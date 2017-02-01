₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by broseme: 1:45pm
WIFE CAUGHT CHEATING TRIES TO KILL HUSBAND
A Malawian Revenue Officer MRA is battling for his life after suffering incidiary burns caused by his wife.
The man was on a night shift (22hrs-06hrs) but suddenly felt unwell and knocked off early.
After being attended to briefly at the clinic, he retired home.
When he arrived at his house he found a strange car parked in his yard and his little investigations quickly revealed the wife was with another man.
The wife was shocked that the husband had come early and actually caught them in bed.
She begged for mercy and pleaded with the husband to forgive her.
But the husband told the cheating wife to leave his house peacefully.
The wife however requested to be allowed to leave in the morning as it would be dangerous to leave in the night, she begged.
The husband allowed her to stay the night in the house and slept in the children's bedroom.
Later the man woke up to a burning fire that nearly killed him.
It has now been established that the cheating wife attempted to burn him to death than suffer the embarrassment awaiting her in the morning.
Investigations point to a petrol cane full of petrol from the garage she used to light the house.
The woman has been arrested for arson and murder of the children that failed to survive the burning inferno.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/cheating-malawian-lady-burns-her.html
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by Jeffrey12(m): 1:46pm
WOMEN!!! smh...
75% of women are created with a very wicked heart...
see as the woman fine with her innocent face, she bad pass devil.....
Quick recovery to the man.
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by herzern(m): 1:46pm
Now that He's burnt
She can now have him all to herself.
Morón!
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by PietroRico(m): 1:48pm
Jesus
Kenya spreading its influence to neighbouring countries, I see
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by Olu20090: 1:48pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by CplusJason(m): 1:48pm
Malawi, even the name of the country is ridiculous.
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by fulaniHERDSman(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by kabrud: 1:53pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by xstry: 1:54pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by Olarajee(m): 1:57pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by Baawaa(m): 2:00pm
This is sad,may God deliver us from evil partner.I wish the man quick recovery in Jesus name.
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:02pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by BUHARImyDOG: 2:08pm
Somewhere,Someplace,right Now, my future wife is planning valentine with one idiot Father lord pls destroy their plans...
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by veekid(m): 5:17pm
Women and their wahala sha! May God help person
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by Pidgin2(f): 5:18pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by wayne4loan: 5:19pm
Baba God abeg save me from jezebel .... Am really scared of getting married
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by AngelicBeing: 5:19pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by IYANGBALI: 5:19pm
jordinsparkles come and chi chomtin
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by DonCortino: 5:19pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by ngmgeek(m): 5:19pm
Man's worst nightmare right there
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by Nma27(f): 5:20pm
People act irrational when it comes to matters of the heart but this is extreme!
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by KevinDein: 5:20pm
I don't condone cheating from anyone but most WISE people will agree with me when I say a cheating woman is much more dangerous than a cheating man (don't believe the feminists who would want to have us believe that women are similar to men)
Women, the emotional creatures that they are, find it incapable of detaching sex, especially good sex, from emotions.
So if you wife is cheating on you, bro your life is in grave danger. Run, bro. Run.
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by infogenius(m): 5:20pm
Suddenly the defendant becomes the attacker.
See what he gets for being to nice.
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by datola: 5:20pm
Jeffrey12:
How did you get your statistic?
The last time I checked, the Bible says: "the heart of men is desperately wicked. Who can know it?"
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by saudyarmani(m): 5:20pm
Sorry...get well soon
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by Abbeyme: 5:21pm
Two wrongs do not make a right
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by Btruth: 5:23pm
What kind of evil woman is this? Cheating on your husband is not enough, until she killed her own kids, and nearly kill the man.
Ki Olorun gba waa lowo pami nku obirin ooo.
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by GreenMavro: 5:24pm
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by link2ok(m): 5:25pm
Nma27:
Please trying hard to figure out what you meant by matters of the heart. A woman was caught cheating and she still went ahead to burn her the house which had her husband and two children. The man survived with severe burns and lost the two children and you saying matters of the heart.
You are very wicked person and should b charged alongside this devil of a woman also you are part of those that would masturbate if a woman were to b the victim here.
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by itsik(m): 5:25pm
News like this makes me fear getting married. Jeez.
I don't just know oooo!
How will I survive this task.
Just scary, I don't just know.
|Re: Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating by gypsey(m): 5:26pm
Jeeeez! What bout children?
Viewing this topic: muyoge, umarazizz87(m), PeterKbaba, pallybrown(m), dapsoneh, omotolly22(f), Toheeb31(m), Schwartz, Kingsolar, Aminat508(f), koolet(m), Idiris(m), priestman, Therages, femmygold, kchaste(m), adrian3000, Aizenosa(m), abegsteve123(m), tejpot(m), shadfoye, desmont004, EvenInFreetown, A7(m), jimfarayola(m), ala234crity(m), Boss347(m), Onyejemechimere(m), cidieschat(m), satysaca, EkeBarry(m), GodwinTobi(m), ZinoFego, femijay8271(m), isaaci, DeRay98(m), Ginaz(f), Drabeey(m), StFrank2(m), oxyG, bamideleafolabi, ChiefSweetus, ojotobiloba1(m), doninno(m), justvictor57(m), Pedagogue, chuksfluential(m), younix(f), MrTemple(m), bizzynix, chaxking(m), ozeman(m), Housing(m), Jonwesley(m), OkoYiboz, Any74, cyrilfosy(m), baldeagle, jaephoenix(m), nerovito, FlexTrex, Afribiz(f), christabell18(f), andy82, balason, K024(m), obyrich(m), cowboyvs(m), Nairalandernuel, wampy(m), Danielnino00(m), dbynonetwork, brayan(m), moscyt(m), Equal2DeTask, lekandynam(m), moneytalks86(m), esqtony, dtruseeker(m), saintsylve(m), TCF1980(m), souldeep, Orgyte, gfon(m), Abiriba1stson and 146 guest(s)
