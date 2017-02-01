₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by yemsai(f): 8:20am
Doctors in the house pls help my frnd..she has been on her period since 30th of january till now.
It also happend 2 her early december..(she menstruated for more than 2 weeks) her normal period lasts for 4-5days.now she is very worried and she hasn't been using any drugs.
She was sick some weeks ago nd was given only injections..could this be d possible cause?if not pls wat is causing it? And what can she use 2 stop it? Thanks
Tho she will b going to see a doctor today..
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by madridguy(m): 8:21am
What are you waiting for? Run to the hospital and stop using your friend as a proxy.
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by yemsai(f): 8:22am
madridguy:Wats ok?..say something
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by madridguy(m): 8:24am
Go and see a doctor my sister as delay is dangerous.
yemsai:
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by yomi007k(m): 8:25am
nne biko go hospital oo..
If she bleed to death dem go say she do abortion oo.
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by yemsai(f): 8:26am
madridguy:She would do dat today..thanks
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by yemsai(f): 8:27am
yomi007k:Lol..thanks anywaiz
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by madridguy(m): 8:44am
Good.
yemsai:
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by veekid(m): 9:59am
she commot Belle for yoh?
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by IpobExposed: 9:59am
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Rachaeleanah: 9:59am
There's every tendency she has an infection
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by GreenMavro: 9:59am
in this recession, wey sanitary pad don expensive naim person dy menstrate for 2weeks
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Turks: 9:59am
You Have nothing to worry about.
It's the blood of Jesus flowing.
Shalom
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Keneking: 9:59am
No use agbo medicine oh
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by akinlex(m): 10:00am
It baffles me that you have to bring a serious issue like this here. Is there no hospital around you that you can go to see a doctor?
And to think of it 2weeks!
Apayan ni yin o!
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Ximenez(m): 10:00am
Yemsai, you didn't tell us the age of your friend. Age is also a factor here as women over the age of 45 years experience that as a sign of approaching menopause.
Another possibility is the form of birth control that your friend might be using. If it's (IUD) Intra-Uterine Device, some manufacturers uses copper to produce this device which is dangerous because it causes bleeding, especially if it wasn't fixed by a specialist. So hormonal IUD is safer than Copper IUD, though the process of the former might be expensive.
Another factor is miscarriage, this one is very obvious and easy to diagnose.
The last but not the least factors include uterine fibroids or polyps, endometriosis or pelvic inflammation.
Most importantly tell your friend to see not just a Doctor but a specialist (Gynaecologist) since you said this is not happening for the first time but it's not too uncommon for Nigerians to ignore their health for something less important, they only speak out when it's become too much to bear or when they are in excruciating pain.
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by samkay3g(m): 10:00am
go and see herbalist... no time
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by cosmatika(m): 10:00am
Until proven otherwise, that gal took pills for termination of pregnancy. Take her to a hospital for MVA and watch d bleeding stop immediately
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by adedayoadedeji(m): 10:01am
madridguy:
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Sunnycliff(m): 10:01am
Let her take Naproxen and try to see a doctor
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Damilare5882(m): 10:01am
Different news on Nairaland this morning ..first it was james thiefbori saga ..now its another person menstrating for 2 weeks .sighs .well tell ur frnd to go see a doc ...
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Stupedinluv(f): 10:01am
It's nothing really serious. Maybe an infection.
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by chynie: 10:02am
Go straight to a qualified doctor
sorry my dear,
u must be pale now after losing such blood for 2 good weeks
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Houseofglam7: 10:02am
Whatever gave you the impression Nairaland was a hospital
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by soberdrunk(m): 10:02am
Bloody hell!!! This is another case of "Woman with the issue of blood" . Is she allergic to hospitals?
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Shortyy(f): 10:02am
What? Hmmm. That painful thing up to 2 weeks? Wow
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by greatwhite(m): 10:02am
Go to the hospital dear. That is where the remedy is...
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by wiloy2k8(m): 10:02am
hmmm blood of Chisos
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by ennysuccess(m): 10:03am
Cases as such shouldn't be taken lightly get her to the hospital for proper testing and examination
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by Drazeen(m): 10:03am
you cant get answers here
|Re: She Has Been Menstruating For Over 2 Weeks, Please Help! by sisqology(m): 10:03am
I hope she has not been used by those boys
