|RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 1:24pm
RRS officials are presently at Abule Egba Roundabout after rumour of fighting amongst Agberos over leadership tussle.
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by FeloniousFelon: 2:06pm
Afonjas and extortion racket
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 2:10pm
hmm
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by Jeffboi(m): 2:10pm
If the fight start them go run
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by Danbam(m): 2:10pm
What/who is RSS ?
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by EdoNation(f): 2:10pm
LAGOS AND SMELLY MOUTHED TOUTS WHO DO NOT KNOW ANY BRAND OF TOOTHPASTE ARE LIKE 5&6
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by kalindaminda: 2:10pm
How many police agencies we get for naija? Which one is RSS now??
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by grandmah: 2:11pm
huh
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by Keneking: 2:11pm
Na them them
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by EdoNation(f): 2:11pm
Danbam:
RAPID RESPONSE SQUARD!!
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 2:11pm
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by legendte(m): 2:11pm
Afonja no get mind......barking dogs seldom bite.
Watch them turn to owambe
Good one.
Be proactive.
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by jeeqaa7(m): 2:11pm
Action fim
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by bbbabes: 2:11pm
Trigger Happy Tigers
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by wemmieslim(f): 2:11pm
That's a quick one, by our Rapid Response Squad, way to go guys!!!
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by greggng: 2:12pm
Danbam:
He wanted to say RRS. Rapid response squard
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by Yosiwealth(m): 2:12pm
Wetin be d diff btw dz ones nd d 20 naira people?
Dz ones look okay na
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 2:13pm
In the whole wide World when it comes to Agberos and Alayes, No rival Na una get am pass, that ur natural resources
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by Claumy2(m): 2:15pm
Lagos harbours more "agbero" than any other town/city in the world...
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 2:16pm
It used to be somehow quiet... I should know. Our office is at Abule-Egba!
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by tifany89(m): 2:18pm
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by Dandsome: 2:19pm
MTCHEEEW
Meanwhile, I have a question.
Why is it that Nigerian police like using Cellotape to tie their guns??
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by seangy4konji: 2:21pm
fish pepper soup.
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by Jiang: 2:21pm
brainy4oli:
Too many nice things, you must be a 419ner or a ritualist. You even suck at the game too
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by johnstar(m): 2:23pm
D wn wey dm go tel dm make dm do, em nor go do am
Useless ppl
C as dm blyk say na war dm go for
Abeg go bck to ur duty post, no fighting der, make dm go wr fight dey and robbery #ewu ppl
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 2:24pm
FeloniousFelon:
Keep shouting Afonja here when they have nearly killed all the promising youths of your tribe in Asia.
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 2:26pm
FeloniousFelon:Those lunatics that drags people hands, bags @ Ogbete are who?
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by lollmaolol: 2:29pm
Agbero chairman pikin dey abroad dey study, una dey there dey fight.
Beta wake up and stop the nonsense fighting
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 2:29pm
brainy4oli:
hmmm. People bombarding my email for offers. Didn't know recession could bite this hard. it's a joke pls. There's no 29th to 31st in February.
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 2:30pm
brainy4oli:
is joke o
|Re: RSS Officials Storm Abule-Egba Roundabout Following Reports Of Unrest (Photos) by melejo: 2:32pm
brainy4oli:Crook
Drug Traffickers: ‘number Of Igbo Nigerians In Foreign Jails Unknown’ / The Abuse Of Parents / Nigerian Swindled Us$27m
