₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,699 members, 3,360,283 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 12:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! (2197 Views)
Mbang: Wrath Of God Will Visit Children & Grandchildren Of Corrupt Politicians / Your God Is Too Small / Catholics That Don't Pray In The Name Of Jesus Are In The Kingdom of Darkness (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Hosannah: 1:25am
The Creation
“In the beginning GOD created the heaven and the earth” (Genesis 1:1) “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with GOD, and the Word was GOD” (John 1:1) “And the LORD GOD formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul” (Genesis 2:7) “All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made” (John 1:3) “For thus saith the LORD that created the heavens; GOD himself that formed the earth and made it; he hath established it, he created it not in vain, he formed it to be inhabited: I am the LORD; and there is none else” (Isaiah 45:18 ) “By the word of the LORD were the heavens made; and all the host of them by the breath of his mouth” (Psalms 33:6) “The earth is the LORD’s, and the fullness thereof; the world, and they that dwell therein. (Psalms 24:1)
The Sovereignty of GOD
“Know therefore this day, and consider it in thine heart, that the LORD he is GOD in heaven above, and upon the earth beneath: there is none else” (Deuteronomy 4:39)
“Hast thou not known? Hast thou not heard, that the everlasting GOD, the LORD, the Creator of the ends of the earth, fainteth not, neither is weary? There is no searching of his understanding” (Isaiah 40:28 )
“Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our GOD, for he will abundantly pardon. For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts” (Isaiah 55:7-9)
“Thou art worthy, O LORD, to receive glory honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created” (Revelation 4:11)
JESUS CHRIST is the Son of GOD
“For there is one GOD, and one mediator between GOD and men, the man CHRIST JESUS; who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time” (1 Timothy 2:5-6) “In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins: Who is the image of the invisible GOD, the firstborn of every creature: For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: All things were created by him, and for him: And he is before all things, and by him all things consist” (Colossians 1:14-17) “For GOD so Loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For GOD sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of GOD” (John 3:16-18 ) “Whosoever shall confess that JESUS is the Son of GOD, GOD dwelleth in him, and he in GOD” (1 John 4:15) “This is the stone which was set at nought of you builders, which is become the head of the corner. Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved” (Acts 4:11-12)
The Last Days
“That ye be mindful of the words which were spoken before by the holy prophets, and of the commandment of us the apostles of the LORD and Saviour: Knowing this first, that there shall come in the last days scoffers, walking after their own lusts, And saying, Where is the promise of his coming? For since the fathers fell asleep, all things continue as they were from the beginning of creation” (2 Peter 3:2-4 ) “The LORD is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9) “For the LORD himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of GOD: and the dead in CHRIST shall rise first:” (1 Thessalonians 4:16) “But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death” (Revelation 21:8 )
JESUS CHRIST is our LORD and Saviour
“But GOD commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8 ) “Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the LORD;” (Acts 3:19)
“That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth The LORD JESUS, and shalt believe in thine heart that GOD hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:9-10) “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear GOD, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man” (Ecclesiastes 12:13) “That thou keep this commandment without spot, unrebukable, until the appearing of our LORD JESUS CHRIST: Which in his times he shall shew, who is the blessed and only Potentate, the KING of kings, and the LORD of lords;” (1 Timothy 6:14-15)
“I am ALPHA and OMEGA, the beginning and the ending, saith the LORD, which is, and which was, and which is to come, the Almighty.” (Revelation 1:8 )
"The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: and the knowledge of the holy is understanding" (Proverbs 9:10)
The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do his commandments: his praise endureth forever" (Psalm 111:10)
To know more, read the Word of GOD daily in the HOLY BIBLE (king James version)
6 Likes
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by talk2archy: 10:33am
thats the only way to make heaven
2 Likes
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Adonis3: 10:33am
E Pele
Hit like if you know no kingdom is at hand
#Adonis3HasSpoken
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by olaolulazio(m): 10:34am
When is he coming self?
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by gabazin080(m): 10:34am
we have been told this since i was a boy.
too much trouble in the world we live in, war every where, corruption from the leaders, plenty oppression from the rich, no love btw brothers.
I PRAY THY KINGDOM COMES NOW
1 Like
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Youngetskilz23(m): 10:34am
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by BEENUEL: 10:34am
Hallelujah!(American accent)
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Ioannes(m): 10:35am
No, it is not at hand. The kingdom of God is already here dear. It is within you. Look inwards.
1 Like
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by driand(m): 10:35am
Our idea of repentance differ,
My advice to everyone is,
if you doing good kwantinue
If you doing bad kwantinue
On the last day we reap wat we sow, as simple as ABC
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by 18SNVL: 10:38am
Repent Absolutely Yes Yes Yes
The second part ahhh not so much.
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by ShaqFu: 10:38am
We've been hearing this since the days of old, guess what, the world hasn't ended. It's still here. So you guys should take a chill pill and enjoy life.
1 Like
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by kevoh(m): 10:38am
Booked!
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by HenryDion(m): 10:39am
Seun is nothing but a cunny serpent. I'm sure he pushed this thread FP because of the negative comments that's strong enough to turn someone into an atheist. Well done sir
3 Likes
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by justscorchone(m): 10:39am
Why can't all this religious books be straightforward and use proper clear language.
1 Like
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Sisqoman(m): 10:39am
Ni Oruko Jesu! We Shall Prosper.
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by wayne4loan: 10:40am
That" am a muslim" rubbish that they post @ islamabad thread should also be posted here .
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by kevoh(m): 10:40am
Booked again
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by pacski: 10:40am
Adonis3:
1 Like
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by kevoh(m): 10:41am
Final Booking.
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by chiedu7: 10:41am
Adonis3:
This guy reminds me why they say common sense no common at all
HenryDion:Fear no go gree am do am to Islam.
He takes Christianity for granted becos we are not violent.
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by kevoh(m): 10:45am
Jesus is not returning , he got lost in space on his last ascension!
1 Like
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by yang(m): 10:45am
The wayo pastor don arrive. Before you talk na, he go say tith
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by yaqq: 10:51am
Na so we dey hear........Make the world finish make we rest
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by izobemheuwaize: 10:52am
the kingdom of God,so you all let him have his way in your life.
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Liveair: 10:54am
Wake up son!
That Slave ship left long ago.
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by biosepeter1(m): 10:54am
Apparently
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Adonis3: 10:57am
chiedu7:
Lol... See how you fouled yourself
Which is common sense
Believing in a being that you have never seen before or can't be proven he exists or not believing ??
The Greeks will also claim you don't have common sense for not believing in THOR or HORUS
Or the Indians for not believing in BUDDHA
make una dey deceive unaself for there
#Adonis3HasSpoken
1 Like
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by May19th: 10:58am
I have been hearing this before i was born, by the way is it not same peeps shouting about this repent that just honoured Nyesome Ezenwo Wike, a well known thug "apostle of peace" title, perharps they need to keep themselves busy while still waiting for the kingdom
2 Likes
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Gaara101: 11:03am
May19th:It's been going on since 1347, believe me.
2 Likes
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by smartmey61(m): 11:09am
Sisqoman:yeah thats what they wanna hear. Prosper not Salvation lool
1 Like
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by Elnino4ladies: 11:12am
We dey wait for the kingdom if at all he exit
|Re: Repent Today! The Kingdom Of God Is At Hand! by chiedu7: 11:14am
Adonis3:
Okay have you seen ur brain before?
But you know u have one becos you've been told.
How much more God of heaven who gave His word.
What makes you so sure people have not seen God?
Have you spoken to everybody?
Yeah you conclusively prove that common sense no common at all.
1 Like
Interview With The Founder Of Celica Church Of Christ / I'm Losing My Faith In Christianity / Oyedepo's Covenant Day Of Vengeance?
Viewing this topic: WaleCrown10, Bambygurl, Venovictory(f), Adewabdul, hakinze00(m), HemieJoe01(m), ametumzy(f), ecdcyber, iRyan(m), bidexpaul(m), KevinDein, jusRadical, kadree(m), Tsongz(f) and 15 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11