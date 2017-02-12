Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace (10537 Views)

Oyinbo Woman Pays Homage To Oba Of Benin In His Palace. Photos / Alfred Achebe's Entrepreneurship Development & Skill Empowers 70 Youths / Ooni Ogunwusi And His Wife Wuraola At His Palace (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

His Royal Majesty ... Igwe Alfred Achebe MNI the OBi OF ONITSHA welcomes THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER TO NIGERIA right here in Onitsha, Anambra State.



Exclusive Coverage 5 Likes 1 Share

Abeg come welcome me oh...

King of Kings.

Even white people are licking his balls. Onapuru Dike egbe 5 Likes 1 Share

ONITSHA 3 Likes 1 Share

AGBOGIDI 10 Likes 1 Share

ciscoxx:

Abeg come welcome me oh... LALASTICLALA! SHE IS ENJOYING HERSELF @ ONITSHA= THE NIGERIA'S CITY OF INDIGENOUS INDUSTRIES! LALASTICLALA! SHE IS ENJOYING HERSELF @ ONITSHA= THE NIGERIA'S CITY OF INDIGENOUS INDUSTRIES! 4 Likes

THE FEAR OF BIAFRA IS THE BEGINNING OF WISDOM.



THE FEAR OF TRUMP IS THE BEGINNING OF PANIC.



ALL OF A SUDDEN THE SOUTH EAST IS NOW AN IMPORTANT PLACE TO VISIT FOR THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISION.



WE HAVE SAT AND WATCHED DEM VISIT THE NORTH MULTIPLE TIMES AND LIKEWISE THE SOUTH WEST.



BRITAIN IS NO LONGER COMFORTABLE WITH AMERICA UNDER TRUMP, NOW DEY WANT ACCESS TO THE SOUTH EAST FOR NEGOTIATION.



IF OUR POLITICAL LEADERS IN THE EAST ARE SMART, THEY WILL KNOW THAT HAD HILARY WON, THIS VISIT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.



BRITAIN IS AN ENEMY. THEY SHOULD KISS GOODBYE TO THE BIAFRA TERRITORY THEY STOLE. THIEVES! 41 Likes 7 Shares

Commendable.

Unlike my own king that travel to North from ile ife with a hired Rolls royce. All is well. 9 Likes 2 Shares

... Great development.

Igwe 1 Like

sarrki:

Igwe 1 Like

THE OBI OF ONITSHA! 1 Like

This are great men



Good king, Father



Elder statesman 3 Likes

The British are busy negotiating to keep their ATM (NIGERIA) intact!!!....Do you think that the British are fools? 2 Likes 1 Share

may the igwe live long,God bless his throne . 1 Like

IPOB will soon make a very big bill board of this pictures and paste it. 4 Likes 1 Share





He's from the ablod





www.nairaland.com/3624014/very-clean-tokunbo-toyota-corolla Awesome!He's from the ablod

Warn th go talk to their messengers to minimize the rate of flow of drug, which perpendicular to the cash flow that cause inflation and economic melt down of our dear nation







Thanks

Signed Hon. ibkgab001

Wow

see as the ibo chief wear their latest designers to come see oyibo 1 Like

and I thought I was short

Abeg I fit follow una if una dy go back

So much beauty and flair in our culture heritage but ethnic chivalry has robbed us of this unique greatness.



Together we build a new Nigeria safe and secured for all. 2 Likes

hammerF:

THE FEAR OF BIAFRA IS THE BEGINNING OF WISDOM.



THE FEAR OF TRUMP IS THE BEGINNING OF PANIC.



ALL OF A SUDDEN THE SOUTH EAST IS NOW AN IMPORTANT PLACE TO VISIT FOR THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISION.



WE HAVE SAT AND WATCHED DEM VISIT THE NORTH MULTIPLE TIMES AND LIKEWISE THE SOUTH WEST.



BRITAIN IS NO LONGER COMFORTABLE WITH AMERICA UNDER TRUMP, NOW DEY WANT ACCESS TO THE SOUTH EAST FOR NEGOTIATION.



IF OUR POLITICAL LEADERS IN THE EAST ARE SMART, THEY WILL KNOW THAT HAD HILARY WON, THIS VISIT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.



BRITAIN IS AN ENEMY. THEY SHOULD KISS GOODBYE TO THE BIAFRA TERRITORY THEY STOLE. THIEVES! What is this one saying? What is this one saying? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Who be the dwarf beside him? 1 Like

So igbos are still loyal to the british..hmmmmm

investnow2013:

The British are busy negotiating to keep their ATM (NIGERIA) intact!!!....Do you think that the British are fools? LMAO @ATM LMAO @ATM 1 Like

AlphaStyles:

Abeg I fit follow una if una dy go back

Back to Abuja you mean! Back to Abuja you mean! 1 Like

Igwe Achebe.



Respect. 5 Likes 1 Share





And do oyinbos always have this silently judging face? Is today Igbo day ni or am i missing something?And do oyinbos always have this silently judging face?