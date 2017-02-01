Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Malawian Cheating Wife Burns Hubby With Petrol After He Caught Her Cheating (9954 Views)

A Malawian Revenue Officer MRA is battling for his life after suffering incidiary burns caused by his wife.



The man was on a night shift (22hrs-06hrs) but suddenly felt unwell and knocked off early.



After being attended to briefly at the clinic, he retired home.



When he arrived at his house he found a strange car parked in his yard and his little investigations quickly revealed the wife was with another man.



The wife was shocked that the husband had come early and actually caught them in bed.



She begged for mercy and pleaded with the husband to forgive her.



But the husband told the cheating wife to leave his house peacefully.



The wife however requested to be allowed to leave in the morning as it would be dangerous to leave in the night, she begged.



The husband allowed her to stay the night in the house and slept in the children's bedroom.



Later the man woke up to a burning fire that nearly killed him.



It has now been established that the cheating wife attempted to burn him to death than suffer the embarrassment awaiting her in the morning.



Investigations point to a petrol cane full of petrol from the garage she used to light the house.



The woman has been arrested for arson and murder of the children that failed to survive the burning inferno.





WOMEN!!! smh...



75% of women are created with a very wicked heart...



see as the woman fine with her innocent face, she bad pass devil.....



Quick recovery to the man. 24 Likes 1 Share





She can now have him all to herself.



Jesus



Kenya spreading its influence to neighbouring countries, I see 1 Like 1 Share

W

Malawi, even the name of the country is ridiculous.

Blaqsuqar, nawao!

Na to bathe her with acid

Save us from Eva 1 Like

This is sad,may God deliver us from evil partner.I wish the man quick recovery in Jesus name. 6 Likes

after God fear woman

Somewhere,Someplace,right Now, my future wife is planning valentine with one idiot Father lord pls destroy their plans... 12 Likes

Women and their wahala sha! May God help person

Wicked

Baba God abeg save me from jezebel .... Am really scared of getting married 3 Likes

Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa nitori epon,aye ma nika o.





jordinsparkles come and chi chomtin

Why not just leave?

Man's worst nightmare right there

People act irrational when it comes to matters of the heart but this is extreme! 1 Like

I don't condone cheating from anyone but most WISE people will agree with me when I say a cheating woman is much more dangerous than a cheating man (don't believe the feminists who would want to have us believe that women are similar to men)



Women, the emotional creatures that they are, find it incapable of detaching sex, especially good sex, from emotions.



So if you wife is cheating on you, bro your life is in grave danger. Run, bro. Run. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Suddenly the defendant becomes the attacker.

See what he gets for being to nice. 1 Like

Jeffrey12:

WOMEN!!! smh...



75% of women are created with a very wicked heart...



see as the woman fine with her innocent face, she bad pass devil.....



Quick recovery to the man.

How did you get your statistic?



Sorry...get well soon

Two wrongs do not make a right

What kind of evil woman is this? Cheating on your husband is not enough, until she killed her own kids, and nearly kill the man.



Ki Olorun gba waa lowo pami nku obirin ooo.

hmm

Nma27:

People act irrational when it comes to matters of the heart but this is extreme!

Please trying hard to figure out what you meant by matters of the heart. A woman was caught cheating and she still went ahead to burn her the house which had her husband and two children. The man survived with severe burns and lost the two children and you saying matters of the heart.



News like this makes me fear getting married. Jeez.

I don't just know oooo!

How will I survive this task.

Just scary, I don't just know.