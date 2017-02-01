Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / A Lady Was Pushed Out Of This Speeding Vehicle In Abuja. Photos (1327 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/a-lady-was-pushed-out-of-this-speeding.html According to a twitter user and an eyewitness, a lady was pushed out of this speeding car along Abuja stadium yesterday. Further investigation has revealed that the car with plate number RSH724CL - doesn't have a valid motor insurance to help track it's owner.

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44

nawa oo. nowhere is safe in Nigeria

Oloshoism is a very dangerous profession.



Many have lost their lives in it

girls please switch to a more descent job. 1 Like

And...........Continue Na...........

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/a-lady-was-pushed-out-of-this-speeding.html

How are we sure this accusation is not spurious How are we sure this accusation is not spurious

How are you sure it was not a kidnapping gone wrong? Abeg just go back to the romance and celebrity section where you belong, if not they would just hang you by the balls in this place! Your senseless posts won't be tolerated here the same way your mates tolerate them in those Bambi sections! How are you sure it was not a kidnapping gone wrong? Abeg just go back to the romance and celebrity section where you belong, if not they would just hang you by the balls in this place! Your senseless posts won't be tolerated here the same way your mates tolerate them in those Bambi sections! 2 Likes

You don't have to be stup!d always. Take a break sometimes. You don't have to be stup!d always. Take a break sometimes. 2 Likes

IpobExposed:





How are we sure this accusation is not spurious what are u sure of in this country. somebody raised alarm and u are asking how are we sure.. maybe u are waiting to see the lifeless body of the 'victim' before u wake up

Buhari sef

Ok

Hmmmmmm!



















People can lie o

there is more to it

m..

girls please switch to a more descent job. your decent is not even correct plus another job like

.

Olosho in a car like that abi?



Read before commenting dude. Olosho in a car like that abi?Read before commenting dude.