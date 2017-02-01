₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by noetic5: 8:15am
The Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced an automobile parts dealer, Okeke Chika Victor, to 10 years imprisonment over heroin smuggling. Victor pleaded not guilty to a one-count charge of unlawful importation of heroin filed against him by NDLEA.
After five months of trial, Justice Sale Kogo Idrissa found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment. The heroin weighing 10.6kg and concealed inside new submersible water pumping machines were illegally imported from Maputo in Mozambique in April 2016.
NDLEA officers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) made the discovery during an inward screening of an Ethiopian Airline flight. After follow-up operation the convict was arrested on September 3, 2016 and charged to court.
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by noetic5: 8:15am
bad
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by tolulinks(m): 8:19am
NCAN food Don land o
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by Pavore9: 8:28am
Mozambique is a lucrative drug route.....I know dem!
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by okasebe(m): 8:42am
He is one of the successful IGBO business men his people were boasting of yesterday.
Even the so called alaba traders, importers etc can't make it without peddling drugs.
Ifeanyi Brazil, chinedu London, ejike Canada etc
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by Bossontop(m): 8:47am
Jus here to check names and its the ...........
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:57am
Igbo people and drugs
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by StOla: 9:42am
Very hardworking and successful.
I blame his envious neighbours for this. They did not like how he was developing Kano.
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by veekid(m): 9:56am
name checked
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by freeborn76(m): 9:56am
k
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by Opeedo(m): 9:56am
Na them
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by jesus500(m): 9:56am
I think this offense should be made a capital punishment in nigeria, anybody caught with drugs should be executed without pardon, it will discourage the scourge.
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by brainy4oli(m): 9:57am
NCAN pls investigate this case.
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by Onyenna(m): 9:58am
He got served.. ..
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by tayoxx(m): 9:58am
These days na head u de look oo
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by datola: 9:58am
Hope he would not do that again after the jail term
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by Nbaye: 9:58am
Just imagine the rush to make money
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by Itzwinnie: 9:59am
3
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by GodIsFoolish: 9:59am
hmm
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by Cutezt(m): 9:59am
These People Sha
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by AshiwajuFoward: 10:00am
Okeke why??!!!!
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by KINGwax007(m): 10:01am
Most Igbos are honest, but 99% of those who sell wares and spare parts are either smugglers or thieves!
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:01am
Is days they are just pushing all ipob crime related news to frontpage
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by lordyugo(m): 10:02am
Hv noticed a biased trend whr there is a vigorous increase on articles bout apprehended igbo drug dealers the past couple of days now jus to taunt the igbos on nairaland.
for every 1 igbo drug dealer their are 1000 legit igbo men getting it, so u bigots shouldn't get it twisted.
hell, most blockbuster movies, songs ,novels are bout drug lords
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by Daniel058(m): 10:02am
Ogini neme,
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by anonymuz(m): 10:03am
flatino
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by kolnel: 10:03am
Get rich or die trying crew
Crime doesn't pay
Nothing like hard work
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by holluwai(m): 10:04am
May God preserve us from temptation
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by brainpulse: 10:05am
IPOD Christian
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by daomi(m): 10:05am
D
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by wellmax(m): 10:06am
Sir, but Okeke Chika Victor is registered as an Auto dealer, never knew he's a drug dealer.
|Re: Auto Dealer Jailed 10 Years For Smuggling Heroin (photos) by dallyemmy: 10:09am
Is it after ten months or ten years?
