₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,744,230 members, 3,361,985 topics. Date: Monday, 13 February 2017 at 10:50 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria (1634 Views)
Corper Protects Herself From Mosquitoes At Niger State NYSC Camp (Photo) / Meet The Most Handsome Corper In Abia State! (trending) / Meet The Small Sized Corper At Ebonyi State NYSC Orientation Camp (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by Yarnvibes(f): 9:29am
You don't need to fight me on this.... Am only talking from my own personal and humble experience on the camp.
"Camp Abia: The first camp in Nigeria", as it is popularly called, is really one of the camps to be for the compulsory three weeks Nysc orientation course. Not just because she is the first on the list of NYSC camp, but she also possess some beautiful features that it's worth talking about.
Before i went for service, trust me, i have heard lots of terrible stories from many people. Even from those that have never being to the gate of any camp. They told me a book-full of different "Faboos". lol....
I heard about the terrible lifestyle on camp; the maltreatment corpers receive from camp soldiers; the sickness and lots more. Am very sure you heard the same stories too, or perhaps you will soon hear them.
My deployment to Abia state did not give me enough opportunity to confirm if those stories are really true, but what i know is that Camp Abia is the contrary of it all. So don't be annoyed if you passed through all those horrible experiences as we were told. Let me give my brief reasons why i will recommend Abia state for any prospective corp member to consider including in their 3 choice of Service.
=> Perfect Location
Abia state camp is located in Umunna, Bende Local government of the state. The location of the camp is perfectly figured out to eliminate every stress and inconvenience any stranger may encounter in locating it. Unlike many camps which are located in the urban area of the state, Abia camp is located away from heavy traffic. So even if thousands of prospective corp members decided to travel down there on same day, traffic will never be a problem. "The sky is wide enough to contain thousand birds at a time".
=> Water
Hmmmmm.... This is a very important factor to consider when ranking Nigeria camps. If you think that's a lie, you better ask people that served in camps like............ they will tell you how important water is to corpers over one thousand in number.
But trust me, the water supply in Camp Abia is 24/7. Never stopping. Every corper always have their fill. To wash, to drink, and to take their baths.
Yes, i mean "drink". Camp Abia water is completely drinkable and free of germs. Even if you don't have enough money on camp, the camp is able to completely sustain you in terms of food and water.
=> Food
Camp Abia food is not the "Oh my God" type of food. They don't absolutely go for indigenous foods like some other camps will do. The only one i could remember eating on the camp is Garri (Eba). Which i don't think its too strange as such for any Nigerian youth.
=> Security
The security on this camp is 100%. You have nothing to fear while on the camp. Ranging from the terrible insurgency to the least expected insurgents.... Mosquitoes.
You are completely save from them all. While on Camp Abia, you can sleep with your two eyes closed without the fear of a thing.
=> Hospitality
Camp officials on the camp treats the prospective corp members as their own children. They won't permit maltreatment from any soldier or camp officials.
Good accommodation is on ground for corpers to rest their heads. Not the type that you will need to support the windows or matress with mats or your kaki. But a comfortable one to have good dreams of better Nigeria.
Mammi market traders are also everything to write about. They don't over-inflate their prices beyond normal, and are really helpful in running your little shores for you.
If you want to really confirm these things i have said, consider choosing Abia state and enjoy, not only the Camping life, but also the after-camp experience on the streets of Abia state.
Subscribe to this blog to receive more updates from it. And never you forget to enjoy your service year from start to finish while it lasts.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/why-abia-state-camp-is-one-of-best-in.html
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by YESpParticipant: 10:05am
Seconded!
Also Read about the sad experiences of Boi/yes-p participants across Nigeria over the past 11 months.
http://www.nairaland.com/3626090/fg-boi-frustrates-yes-p-scheme#53666924
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by Mrbigman1(m): 10:28am
Anywhere around south is perfect.
I served in ondo and the environment was perfect for retirement which I actually prefer to the busy life in d east and south.
Any, nysc is sweet waste of 1 year sha. Till u finish, ur eye no go open.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by nairaman66(m): 10:39am
Make sure you remain there and don't pass out!
1 Like
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by freeborn76(m): 10:40am
k
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by ghettowriter(m): 10:40am
I will love to visit Eastern part of Nigeria soon. Something tells me that the Igbo Land will soon be Great Again.
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by sweerychick(f): 10:40am
Wow, Abia state is actually cool.. I graduated from ABSU though ..
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by Aburi001: 10:42am
Think Aba, think Industrial/business Hub of Africa
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by Omagago(m): 10:42am
Ummunna-Bende. Very true Bro. Just feeling Nostalgic now I swear
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by femi4(m): 10:42am
Yesoo Abia...the no1 state
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by chidexSmokey(f): 10:42am
Wish I could say same for Edo state
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by Blurryface(m): 10:42am
You Forgot To Add That Abia Has A Lot Of Beautiful Girls With Amazing Bedmatic Skills From MOUA Umudike, Abia Poly, ABSU, Uturu And By Extension, IMSU. Good Kitties. Very Good.
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by Alexander001(m): 10:42am
I told my girl that i cant wait for this Tuesday to come.. .. ... She was so happy then i ask her why, She told me that She is happy that am planning big for Feb 14th... .. I smiled. She no know say All my mind dey for # PSG_Vs_Barca champions league game.
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by adebayo201: 10:43am
If you want to really confirm these things i have said, consider choosing Abia state and enjoy, not only the Camping life, but also the after-camp experience on the streets of Abia state.
uhn... serving in Abia state is not by choice but by options
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by deepwater(f): 10:43am
Gods own CAMP
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by MasterRahl(m): 10:44am
I agree 100%. I'm a 2016 Batch A corp member. Camp Abia really tried. Water is 24/7. Other camps should emulate them.
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:44am
That is good to know.
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by Evinsco(m): 10:45am
Booked
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by davibid: 10:46am
Igbo kwenu!
always on point...
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by maxiuc(m): 10:46am
Southeast
NCAN reporting
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by HateU2(f): 10:46am
Black Gold Camp KD will change this mentality
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by toyinjimoh(m): 10:47am
kwara state nysc camp is d worst in Nigeria
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by rildwanullahi(m): 10:47am
Yarnvibes:u remind me how much I miss that camp, will gladly serve e in abia again , isialangwa
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by ajarossi(m): 10:48am
Kastina is good shaa but not as good as above mentioned
|Re: Why Abia State Nysc Camp Is One Of The Best In Nigeria by MsFaith(f): 10:50am
People still mistake 'I'm' with 'am'
(0) (Reply)
Nysc Prep Made Easy And Cheap / Discover How A Nigerian Youth Corper Earns 200,000 Naira Monthly On Fiverr / Vacancy For Mass Recruitment
Viewing this topic: chidexSmokey(f), saintobas, sammy550, arshavineering(m), Masanto(m), GodIsFoolish, LxgIncrediboy(m), Bimffo(m), NOC1(m), buchiluchi(f), Chatlaury(f), sladesgirl(f), tifany89(m), Whizkeey(m), kelvinkul, Agimor(m), tunsjnr, dquantom, buyaka(m), Stanley4E(m), adebayo201, maxiuc(m), Presido95, Anticorruption, ghettowriter(m), pclecturer(m), Winnyluv(f), Cupidkc(m), Eke40seven(m), sanky346, HelperDeji(m), danduchi(m), tripoli007(m), Lilibeth914(f), ogayor, Badgers14, Boss13, Evinsco(m), Lawyer93, kwokinah, haywhy59(m), hamzia(m), otabuko(m), Ebenezer1998(m), olaifeboy(m), lexy2lexy, Bonaventura(m), Udokang1(m), tosino350(m), teemac01(m), HenryQuest(m), fabby101, ajarossi(m), Drkar, taleetah(f), iphunanya(f), kogistan(m), ddonolu, oluangelkay(f), mrjojo, fatemmy(f), EMERGENCY111(m), olac21(m), Darkseid(m), Softhands(m), yinka20(f), collinic, Neyo230(m), Henrygreat212(m), abundant2016, Trush247, AshiwajuFoward, jcflex(m), Olaide1295, Akinolasantos(m), Wiseandtrue(f), DonEffiong(m), chidiadivictor(m), teeboila(m), freeborn76(m), freeDR(m), Synergy01, gabe15(m), classicalhenry(m), tonio2wo, BECALMBECALM, johnemeka(m), mightyrocket(m), pokipoki, highrise07(m), eyiye, MsFaith(f), MrMoRitz, tobechi74, great289(m), noblito2017(m) and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15