http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-rss-officials-storm-abule-egba.html RRS officials are presently at Abule Egba Roundabout after rumour of fighting amongst Agberos over leadership tussle.

Afonjas and extortion racket

hmm

If the fight start them go run 1 Like

What/who is RSS ?







LAGOS AND SMELLY MOUTHED TOUTS WHO DO NOT KNOW ANY BRAND OF TOOTHPASTE ARE LIKE 5&6







1 Like

How many police agencies we get for naija? Which one is RSS now??

huh

Na them them

Danbam:

What/who is RSS ?

RAPID RESPONSE SQUARD!!

Tnx.

Afonja no get mind......barking dogs seldom bite.

Watch them turn to owambe



Good one.

Be proactive.

Action fim

Trigger Happy Tigers

That's a quick one, by our Rapid Response Squad, way to go guys!!!

Danbam:

What/who is RSS ?

He wanted to say RRS. Rapid response squard He wanted to say RRS. Rapid response squard

Wetin be d diff btw dz ones nd d 20 naira people?

Dz ones look okay na

In the whole wide World when it comes to Agberos and Alayes, No rival Na una get am pass, that ur natural resources

Lagos harbours more "agbero" than any other town/city in the world...

It used to be somehow quiet... I should know. Our office is at Abule-Egba!

Meanwhile, I have a question.



Meanwhile, I have a question. Why is it that Nigerian police like using Cellotape to tie their guns ?? MTCHEEW

fish pepper soup.

Too many nice things, you must be a 419ner or a ritualist. You even suck at the game too







D wn wey dm go tel dm make dm do, em nor go do am





Useless ppl





C as dm blyk say na war dm go for





D wn wey dm go tel dm make dm do, em nor go do am Useless ppl C as dm blyk say na war dm go for Abeg go bck to ur duty post, no fighting der, make dm go wr fight dey and robbery #ewu ppl

FeloniousFelon:

Afonjas and extortion racket

Keep shouting Afonja here when they have nearly killed all the promising youths of your tribe in Asia.

FeloniousFelon:

Those lunatics that drags people hands, bags @ Ogbete are who?

Agbero chairman pikin dey abroad dey study, una dey there dey fight.



Beta wake up and stop the nonsense fighting

hmmm. People bombarding my email for offers. Didn't know recession could bite this hard. it's a joke pls. There's no 29th to 31st in February.

is joke o is joke o