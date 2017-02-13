₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 4:52pm
Jobs are important because they serve as an avenue for humans to invest their physical and mental energies into. Job in this context refers to an employment with a salary.
Our school system has trained us for different kinds of jobs. The problem is, while we have been told of the grandeur of having a job, we have been fed with only one side of the truth. The problem with half-truths is that they keep you busy but rarely produce the desired results. So many workers who are now employed have come to the realization that it is a different ball game entirely.
Here are five things no one is telling you about your job.
1. Your job cannot make you rich:
We all at some time have been told that if we go to school and get good grades, we would get a good paying job and we will be rich. Rich enough to buy luxury cars and big houses. That is mere fairy tale. Your job cannot make you rich. Observe the use of the word "cannot". Why? Because the system was not created to make any employee rich. It was created to help the employer become rich. This is why the job system gives you basically what you need to survive and meet your needs and not what you need to enjoy life to the full. Some people have recognized this and this is what has led to corruption of all sorts. If the job system starts paying a man huge sum of money, watch it. Soon, he would be dropped with the excuse of "we need to cut cost". It's not fair, right?
2. Your job can blind you to life realities:
It is an irony that people with jobs claim to see but most times, they are the ones in need of sight. Their job has blinded them that they cannot see far. They have a chronic case of myopia. This what a job can cause. It can get you engrossed in your work till you become consumed by its demand that you lose sight of the big picture. Imagine the average worker who wakes up every morning and rushes into traffic to make it to work. While at work, he is inundated with various demands that keeps him thinking and running from pillar to post. When work closes for the day, he goes home drained and tries to rest. By morning, he's back to the normal routine. His job has filled his vision that he does not have focus on his personal goals or realize that time is running by.
3. Learn more than how you work:
One of the greatest mistake many people make is to concentrate solely on trying to earn. Except you do some kind menial jobs, you will soon discover that your pay is not based on how long or hard you work but on what you know and how it translates to visible success. If the job you are doing is not adding anything to you, drop it. If you don't, it will soon drop you. Learn more. Your job should primarily train you than give you money. Money can be spent but what you learn stays with you. What is more interesting is that, what you learn can always produce money for you on the long run.
4. You are not in control if you need salary:
To get a salary means you must have an employer and work by his rules. This is what will qualify you to earn your pay. What this means is that you are not in total control of your life. Your employer has a form of control over you. You may quit working for him, but you will still be under the control of an employer if you get another job. Do you know that if some people do not receive their salary for this month, there is a big problem? If the salary that should be paid by 27th gets paid three days later, they would get worried. Why? Because whosoever controls your finance controls you.
5. You are responsible for your financial state:
It is your responsibility for how your finances have become. Ultimately, no one is to be blamed for your financial status. Not your siblings. Not your boss. Not a distant relative. Not the government. Not even recession. You are totally responsible for your life. It is up to you to decide whether to "just earn a living" or live beyond your job. The decision lies in whether you choose to become an entrepreneur rather than a worker. It is in your decision whether to make money for someone else or for yourself. It is in your decision to help another man make his dreams come true or to work on yours. The key is in deciding to have your business or just flow with the tide.
If that decision is left to common sense, it will most likely say, "have your own business even if you have a job". You should take that advice.
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 4:53pm
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by Femsmart(m): 5:18pm
importexpert:
Na you sef dey drag FTC.
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by hahn(m): 5:44pm
J.O.B - Just Over Broke
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by dingbang(m): 5:57pm
Paycheque to paycheque won't make one a billionaire...
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by PRISTINEMUSCLES: 8:28pm
I am begining to take interests in your posts. Although, these points are well known but still a wakeup call for us to slap ourselves back to reality. I see jobs as endless cycles of rat-race with no end in sight until a SACK comes true.
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by josephine123: 10:11pm
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by uzoclinton(m): 10:14pm
Your Job Can Make You Rich.... But What It Can't Make You Is Wealthy
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 10:16pm
Femsmart:
na me build house and na you wan enter first. pack well
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 10:16pm
hahn:
well said
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by danielicon(m): 10:18pm
exactly
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 10:18pm
dingbang:
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by Omagago(m): 10:19pm
Very true wallahi
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by originally(m): 10:20pm
tell that to Mikel
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 10:20pm
PRISTINEMUSCLES:
you have just summarized it up. people just need alternative sources before they fall into deeper pits.
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by Gaborone(f): 10:22pm
I agree with you on all points op. Reading them gave me a déjà vu moment, because you repeated the 'advice' I gave myself just before the new year.
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by castel428: 10:26pm
nice one Op
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by Godswillnwaoma(m): 10:27pm
i have said it time without number that i will never be a salary earner after my graduation from unizik.
This is one of the kind of post i love reading in this forum.
I want to be wealthy and not just confortable in life.
Op thank you very much.
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by Snowstorm: 10:31pm
True
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 10:31pm
josephine13:
space booker how is work ?
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 10:33pm
Omagago:
godiya nake
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 10:34pm
originally:
who is mikel ?
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by tojahh(m): 10:51pm
honestly I don't agree totally to this but I must commend your truism.
Some jobs actually makes you rich, take a footballers job today in a top side in Europe, no doubt after 10 years of active football (working for someone) he cannot be compared to majority of his folks who are even entrepreneurs. Anyway sir, to each one his own.
Gracia's
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by paulsibility(m): 10:54pm
For OP mind now, e don tell us what we no know b4.... ..
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by BodePolScience: 11:03pm
not all jobs though, you work in shell, chevron, agip, etc... and ...
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 11:05pm
BodePolScience:
and tomorrow you will be unemployed.
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by fkj950ax(m): 11:05pm
MLM loading..
Forever Living,
Organo Gold
Which one are you
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by importexpert(m): 11:26pm
feel free to ask your affiliate marketing related questions
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by Pamelayoung: 11:27pm
No 3 so on point
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by luckynzo(m): 11:32pm
The truth is.... Some jobs can actually make you rich, especially in this our con3. Imagine a job like Andrew Yakubu's.
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by adelaw01(m): 11:39pm
[quote author=tojahh post=53689509]honestly I don't agree totally to this but I must commend your truism.
Some jobs actually makes you rich, take a footballers job today in a top side in Europe, no doubt after 10 years of active football (working for someone) he cannot be compared to majority of his folks who are even entrepreneurs. Anyway sir, to each one his own. '
Gracia's
talking about footballing as a job, the last time I checked it wasn't a course in a university
|Re: What No One Is Telling You About Your Job by chemystery: 11:41pm
...and the salaries are just enough to keep strong to make it to work everyday
