After you register 2tru my signture, I will contact you
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by visijo(m): 8:28am
so make i click that link ??
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by Mouthgag: 8:28am
I think it's high time FG bans GNLD completely in this country.
These bastards are just constituting nuisance. They go about deceiving people with THEIR FAKE, EXPENSIVE AND ADDICTIVE DRUGS.
THEY ALSO POSTS FAKE JOB ADDS EVERYWHERE.
USELESS BASTARDS.
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by johnstar(m): 8:28am
Nw run to the alter and gv a testimony
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by obembet(m): 8:29am
K
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by Soljaboi44(m): 8:31am
U go trek soteeey.. Life go taya u
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by kabayomi(m): 8:31am
another mmm type scheme
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by AleAirHub(m): 8:37am
God save you
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by Deseo(f): 8:45am
I wonder why gnld has not been shut down by govt, what's the meaning of this deceit?
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by ipobarecriminals: 8:48am
we rock here.NL unrivaled
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by pembisco(m): 8:48am
datopaper:Don't conclude like that please. Some are actually hardworking
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by seangy4konji: 8:57am
My problem with those girls is the way they disturb me when am drinking Goldberg and watching football.
All they so here is Abuja is walk from one joint to another distributing their numbers for me. Who wants to knack them.
Immedeately hey coming to my table?i tell them not interested. Carrying bag like Jehovah witness saying I want to introduce you to some drugs.from neo life,something supliments.
They should ban them.those drugs might be harmful self. .
|Re: My Experience With GNLD Today & how Nairaland topic saved me by SweetJoystick(m): 8:58am
Lol God save you
