|A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:43am
According to a twitter user and an eyewitness, a lady was pushed out of this speeding car along Abuja stadium yesterday. Further investigation has revealed that the car with plate number RSH724CL - doesn't have a valid motor insurance to help track it's owner.
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:43am
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:44am
nawa oo. nowhere is safe in Nigeria
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by Airforce1(m): 9:46am
Oloshoism is a very dangerous profession.
Many have lost their lives in it
girls please switch to a more descent job.
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by Acekidc4(m): 9:49am
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by IpobExposed: 9:50am
ChangeIsCostant:
How are we sure this accusation is not spurious
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by AlhajiSpray(m): 9:57am
Airforce1:
How are you sure it was not a kidnapping gone wrong? Abeg just go back to the romance and celebrity section where you belong, if not they would just hang you by the balls in this place! Your senseless posts won't be tolerated here the same way your mates tolerate them in those Bambi sections!
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by ItsTheBachelor: 10:00am
Airforce1:
You don't have to be stup!d always. Take a break sometimes.
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 10:06am
what are u sure of in this country. somebody raised alarm and u are asking how are we sure.. maybe u are waiting to see the lifeless body of the 'victim' before u wake up
IpobExposed:
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by veekid(m): 10:46am
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by kings09(m): 10:47am
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by MrImole(m): 10:48am
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by toyinjimoh(m): 10:48am
there is more to it
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by OkoYiboz: 10:48am
Airforce1:
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by mykeljosef: 10:48am
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by HateU2(f): 10:49am
Airforce1:your decent is not even correct plus another job like
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by Blurryface(m): 10:49am
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by kennygee(f): 10:49am
Airforce1:
Olosho in a car like that abi?
Read before commenting dude.
|Re: A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos by olaezebala: 10:49am
