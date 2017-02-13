Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / "My Little Son Watching Big Brother Naija" - Nigerian Woman Shares Photo (13097 Views)

From her tweet, she. seemed to be excited and proud of her son. Infact, the newly opened official Big Brother Naija Twitter handle with up to 60 thousand followers also re-tweeted the photo.



However, many Twitter users have expressed their mixed reactions over the photo.



While some considered it cool, others have condemned the fact that the woman allowed such a minor to watch the show with all its explicit nature. Do you think anything is really wrong with that? Don't forget the fact that she is there with the baby. See some of the reactions below...



that's her own african cup of nation not mine 7 Likes

Only trying to show off her TV and DSTV Explora 41 Likes 1 Share

i tell u i tell u 15 Likes 1 Share

Instead of you to teach him the ways of the Lord. Make sure you dont regret it later. 5 Likes 1 Share

Africans and their mentality lol 1 Like

It's all fun until he watches Bassey sucking Cocoice breast and he tries it out, not on u Mummy but on a baby-sized Cocoice.



Dstv didn't put PG-18 there for decoration.



By d way how did dis get to fp? 6 Likes

MTCHEWWWW supidity 3 Likes

dt means u can allow him to watch pornographic....nonsense 2 Likes

dt means u can allow him to watch porn...nonsense 1 Like

love the set up, I literally do not care about the kid 1 Like 2 Shares

Pls make sure your son also watch when Gifty will be giving Young John Mouth Gig o, #catchthemyoung 1 Like

Foolish Lady

obviously anything for show off.... This is what happens when u pick up a village girl as wife nd re-brand her in to a city girl.. obviouslyanything for show off.... This is what happens when u pick up a village girl as wife nd re-brand her in to a city girl.. 3 Likes

wat is special abt dis? na hunger con dey mk u dey paste anytin wen u lyk,nor be ur fault cos BUBU neva cum bk

Will this news bring our president back to us?

These Afonja babes showing off since the days of Dee Awolowo 4 Likes 1 Share

And then to see a little boy watch this, plus the mom is cool with it





Wehdone ma. When Junior starts sucking other girls' chest at the age of 10, please remember that you brought him up very well. For the life of me, I can never understand why an adult would waste his/her precious time watching this show. Every single reasoning cell in my brain just screams TUFIAKWA when i see anyone watching this.And then to see a little boy watch this, plus the mom is cool with itWehdone ma. When Junior starts sucking other girls' chest at the age of 10, please remember that you brought him up very well. 2 Likes

PARENTAL ADVISORY

Pharisees

which way of the lord?? songs of solomon ? which way of the lord?? songs of solomon 1 Like

Nairaland mod ar very useless





And dis made front page?Nairaland mod ar very useless 3 Likes

i see noting wrong here that boy is still a small boy he doesn't know anything yet..yall should chill





and beside nice tv..it awesome..am not gonna hate unlike somebody up there 3 Likes

Whistle blowers over to you guys





Is this one not corruption

She dey advertised her LCD.