Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by metronaija: 9:20pm
R ‘n’ B singer Niyola made a daring move that caused several men to drool and go green with envy at the recently concluded ‘Eargasm’ concert which held on the 11th of February, 2017 at EKO Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Niyola opened her performance with a number of songs; singing with a live band and showing off her vocal deftness; to which the audience continuously applauded in glee. During her performance, the singer asked the band to mute; before going on to request for a male volunteer among the audience for her next performance.
Trying to randomly pick a lucky guy from the excited volunteers who frantically raised and waved their hands, a random guy; about 6’5ft with a husky physical appearance boldly strode towards the stage; causing Niyola to exclaim excitedly before taking his hand to help him ascend the stage.
The singer then told the guy to sit on a chair, which had been on the stage prior to her own performance. She moves on to bellow at the audience “This is how you treat a man!”.
Slowly, with a suggestive gaze at the audience; Niyola sat on the lucky guy’s lap; rotating and wining her waist back and forth; inducing a frenzied loud roar from the entire audience.
After a few titillating minutes, the ‘Toh Bad’ songstress thanked the lucky fan before ushering him out of the stage.
The audience also witnessed a slew of remarkable performances from other talented musical acts, including 2Face, Adekunle Gold, Tekno, Kelly Hansome, Yinka Davies and a host of others
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by metronaija: 9:20pm
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by chordrylateral: 9:26pm
Yeyebity
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by makdcash(m): 9:28pm
Abegi!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 9:33pm
Lap dance is more enjoyable when the yansh is moderately big unlike the donught aunty Seyi has
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Donexy16(m): 9:37pm
small ya'nsh..
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by josephine123: 9:44pm
1 Like
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by smardray(m): 9:58pm
..dey for kuku get down dere na
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by herzern(m): 10:21pm
I couldn't qive hiqher fuçks than zero..
1 Like
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by mykeljosef: 10:21pm
but amaka niyola is your role model na
when am I getting my own lap dance
10 Likes
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Dildo(m): 10:21pm
WHY POO LIKE THIS DEY ALWAYS MAKE FP?
2 Likes
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Jdesilentkiller(m): 10:21pm
I hope he cash it the next day.......... Since lap dance is now a reward.....
1 Like
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by sweetboiy(m): 10:22pm
And so? Make we fry beans?
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by ychris: 10:22pm
That headline tho. Lucky guy indeed.
No be that muscular girl? Giving lab dance is her hubby we knw.
As if what she did will give the guy one eyed snake a frenzy orgasm to cum and discharge fluid with ahh.
never! it can't
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by sonnie10: 10:23pm
Lucky guy indeed. Come to think of it, if this guy had told his wife that he was going for church night Virgil
2 Likes
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Big4wig(m): 10:23pm
Like I give a Shii
My phone keeps typing shii
Phone why are you malfunctioning
Shii
Shi
Shi
Oh I get it now, Maximum 4G f+ck unfound and the device can't function properly without its f+cks.. sorry no f+ck can be given or borrowed
5 Likes
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 10:23pm
ok
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by ANAMBRA11(m): 10:23pm
mtseeeww if this kain babe gime lap dance my prick go shrink to 2 inches
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:24pm
No biggie. It is their job to entertain their fans which ever way they choose. I don't underestimate these celebrities because these are what pay their bills.
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by deb303(f): 10:24pm
is that suppose to be a lap dance?
1 Like
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 10:24pm
So?!
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 10:24pm
Lucky fan? What good is the lap dance to the Fan?
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by lovelyjay: 10:24pm
Lucky him indeed
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Abbeyme: 10:25pm
This kind of news or activities/events shouldn't be making FPs jare. IMOO (In My Own Opinion)
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by friedcorn: 10:25pm
Will lap dance change the price of garri?
Gerrout with ur smelling toto
1 Like
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Aregs(m): 10:25pm
Very informative post
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 10:27pm
funny post
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by piagetskinner(m): 10:27pm
So Make we boil mango??
Who lap dance help inside this recession..
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by rumomonga(m): 10:27pm
Okay
In other news. .
Click Like when you see Trump
8 Likes
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Teyiz: 10:28pm
guy de like,how i go fit enter there naaaa
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 10:28pm
taah
|Re: Niyola Gives Fan Lap Dance (Photos) by gbemmy2k10(m): 10:28pm
She Slept With Over 38 Men In Nollywood / Private Photos Of Cynthia The Most Beautiful Girl In UNIBEN Leaked Online [PHOTO / D'banj And Tuface Idibia
