Photos of a Nigerian Islamic scholar identified as Sheihk Suleiman Shagamu Kumo, have been trending online following his assassination by unknown gunmen. According to multiple online reports, the cleric was a prominent man among the Muslims before his untimely demise. May his soul rest in peace.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-islamic-scholar-gruesomely.html

dainformant:

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-islamic-scholar-gruesomely.html RIP RIP 3 Likes 1 Share

rip to the dead 3 Likes

Wicked world. RIP 2 Likes

damn 1 Like

What can I say. Na dem dem



Assassinated by his brothers 20 Likes

The tears on his face tho 2 Likes

Peace! 3 Likes

Bad bad news all this time APC tuk over...

Ok,..Good for you.

All we wanna know is if he is Sunni or Shia. That's all the clue we need so that we can be counting the scores.

By the way, Buhari is the referee. 6 Likes

Humans are more wicked than lions. . . You can tell he cried to his death. . . RIP

May his soul RIP 1 Like

May Allah grant him aljannah forays...Am in 1 Like

from where? ina lilah wa ina ilehi rajuhun 6 Likes

Inna Lilahi wa Inna rajiun 4 Likes 1 Share

my brothers and sisters please repent for hell is real oh. Jesus is the only escape route Must be in hell by now in unimaginable zorrowmy brothers and sisters please repent for hell is real oh. Jesus is the only escape route 9 Likes

Is he Sunni or Shia? 2 Likes 1 Share

Who are those behind this gruesome act the necessary authority should sprang into action. Mine while RIP.

Na dem dem

Rip

Hope the guy confessed Jesus b4 he died oh 4 Likes

Na im brothers kill am 1 Like

Muslim brotherhood 3-0 Buhari govt of Fulani nation

LoveJesus87:

Must be in hell by now in unimaginable zorrow my brothers and sisters please repent for hell is real oh. Jesus is the only escape route idiot!!!

Who ur Jesus EPP

Mumu!! idiot!!!Who ur Jesus EPPMumu!! 5 Likes

Rip

He has tears on his face imagine what made him cry. Karma is a bit.ch now he knows what gruesome death feels like only he can't tell his fellows 1 Like