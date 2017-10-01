₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,897,194 members, 3,858,978 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 10:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta (7760 Views)
|Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by Islie: 7:49pm
By Perez Brisibe
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/man-arrested-killing-burying-prostitute-delta/
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by Byko899(m): 7:52pm
Wicked world, is a pure ritual case
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by python1: 7:52pm
I don't know why Deltans are copying the wrong thing. The wandering lost tribe are mostly known for this kind of barbarism.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by owensking(m): 7:54pm
Probably dies during active service
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by mofeoluwadassah: 8:00pm
hmmmm....hope he is not efe money dat we all knw sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by cherr(f): 9:11pm
The risk in prostitution sha. ..
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by designer01(m): 10:01pm
Byko899:
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by BreezyCB(m): 10:02pm
Wetin I go comment bout sef
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by slawomir: 10:02pm
ok
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by dollytino4real(f): 10:02pm
men wicked o!
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by mcayomind(m): 10:02pm
The heart of a man is wicked, so the bible says...
ssəuıssnq ɹnoʎ puıw puɐ
ʞɔɐq əuoɥd ɹnoʎ uɹnʇ ʍou 'noʎ uɹəɔuoɔ ʇou səop ʇɐɥʍ pɐəɹ oʇ uʍop əpısdn əuoɥd ɹnoʎ pəuɹnʇ əʌɐɥ noʎ
2 Likes
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by Kraspo(m): 10:02pm
Chronicles Of Corper Henry
ASABA GIRLS DON’T WANT YOUR MONEY!!
Before I came to Asaba, I have always been the guy who had entered every single relationship with a pack of Panadol extra because of the kind of headaches I was forced to put up with. Back in Maiduguri during my university days, I fell head over heels in love with one dark Adamawa girl who I was ready to live and die for. I will trek the length and breadth of the school, under the scorching sun just to see her. Unfortunately, she sensed my undying love for her and ended up breaking my heart during the examination period. Up till today, I am yet to forgive her.
My love experience in Kano remains the worst till date that I came to a conclusion that I will have nothing to do with Sabon Gari girls anymore. The only language they seem to understand is money and ‘cat fish’. I remember how one Akwa Ibom girl looked at me from head to toe and told me to my very face that ‘who your love epp? Give me money joor’. Even after buying her wristwatch, she refused to have my time. But the romance atmosphere down here in Asaba is quite different. Finding true love in Asaba seems to be less complicated. The girls here are so loving that you might mistake them for Americans. They won’t put you through the rigorous tasks of toasting and chasing and buying ‘eshi-ewu’ and recharge cards for three weeks straight before they take you in. An average Asaba girl, will take you on a journey into her innermost secrets and give herself to you, body and soul without looking back. They don’t even want your money. They are contented with sharing your space, time and attention and with this kind of affections, you can’t help but purr from warm sweetness. Service year afforded me an opportunity to explore some of the many hidden treasures that God deposited in Asaba. And on three occasions, I have been pampered and spoiled with the kind of love that the sun has for mother earth. The kind of love that lights up the whole world!
And of all my adventures in the feminine world, I will never forget my romantic experience with Debby who I met inside a keke. Armed with a rose tattoo that spread down her left arm, a nose ring, four ear rings that ran across her ear, a leg chain and an enigmatic Briton accent, I was helplessly under her spell. It didn’t take long before we connected like electric cables and she illuminated my world. She would call me ‘Chinedu’ with a tone that nobody else has ever called me with. She would read my love poems and melt and with the way she smiled at me, I knew she meant it. She was the first girl to prepare banga soup and bring to my room and after I tasted it, sweet Jesus! I wanted to see her parents.
There are a good number of them who have gone out of their way to show me true love and in all sincerity, I have always had my mind blown away. Asaba girls are content to hold your hand and walk in the evenings, sharing your time, space and silence. Sure, just like every other girl, they treasured their recharge cards, perfumes and night ‘suya’, but since they have you, all the material things of the world seemed so immaterial. Few weeks ago, I met a girl in Asaba during my evening stroll who looked me in the eyes for five minutes, touched my elbow occasionally and finally told me that I made her feel very special again. Back in kano, they only time girls felt so special in my presence was when my wallet started to show itself frequently.
And that is why I decided to write this so that every guy out there will read and have a rethink about his purpose in love life. Asaba is the place to be for all the broken hearted out there who seek emotional healing and reassurance. These girls down here are super romantic. For all the guys tired of buying recharge cards and making hair, come down to Asaba and be treated like a king. You only have one life to live, don’t waste it in Kano, Port Harcourt and Lagos.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by Bishop2ksp(m): 10:03pm
The heart of man is desperately wicked.
Too much evil in the land.
He probably pounded her to death as a result of the overdose of drugs.
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by Edonojie007: 10:03pm
M. Ashawo No Be Work O. The Way The Issue Of "After Taking Drugs" Kill People These Days Ehn... Hm,na Wa O.
Only God KNows Why She Died,and Only God Knows Why A Normal Human Being Would Bury Someone In The Back Of His House. The Back Of Your House Na Cementry?
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by Arsenalholic(m): 10:03pm
Well, every job has its hazards.
May she rest in peace.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by princechiemekam(m): 10:03pm
Bad
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by desire222(f): 10:04pm
She died on active duty.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by MhizzAJ(f): 10:04pm
Delta State is taking over
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by VocalWalls: 10:04pm
Oh boy
Things dey Happen oh
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by kindnyce(m): 10:05pm
What a wicked world.
You cant even pay her entitlement after servicing you..
Yet you went ahead to kill her?
Guy ashy too is human, so you must pay fov your sins
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by enemyofprogress: 10:05pm
cherr:how you take know?have you doned it before?
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by rifasenate11(m): 10:05pm
no be our own "EFE money" ooo
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by beetown(m): 10:07pm
ughelli can never be in the news for anything good...
okorodafe. .that side na ghetto na
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by adeniyi55: 10:07pm
Arrest!! This days y
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by asuaiclive(m): 10:08pm
Ooppsss... Olosho waka.. Rip
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by policy12: 10:09pm
My lord Jesus biko come...
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by EzeEbira(m): 10:09pm
MhizzAJ:we are not taking over abeg, rivers is still worse.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by fabiano09(m): 10:09pm
cherr:but it pays the bills,no job without risks though.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by Emusson24: 10:09pm
python1:Clap for your self Ode, the guy committed a heinous crime and must face the full wrath of the law, but must you drag all Deltans to the mud for the barbaric act of one man? Your comment is very much barbaric. No offense though.
1 Like
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by DozieInc(m): 10:11pm
Kill and bury.
|Re: Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Prostitute In Delta by 2shure: 10:11pm
Pussy niggi
Sht d hell up
We dont need no advice from a pussi niggi
AIDS real
U be fuckin commercial opos in asaba
Runing round feeling like a king fuckin wit yur dic
just in asaba
Ma niggi get money
Fuc these biches
Kraspo:
3 Likes
Ritual Killings In Nigeria...For Your Own Good, Stay Away From These States / Girl Bathes Her Boyfriend's Manhood With Acid, Render His Manhood Useless [pics] / Badoo Killed Two People In Ikorodu This Morning
Viewing this topic: beeff(m), 9too1, Oladeeone, saraphina(f), franklyncj, cerowo(f), apuski2, micomole, mspee(f), Adeoludt(m), Sirprof(m), kushme, ogbuduyeke, opey25(m), samskin(m), BullionVan111, jofatek9200(m), HEFAIROHLUWA(m), solace8(m), courage89(m), doubler(m), suduji, Oyecute(m), hakeem68(m), FICKYJ(m), Hardeyorlah(f), lalasticlala(m), GabrielYulaw(m), Kirl, Am2Gud(m), carboblanko(m), pizzalord, immobilare(m), mcemmy0z, SirLegal(m), Edet08(m), Heyliesha(m), Pascal181, Otunla236(m), javadoctor(m), HazardCosta(m), elhafeez(m), Fimbiology(m), RottenTomato, gloriaz123456, iboboyswag(m), abbey2kool, obyno1010, emmbet, ceeceeuwa, Kelluckom, basigbara, beeveepee, ABIOLAY2J(f), makavele, jaykalas, Shakingdbumbum, TDonald, Olukat(m), strawgirl(f), bijelee(m), egbabiekperemo1, mexxy1(m), tommy2912(m), futprintz(m), tolyem(m), ajokebelle(f), 1970sbusiness, tutusaint(m), Otulord(m), Skywalker3(m), perps24(f), SCOOPERJEF(m), simoncarlos(m), Aikayy, abassmayowa24(m), Ohanaka295, Dearestme(f), Tuhndhay(m), folusoga, PapiNel, wayisshut, chuckskaycee, agakeem, yublings(m), mystery22, passwelle, ellizy(m), drchinchek, fatimaali70, ugochukwufrenzy(m), dingbang(m), linuses, Bishop2ksp(m), SAMAYODELE(m), orukuruku(m), pumpz(m), wawaboi, nora88, hailigbo, BMCee, Ajpharm(m), Blessingnice(m), Oluwaseyi00(m), sammotos, ICAMETOWIN(m), ibnabdulhakeem(m) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17