|I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Vavana(f): 7:16pm
Good evening house,
Please talk to me. Please no INSULTS.
Is this a problem or obsession?
From my childhood I save money a lot, especially during those Xmas time when aunty n uncle give kids money.
Now am grown ooooo, people I still find it difficult to spend my money ooo oooo. My hard earned salary.
I drive joy in saving, saving n saving. In fact I shop for myself twice in a year. Though when am buying, I buy quality wears.
If I spend my own money, I will be angry. What sort of stupid life is this.
Even if someone gives me money, I still use it carefully.
Am not hear to earn online like.
Matured comments, please oooo.
Thanks.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by xstry: 7:16pm
Good for you
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Vavana(f): 7:22pm
xstry:
Good bawo, I don't like it. Am siblings especially the guys are taking advantage of it, borrow n will delay in paying me back.
Parents have to come in n resolve money matter.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Udehpaschal1(m): 7:24pm
Bring it. Lemme spend it on
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by greatnaija01: 7:25pm
wow you need a man whom you can help save his own cash too.... ladies like you can never be single for long. you are an asset auto programmed as a deliverer from this economic recession....
but seriously, you should not complain its a gift... just get married to a man who loves to spend anyhow and you will be a true HELP MEET
by curbing him and helping his spending habits then he also will influence you and you will be balanced and your wonderful kids will always have wisdom of saving that their peers may never have.
YOU ARE A GIFT and YOU HAVE A RARE GIFT to master control over the impulse of spending.... dont ever complain about it... rather use it to become richer... If you are not yet in university you may need to take an AUDITING COURSE that can help you help companies minimize their wasteful spendings Also you can be the financial secretary in your church. WOW SO MANY OPPORTUNITIES FOR YOU. bless you o
Vavana:
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by xstry: 7:26pm
Vavana:then don't let them know you have it, you're very lucky you know. saving money has been one of the hardest things for me
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by HARDDON: 7:28pm
U aint alone gurl, ask urs sisters across dah street.
Chai, ****thinking, if she cant spend on her self, bf wudnt even see d usual singlet n boxers !
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Kentura(m): 7:31pm
Bae, you are a wife material... Keep it up
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by slimthugchimee(f): 7:32pm
HARDDON:what is this one saying sef
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by alexistaiwo: 7:32pm
Op. Nothing is wrong with you. You are just the same as me. I can save 40k out of 50k consistently for two years (and I will get by just fine). People don't usually realize how much can be saved by curbing unnecessary spending.
As I said earlier. Nothing do you
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by HARDDON: 7:38pm
slimthugchimee:
For a start, Name is Don not " this one " .
Secondly, itz no biz of mine u lack basic comprehension capacity.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Vavana(f): 7:39pm
[quote author=Udehpaschal1 post=53683436]Bring it. Lemme spend it on [/quot
Funny you.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Vavana(f): 7:41pm
alexistaiwo:
OK. Thanks. Even in our organization cooperative am one of the highest saver. I hate to borrow too. Shame
of calling me onigbese hahahaha.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Vavana(f): 7:44pm
greatnaija01:
But someone have told me that is only men that should behave that way. That why am I behaving like a man.
Hmmmm I was tired with that statement. So I have to come on no to ask this question.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by greatnaija01: 7:46pm
the person is wrong. follow what i posted and you will have peace in yourself. LADIES who spend n hope a guy will later re-fill their account are simply slow and very poor in character and there are not HOME-MAKERS. keep on keeping on o
Vavana:
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by wiggle: 7:48pm
Hummmmm.. The fear of poverty is the beginning of wisdom
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Vavana(f): 7:54pm
wiggle:
If you know me in person, dear you will respect yourself.
Am financially stable. Our last born now on his nysc have to post my picture on his fb account to appreciate me, even did mtn caller tune for me. I give out more than I give to myself.
I don't waste my hard earned salary.
Am an accounting graduate, currently in my ICAN final level. I work with my budget.
Remain Blessed.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Mzpurity(f): 7:57pm
Stingy to yourself
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Vavana(f): 8:04pm
Mzpurity:
Really?
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by hazan041(m): 8:26pm
Vavana:Just transfer it to someone like me I go spend am for u I think that's d solution
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Stupedinluv(f): 8:26pm
I think you are either stingy or too busy or just old school
Mostly grannies that have this problem
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Ioannes(m): 8:27pm
I find it easy to spend money. We should get together dear. Seems we fit perfectly.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by bettercreature(m): 8:27pm
Vavana:It's stinginess,its hereditary you can not change it
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Pejah(m): 8:27pm
Greedy
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by highrise07(m): 8:27pm
keep on saving .....somebody else may end up spending it on your behalf
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by slurryeye: 8:27pm
Vavana:
The attribute you are showing is not strange at all, as a matter of fact it is something that is lacking in western world these days. According to stat, annual household savings in most of these countries are below 5% of total income because almost everything is obtained on credit. Can you see that your saving habit is something many people will kill to have?
The only thing I think you need to work on is feeling bad when you spend your money. I believe a way to solve that problem is to change your outlook to life generally. You don't become rich by saving, you become rich by making the money you saved works for you.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by steppin: 8:28pm
Vavana:My uncle in a woman's flesh.
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by sod09(m): 8:28pm
just comot face nd spend naso e day be if u suffer for d money...e day hard to spend
but dont let money drive nd u con be conductor
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Pejah(m): 8:28pm
bettercreature:
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by Bisjosh(f): 8:28pm
In otherwords, ahun ni e
|Re: I Find It Difficult To Spend Money by vivaciousvivi(f): 8:29pm
Vavana as a fellow lady,i say kudos to you.
In an age that glorifies spend spend spend! Especially when it's shoved in your face via print, electronic and visual media...you truly have a gift. I need to learn from u
