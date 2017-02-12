₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by investnow2013: 5:15pm
His Royal Majesty ... Igwe Alfred Achebe MNI the OBi OF ONITSHA welcomes THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSIONER TO NIGERIA right here in Onitsha, Anambra State.
Exclusive Coverage
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by ciscoxx(m): 5:17pm
Abeg come welcome me oh...
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by Devices(m): 5:17pm
King of Kings.
Even white people are licking his balls. Onapuru Dike egbe
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by investnow2013: 5:20pm
ONITSHA
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by investnow2013: 5:22pm
AGBOGIDI
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by investnow2013: 5:26pm
ciscoxx:LALASTICLALA! SHE IS ENJOYING HERSELF @ ONITSHA= THE NIGERIA'S CITY OF INDIGENOUS INDUSTRIES!
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by hammerF: 5:33pm
THE FEAR OF BIAFRA IS THE BEGINNING OF WISDOM.
THE FEAR OF TRUMP IS THE BEGINNING OF PANIC.
ALL OF A SUDDEN THE SOUTH EAST IS NOW AN IMPORTANT PLACE TO VISIT FOR THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISION.
WE HAVE SAT AND WATCHED DEM VISIT THE NORTH MULTIPLE TIMES AND LIKEWISE THE SOUTH WEST.
BRITAIN IS NO LONGER COMFORTABLE WITH AMERICA UNDER TRUMP, NOW DEY WANT ACCESS TO THE SOUTH EAST FOR NEGOTIATION.
IF OUR POLITICAL LEADERS IN THE EAST ARE SMART, THEY WILL KNOW THAT HAD HILARY WON, THIS VISIT WILL NEVER HAPPEN.
BRITAIN IS AN ENEMY. THEY SHOULD KISS GOODBYE TO THE BIAFRA TERRITORY THEY STOLE. THIEVES!
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by Ooni: 5:35pm
Commendable.
Unlike my own king that travel to North from ile ife with a hired Rolls royce. All is well.
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by Newmanluckyman(m): 5:35pm
... Great development.
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by sarrki(m): 5:37pm
Igwe
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by investnow2013: 5:41pm
sarrki:
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by investnow2013: 5:44pm
THE OBI OF ONITSHA!
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by sarrki(m): 5:45pm
This are great men
Good king, Father
Elder statesman
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by investnow2013: 5:47pm
The British are busy negotiating to keep their ATM (NIGERIA) intact!!!....Do you think that the British are fools?
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by Danzakidakura(m): 6:23pm
may the igwe live long,God bless his throne .
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by yarimo(m): 6:27pm
IPOB will soon make a very big bill board of this pictures and paste it.
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by unclezuma: 6:33pm
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by thisisayus(m): 6:33pm
Awesome!
He's from the ablod
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by ibkgab001: 6:34pm
Warn th go talk to their messengers to minimize the rate of flow of drug, which perpendicular to the cash flow that cause inflation and economic melt down of our dear nation
Thanks
Signed Hon. ibkgab001
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by LecciGucci: 6:34pm
Wow
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by nabegibeg: 6:34pm
see as the ibo chief wear their latest designers to come see oyibo
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by Talk2Bella(f): 6:34pm
and I thought I was short
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by AlphaStyles(m): 6:35pm
Abeg I fit follow una if una dy go back
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by NNVanguard(m): 6:35pm
So much beauty and flair in our culture heritage but ethnic chivalry has robbed us of this unique greatness.
Together we build a new Nigeria safe and secured for all.
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by TeamSimple(m): 6:35pm
hammerF:What is this one saying?
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by ahamonyeka(m): 6:36pm
Who be the dwarf beside him?
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by mmb: 6:36pm
So igbos are still loyal to the british..hmmmmm
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by catal: 6:37pm
investnow2013:LMAO @ATM
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by Pavore9: 6:38pm
AlphaStyles:
Back to Abuja you mean!
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by hucienda: 6:38pm
Igwe Achebe.
Respect.
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by NotComplaining: 6:38pm
Is today Igbo day ni or am i missing something?
And do oyinbos always have this silently judging face?
|Re: Igwe Alfred Achebe Welcomes British High Commissioner To Nigeria To His Palace by autotrader014: 6:40pm
yarimo:Try get sense naa
