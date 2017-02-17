₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by Bimpe29: 2:37pm On Feb 14
Assallamu aleikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.
Please is it forbidden to sleep or take a nap in a Masjid?
Kindly reply with genuine reference to Qur'an and/or Hadith.
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by AbdelKabir: 3:12pm On Feb 14
There is nothing wrong with this, as there are MANY ahadeeth ranging from bukhari, Muslim, ibn majah and others to that effect...
there is a popular narration of ibn umar(radiyallâhu anhu) where he narrated how he used to sleep in the mosque at the era of the prophet(sallallâhu aleihe wa sallam) when he(ibn umar) was young and unmarried, this hadeeth is in both Bukhari and Muslim. There is another in ibn majah where he said they were much that used to sleep in the mosque.
if you have Bukhari at home, check kitabus salaat, you will see the narration of ibn umar there, as for the actual number, cant remember for now as sahih Bukhari is not with me now.
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by AbuHammaad: 4:06pm On Feb 14
A lot of companions actually slept in the masjid because some of them didn't have houses.
Some of the Muhaajirun after they moved to Madinah slept in the masjid before they found shelter. There are narrations on this. Once I come across any, I'll post it
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by Bimpe29: 6:06pm On Feb 14
AbdelKabir:حَدَّثَنَا قُتَيْبَةُ بْنُ سَعِيدٍ، قَالَ حَدَّثَنَا عَبْدُ الْعَزِيزِ بْنُ أَبِي حَازِمٍ، عَنْ أَبِي حَازِمٍ، عَنْ سَهْلِ بْنِ سَعْدٍ، قَالَ جَاءَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم بَيْتَ فَاطِمَةَ، فَلَمْ يَجِدْ عَلِيًّا فِي الْبَيْتِ فَقَالَ " أَيْنَ ابْنُ عَمِّكِ ". قَالَتْ كَانَ بَيْنِي وَبَيْنَهُ شَىْءٌ، فَغَاضَبَنِي فَخَرَجَ فَلَمْ يَقِلْ عِنْدِي. فَقَالَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم لإِنْسَانٍ " انْظُرْ أَيْنَ هُوَ ". فَجَاءَ فَقَالَ يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ، هُوَ فِي الْمَسْجِدِ رَاقِدٌ، فَجَاءَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم وَهْوَ مُضْطَجِعٌ، قَدْ سَقَطَ رِدَاؤُهُ عَنْ شِقِّهِ، وَأَصَابَهُ تُرَابٌ، فَجَعَلَ رَسُولُ اللَّهِ صلى الله عليه وسلم يَمْسَحُهُ عَنْهُ وَيَقُولُ " قُمْ أَبَا تُرَابٍ، قُمْ أَبَا ".
Narrated Sahl bin Sa`d: Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) went to Fatima's house but did not find `Ali there. So he asked, "Where is your cousin?" She replied, "There was something between us and he got angry with me and went out. He did not sleep (midday nap) in the house." Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) asked a person to look for him. That person came and said, "O Allah's Messenger (ﷺ)! He (Ali) is sleeping in the mosque." Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) went there and `Ali was lying. His upper body cover had fallen down to one side of his body and he was covered with dust. Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) started cleaning the dust from him saying: "Get up! O Aba Turab. Get up! O Aba Turab (literally means: O father of dust).
Sahih Bukhari
(Prayers (Salat))
Reference : Sahih al-Bukhari 441
In-book reference : Book 8, Hadith 90
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by Bimpe29: 6:15pm On Feb 14
AbuHammaad:
حَدَّثَنَا مُسَدَّدٌ، قَالَ حَدَّثَنَا يَحْيَى، عَنْ عُبَيْدِ اللَّهِ، قَالَ حَدَّثَنِي نَافِعٌ، قَالَ أَخْبَرَنِي عَبْدُ اللَّهِ، أَنَّهُ كَانَ يَنَامُ وَهْوَ شَابٌّ أَعْزَبُ لاَ أَهْلَ لَهُ فِي مَسْجِدِ النَّبِيِّ صلى الله عليه وسلم.
Narrated Nafi`: `Abdullah bin `Umar said: I used to sleep in the mosque of the Prophet (ﷺ) while I was young and unmarried.
Sahih Bukhari
(Prayers (Salat))
Reference : Sahih al-Bukhari 440
In-book reference : Book 8, Hadith 89
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by AbdelKabir: 6:44pm On Feb 14
Bimpe29:
ok, this is the hadeeth in Bukhari that i was speaking about;
But i wonder why you posted the narration of how Ali slept in the mosque, do you think, it means we cant sleep in the mosque because the messenger of Allâh asked him to get up?
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by AbuHammaad: 6:52pm On Feb 14
Bimpe29:
Jazakumullah khayran
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by Bimpe29: 9:41am On Feb 15
AbdelKabir:
No, it just to inform you of the discovery of a narration you mentioned earlier.
Immediately, I read your comment, I went to Kittabu Saalat in Sahih Bukhari and I saw it.
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by AbdelKabir: 9:49am On Feb 15
Bimpe29:
oh! just wanted to be sure you did have the correct understanding of the hadeeth.
jazakillâh khayr
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by Bimpe29: 10:43am On Feb 15
AbdelKabir:
Yes I did. Waaya kum.
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by herkeym001(m): 11:04am
Barka Juma'ah
|Re: Admissibility Of Sleeping In The Mosque by busar(m): 11:06am
Even some kuffar slept in the masjid during the time of the prophet. There was one popular scenario like that (I have forgotten his name) , he woke up to the recitation of the Qur'an by the prophet during Subhi when he woke up from sleep.......
