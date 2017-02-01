





After five months of trial, Justice Sale Kogo Idrissa found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment. The heroin weighing 10.6kg and concealed inside new submersible water pumping machines were illegally imported from Maputo in Mozambique in April 2016.





NDLEA officers at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) made the discovery during an inward screening of an Ethiopian Airline flight. After follow-up operation the convict was arrested on September 3, 2016 and charged to court.









