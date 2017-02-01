₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Yarnvibes(f): 6:01pm
Smartphone batteries have been reinforced over the years to last longer with lithium batteries. Notwithstanding, there are some phones whose batteries drain within a few minutes. There may be nothing wrong with the battery. But the question is why is the battery not lasting longer than usual? In response to this, Jumia Travel shares five reasons why.
1. The screen is too bright
One way that your battery runs out of battery is when your screen is too bright. The brightness will affect not only the battery but also your eyes. It’s better to set your phone to automatically adjust to the lighting of the ambiance. You can also reduce the time it takes for your phone to go off whenever you stop using it.
2. You forget to switch off your WiFi
You are using your phone WiFi where it’s actually functioning. After leaving the place, you forget to switch it off. If it keeps searching and alerting you whenever WiFi is available, your battery will run out pretty fast.
3. You receive notifications every second
Why won’t your phone battery drain when your phone keeps alerting you of Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and other notifications? Then you don’t need to complain. You check your browser for notifications rather than using the apps. You can also turn off notifications
4. Background apps are running
You should check the background apps draining your battery so that you can ‘kill’ them. Your phone may alert about the apps consuming the most battery. But sometimes you have to disable these apps yourself by refreshing or cleaning your phone.
5. Your battery is bad or damaged
If you have tried all of the aforementioned reasons and your battery still runs out very fast, you should consider replacing the battery because it may be bad or damaged.
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by OkoYiboz: 6:46pm
6. Nepa refuses to bring light.
As for the NEPA officials in charge of Ikeja, the thunder that would fire them is still at Ladipo market buying motor parts. It would jam them like molue that failed brake.
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Ontarget: 6:46pm
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Winnyluv(f): 6:46pm
really
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by AfterEarth(f): 6:46pm
Okay
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Adegokenath(m): 6:46pm
Solution pls
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:46pm
I propose that the same technology used in car batteries be used in phones and we should be able to send battery through Bluetooth or download it online #just making common sense
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by tosyne2much(m): 6:46pm
You forgot to add that most of these battery saving applications are even responsible for draining your battery
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by bro4u: 6:47pm
and also ur data...dats y i stick with my 3310 2016 model, its internet enabled
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by bobo65(m): 6:47pm
OkoYiboz:
Lol
This should be number one
Always check a phones battery capacity before purchasing it
Atleast 4000mah is d most recommended
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by EYIBLESSN(m): 6:48pm
No Wonder. Underground app, Brightness. OK.
Nice write up
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by AfterEarth(f): 6:48pm
Ontarget:Dragging FTC to the extent of typing R so that you can modify ..
#Okwalagi
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by freesinzu(m): 6:48pm
You can on save your fone battery by not using it
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Flexherbal(m): 6:48pm
Ok.
Checking...
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Yusfunoble(m): 6:49pm
Make we just off the phone then to avoid low battery
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by dayleke(m): 6:49pm
Thank you
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by frenchwine(m): 6:49pm
Abeg leave story for book. It would always be low cos our rocket science minister has refused to provide us with power. And fuel too cost to run Gen
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by maxiuc(m): 6:49pm
My iPhone5 can save battery life llike die. On 20percent u can do anything u wish to do
Team Iphone
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by tens4real(m): 6:51pm
Abeg we are tired of all this tips about battery life..
The only thing that drains battery in Nigeria is.. ..
LACK OF POWER SUPPLY AND TOTAL DARKNESS
the other reasons are not important. !. !.!
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by abdulaz: 6:51pm
Why e be say naija telecom 3G network dey always
run down battery
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Sunnycliff(m): 6:52pm
My two months old tecno w4 battery runs from 100%_1% in less than 3:30 mins when my data is on. Is it OK?
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by kingvectorv(m): 6:53pm
The number one reason is that no Nepa light
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Micah360(m): 6:56pm
Thanks for the info tho some most of dem are wildly known
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by michaelwilli(m): 6:58pm
tosyne2much:
I hate dose apps, dubattery, battery doctor
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by amAZEing: 7:02pm
Sunnycliff:
Yes it is okay.
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by AnodaIT(m): 7:02pm
Nothing new
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by tonyflash43(m): 7:05pm
OkoYiboz:
same to the ones in surulere
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by shamecurls(m): 7:05pm
Adegokenath:
Avoid switching on your phone!
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by iamadonis2(m): 7:06pm
Continued from above...
6. Fuel price now competes with the cost of a 2016 Range Rover sports. When you have not fed yourself for twice a day will you dream of buying fuel?
7. PHCN is a scam on Nigerians. There is darkness in the Land that is why our President is in another man's Land where he can at least charge his phone.
8. That neighbour that will borrow salt, borrow spoon, borrow shirt, even borrow network just to play betNaija with his last 100 bucks...
|Re: 5 Reasons Your Smartphone Battery Will Always Be Low by Chinagurum1995(m): 7:07pm
Thank you for this information God bless you.
