|"My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Towncrier247: 1:17pm
So this woman named Omotola on Twitter shared a photo of her little son engrossed watching 18+ rated TV reality show, Big Brother Naija.
From her tweet, she. seemed to be excited and proud of her son. Infact, the newly opened official Big Brother Naija Twitter handle with up to 60 thousand followers also re-tweeted the photo.
However, many Twitter users have expressed their mixed reactions over the photo.
While some considered it cool, others have condemned the fact that the woman allowed such a minor to watch the show with all its explicit nature. Do you think anything is really wrong with that? Don't forget the fact that she is there with the baby. See some of the reactions below...
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Towncrier247: 1:18pm
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by casttlebarbz(m): 1:20pm
that's her own african cup of nation not mine
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Acidosis(m): 1:28pm
Only trying to show off her TV and DSTV Explora
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by brandonobi(m): 1:29pm
Acidosis:i tell u
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by talk2archy: 1:50pm
Instead of you to teach him the ways of the Lord. Make sure you dont regret it later.
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Hardewarlee(m): 1:50pm
Africans and their mentality lol
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by LIBSocials: 1:51pm
Nawa oh
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by brainy4oli(m): 1:51pm
It's all fun until he watches Bassey sucking Cocoice breast and he tries it out, not on u Mummy but on a baby-sized Cocoice.
Dstv didn't put PG-18 there for decoration.
By d way how did dis get to fp?
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Godprotectigbo5(f): 1:51pm
MTCHEWWWW supidity
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by toyinjimoh(m): 1:52pm
dt means u can allow him to watch pornographic....nonsense
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by toyinjimoh(m): 1:52pm
dt means u can allow him to watch porn...nonsense
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by TINALETC3(f): 1:52pm
, na so e dey start,
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by lilmax(m): 1:53pm
love the set up, I literally do not care about the kid
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by wemmieslim(f): 1:53pm
Pls make sure your son also watch when Gifty will be giving Young John Mouth Gig o, #catchthemyoung
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by KINGwax007(m): 1:53pm
Foolish Lady
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by bush112(m): 1:53pm
welcome
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by L0velyn(f): 1:54pm
Acidosis:obviously anything for show off.... This is what happens when u pick up a village girl as wife nd re-brand her in to a city girl..
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by judecares1: 1:54pm
wat is special abt dis? na hunger con dey mk u dey paste anytin wen u lyk,nor be ur fault cos BUBU neva cum bk
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by gtin(m): 1:54pm
Will this news bring our president back to us?
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Austinoiz(m): 1:56pm
These Afonja babes showing off since the days of Dee Awolowo
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by emmabest2000(m): 1:56pm
judecares1:
Tell them ...
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Dhayor001(m): 1:57pm
For the life of me, I can never understand why an adult would waste his/her precious time watching this show. Every single reasoning cell in my brain just screams TUFIAKWA when i see anyone watching this.
And then to see a little boy watch this, plus the mom is cool with it
Wehdone ma. When Junior starts sucking other girls' chest at the age of 10, please remember that you brought him up very well.
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by koladebrainiac(m): 1:57pm
PARENTAL ADVISORY
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by jeeqaa7(m): 1:58pm
Pharisees
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Lagusta(m): 1:59pm
talk2archy:
which way of the lord?? songs of solomon?
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by SweetJoystick(m): 1:59pm
Wetin concern them?
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by johnstar(m): 1:59pm
And dis made front page?
Nairaland mod ar very useless
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by henrydadon(m): 1:59pm
i see noting wrong here that boy is still a small boy he doesn't know anything yet..yall should chill
and beside nice tv..it awesome..am not gonna hate unlike somebody up there
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by maxiuc(m): 2:00pm
Whistle blowers over to you guys
Is this one not corruption
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by Dildo(m): 2:00pm
She dey advertised her LCD.
|Re: "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo by bestspoke: 2:01pm
It's 18+ rated
woman!
To those posters...saying ,I can't watch ,those watching are jobless ,they are ruined, they are this ,they are that.
At least try and be intelligent enough to guess why over 25million viewers all over Africa are attracted to it..No one is forcing you to pick interest...Just jejely pass,don't rub it on our face cos you did not buy my Tv or decoder for me.
