₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,230 members, 3,361,987 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 10:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences (1447 Views)
Presidential Cabal Agrees To Free Saraki If He Frustrates Magu's Confirmation / 41,161 Graduates Benefit From SURE-P Scheme / Okorocha Resuscitates Otamiri Water Scheme As Water Now Runs In Owerri (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by YESpParticipant: 9:21am
Contrary to earlier reports published in a top Nigerian newspaper on how the federal government’s Youths Entrepreneurial Support (YES) Programme in collaboration with Bank of Industry (BoI) empowered youths through the loan disbursed, fresh investigation by FINANCIAL WATCH has revealed that the news is false and no participant have benefited from the scheme.
Source: https://twitter.com/financialwatchn/status/830770180221452288?s=08
http://www.financialwatchngr.com/2017/02/12/fg-boi-frustrates-yes-p-scheme-participants-shares-sad-experiences/
Mods, Kindly do justice to this topic to let Nigerians know what yes-p participants have encountered in the past 11 months.
1 Like
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by luvken1629: 9:48am
Its a pity that , this program with great prospect in the reviving the nation from recession, by creating 36000 direct and indirect jobs, has been swept under the carpet! Leaving teaming youth like us, being one of participants to , wait endlessly why spending the little we would used to further our businesses ....in renting space , rentage running off , ......FG must be sincere true to its policies, and monitor its policy directly, BOi has refuse to see to it that , the program work
https://twitter.com/financialwatchn/status/830770180221452288?s=08
#advocacyforbetterloancondition
#BoiYesPDeceiption
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by ITbomb(m): 10:09am
Like everything about Nigeria, so beautiful on paper but cannot be implemented after millions have been spent on mobilisation and training
Meanwhile politicians would be getting loans in billions without conditions and run away leaving the helpless company and employees at the mercy of AMCON
3 Likes
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by KINGwax007(m): 10:20am
If you have a bad experience, it doesn't mean that's 100% the true situation.
Before you run your mouth, kindly visit this thread guy's page
www.nairaland.com/garriguy
and browse through the topics and see how your mates were being given loans to start their processing businesses. All the factories on his page were as a result successful intended loans from BOI...
If you didn't succeed, you either have a bad business plan or you ain't ready.
As a first hands experience, I can tell you that this is by far the most transparent scheme orchestrated. I have nothing less than four people who have been reimbursed and at least, three clients, who have been informed of the visit to their factory, before loan is released (BOI doesn't fund structure, they fund the machinery). And believe me, these people were once skeptical, and now, they have good news.
Pls, stop running your mouth, just because u were being paid to discredit am administration that you share different sides of the political party...
Kindly visit BOI in your region, ask for how to go about it. You don't need to settle or pay anybody.
BOI is an acronym for bank of industry, they fund manufacturing. Either startup or existing. Existing ones are faster because it's easier to cite your success story and deficit in supply, due to high demand of your products, as the reason for loan. A new company needs to really convince them of its intended success- everywhere in the world, this is difficult. But with a good business plan, you have 80% chances of getting a loan.
2 Likes
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by Aburi001: 10:23am
The truth is that only Buhari can not fix everything. Most of these problems/solutions depend on our attitudes and approaches.
God bless Nigeria!
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by Thisis2raw(m): 10:24am
This is Nigeria
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by dammyeve: 10:25am
Powerful campaign must be launched to get the presidency aware of this frustrating matter
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by nabegibeg: 10:26am
You gather fictitious names and conjure fake news
Put their picture let's confirm them
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by EmmanuelTimmy(m): 10:27am
who cares!!!
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by maxiuc(m): 10:29am
I give up on this country
Lemme call my agent
My kid broh went to malaysia 2yrs ago now a big boy
Cars and houses but I gat no rest of mind cus he is always commanding me
I believed somuch in Nigeria but lord why all this
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by judecares1: 10:31am
H
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by SycophanticGoat: 10:32am
With all that this useless government has done so far, if you still have faith in this government then you're the biggest fool the world has seen..
1 Like
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by ccasilas(m): 10:33am
yes you are right , but, this is because of greedy people who stand as a saboture for there selfish interest
ITbomb:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by PastorAji(m): 10:37am
Ogbeni,
make i no vex for una
KINGwax007:
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by Cekpo34(m): 10:37am
nabegibeg:
Is this all you can say?
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by KINGwax007(m): 10:39am
SycophanticGoat:I see that your sycophancy is getting paid by PDP..
By the way, your statement....
1 Like
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by RZArecta(m): 10:39am
Those complaining are all ipod yoots
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by KINGwax007(m): 10:40am
PastorAji:pls do.
1 Like
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by yongg: 10:44am
Guys,Is there anyone here that has access to the materials/training of this BOI YesP program and willing to share...
Please share the training materials so that the knowledge would spread...
This would reduce the hassle to sourcing of fund, and of course the willingness to execute one's plan.
In anticipation of your kindest reply
|Re: FG, BOI Frustrate Yes-P Scheme As Participants Share Sad Experiences by garriguy: 10:45am
maxiuc:it is well
(0) (Reply)
Google Adsense Payment By Western Union / Gratis Package / Nairalanders Special Group Launched!
Viewing this topic: a4jasper(m), garriguy, barrybanbi, Fundamentalist, HomoDroid(m), skertel123(m), mashoit, Ntipia, deborsky(m), elabogado, lindaz12, Confusionist(m), anibo2(m), Askubur, Viking007(m), SPDAZZY(f), teejan, bluehorizo(m), diiiola, YESpParticipant, sirsamloco(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), profosa, luvken1629, fadasam, marshalcarter, ernesty20(m), abes(m), PatriotTemidayo, Chau(f), Lilibeth914(f), anthony86(m), yongg and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25