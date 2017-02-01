₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 8:47pm
Photos of a Nigerian Islamic scholar identified as Sheihk Suleiman Shagamu Kumo, have been trending online following his assassination by unknown gunmen. According to multiple online reports, the cleric was a prominent man among the Muslims before his untimely demise. May his soul rest in peace.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nigerian-islamic-scholar-gruesomely.html
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by dainformant(m): 8:48pm
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by Olu317(m): 8:49pm
dainformant:RIP
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by CastedDude: 8:50pm
rip to the dead
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by ufuosman: 8:51pm
Wicked world. RIP
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by josephine123: 8:52pm
damn
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by pornmonk: 8:53pm
What can I say. Na dem dem
Please quote me only if you are interested in my signature.
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by StRichard: 8:57pm
Assassinated by his brothers
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by sleeknick(m): 9:12pm
The tears on his face tho
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by Opeedo(m): 10:04pm
Peace!
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by point5: 10:05pm
Bad bad news all this time APC tuk over...
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by MichaelUweh(m): 10:05pm
Ok,..Good for you.
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by frenchwine(m): 10:05pm
All we wanna know is if he is Sunni or Shia. That's all the clue we need so that we can be counting the scores.
By the way, Buhari is the referee.
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by blackberlin: 10:06pm
Humans are more wicked than lions. . . You can tell he cried to his death. . . RIP
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by Getintouch2004(m): 10:06pm
May his soul RIP
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by toyinjimoh(m): 10:06pm
May Allah grant him aljannah forays...Am in
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by Saheed9: 10:07pm
from where? ina lilah wa ina ilehi rajuhun
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by Nutase(f): 10:07pm
Inna Lilahi wa Inna rajiun
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by LoveJesus87(m): 10:07pm
Must be in hell by now in unimaginable zorrow my brothers and sisters please repent for hell is real oh. Jesus is the only escape route
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by SalamRushdie: 10:07pm
Is he Sunni or Shia?
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by Agimor(m): 10:08pm
Who are those behind this gruesome act the necessary authority should sprang into action. Mine while RIP.
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by succyreal(m): 10:08pm
Na dem dem
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by Smooyis(m): 10:09pm
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by chiedu7: 10:11pm
Hope the guy confessed Jesus b4 he died oh
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by BrutalJab: 10:11pm
Na im brothers kill am
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by 12345baba: 10:12pm
Muslim brotherhood 3-0 Buhari govt of Fulani nation
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by zoedicuz: 10:13pm
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by neroflo: 10:13pm
LoveJesus87:idiot!!!
Who ur Jesus EPP
Mumu!!
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by curvilicious: 10:14pm
Rip
He has tears on his face imagine what made him cry. Karma is a bit.ch now he knows what gruesome death feels like only he can't tell his fellows
|Re: Nigerian Islamic Scholar Gruesomely Assassinated By Unknown Gunmen. Graphic Pics by maxiuc(m): 10:15pm
Even unto dead he was still smiling
Broh let what u belief in save you
Rip
