Doctors in the house pls help my frnd..she has been on her period since 30th of january till now.



It also happend 2 her early december..(she menstruated for more than 2 weeks) her normal period lasts for 4-5days.now she is very worried and she hasn't been using any drugs.



She was sick some weeks ago nd was given only injections..could this be d possible cause?if not pls wat is causing it? And what can she use 2 stop it? Thanks

Tho she will b going to see a doctor today..

What are you waiting for? Run to the hospital and stop using your friend as a proxy.

Wats ok?..say something





Wats ok?..say something
Go and see a doctor my sister as delay is dangerous.







nne biko go hospital oo..







nne biko go hospital oo..
If she bleed to death dem go say she do abortion oo.

Go and see a doctor my sister as delay is dangerous.



She would do dat today..thanks She would do dat today..thanks

nne biko go hospital oo..







Lol..thanks anywaiz





Good.

she commot Belle for yoh? 2 Likes

There's every tendency she has an infection







in this recession, wey sanitary pad don expensive naim person dy menstrate for 2weeks









It's the blood of Jesus flowing.









It's the blood of Jesus flowing.
Shalom

No use agbo medicine oh 2 Likes 1 Share

It baffles me that you have to bring a serious issue like this here. Is there no hospital around you that you can go to see a doctor?



And to think of it 2weeks!



Apayan ni yin o! 2 Likes

Yemsai, you didn't tell us the age of your friend. Age is also a factor here as women over the age of 45 years experience that as a sign of approaching menopause.



Another possibility is the form of birth control that your friend might be using. If it's (IUD) Intra-Uterine Device, some manufacturers uses copper to produce this device which is dangerous because it causes bleeding, especially if it wasn't fixed by a specialist. So hormonal IUD is safer than Copper IUD, though the process of the former might be expensive.





Another factor is miscarriage, this one is very obvious and easy to diagnose.



The last but not the least factors include uterine fibroids or polyps, endometriosis or pelvic inflammation.



Most importantly tell your friend to see not just a Doctor but a specialist (Gynaecologist) since you said this is not happening for the first time but it's not too uncommon for Nigerians to ignore their health for something less important, they only speak out when it's become too much to bear or when they are in excruciating pain. 3 Likes

go and see herbalist... no time 1 Like 1 Share

Until proven otherwise, that gal took pills for termination of pregnancy. Take her to a hospital for MVA and watch d bleeding stop immediately 2 Likes

What are you waiting for? Run to the hospital and stop using your friend as a proxy. 1 Like

Let her take Naproxen and try to see a doctor

Different news on Nairaland this morning ..first it was james thiefbori saga ..now its another person menstrating for 2 weeks .sighs .well tell ur frnd to go see a doc ...

It's nothing really serious. Maybe an infection.

sorry my dear,

sorry my dear,
u must be pale now after losing such blood for 2 good weeks Go straight to a qualified doctor

Whatever gave you the impression Nairaland was a hospital 1 Like

This is another case of "Woman with the issue of blood". Is she allergic to hospitals?

What? Hmmm. That painful thing up to 2 weeks? Wow

Go to the hospital dear. That is where the remedy is...

hmmm blood of Chisos

Cases as such shouldn't be taken lightly get her to the hospital for proper testing and examination

you cant get answers here