₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,143 members, 3,365,096 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 08:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics (1443 Views)
3 Nigerian Women To Participate At The Winter Olympics For First Time Ever / Chierika Ukogu Representing Nigeria At Rio 2016 Olympics / Efe Ajagba Representing Nigeria At Rio Olympics (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 5:29pm
No African country has represented the sport of bobsled at the Winter Olympics, but that’s about to change thanks to three women aiming to represent Nigeria. Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga are shaping history to become Nigeria’s first women’s bobsled team.
Seun, Ngozi and Akuoma are established athletes and are engaged in many hustles. Ngozi has background work experience in the mortgage industry and is now a full-time student pursuing a Doctoral degree. Akuoma is the brakeman for the Nigerian Women’s Bobsled Team and also works as a healthcare recruiter. Seun is the driver of the team and also currently a chiropractic student. Seun is studying for a dual degree of a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College and a Masters of Science in Exercise & Health Science University of Houston Clear Lake.
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/meet-3-women-about-to-represent-nigeria.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 5:30pm
more photos
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by talk2archy: 8:16pm
omo this babes gather oo, i need dem tonight shaperly to finalize my val pls. Seun do something please
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by babyfaceafrica(m): 8:16pm
Nice..Nigeria will be great again
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by TINALETC3(f): 8:17pm
K
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by unclezuma: 8:17pm
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by LIBSocials: 8:17pm
Good luck
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by RiversWatchDog(m): 8:17pm
u
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 8:17pm
what a man can do a woman can do better... God bless you
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by sleeknick(m): 8:17pm
All these ones wey don dey do like mumu already... Mtcheeeeew
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by konkonbilo(m): 8:17pm
See muscles
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by RedRubberDucky(f): 8:18pm
females who run track and field always look good Why don't the males
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by JustAwesome: 8:18pm
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by amoduganja: 8:18pm
Good!
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by sod09(m): 8:18pm
Good luck ladies
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by nickxtra(m): 8:18pm
They look wife materials
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by MidolsStudent(m): 8:18pm
babyfaceafrica:because of d 3 women dat are representin us in winter Olympics?
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by abumeinben(m): 8:18pm
I was wondering if they're resident in Naija and how they would cope with winter until I saw their pishor...
These ones na obodo oyinbo wey never smell Naija before
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by steppin: 8:18pm
Bunch of hotties.
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by Keneking: 8:19pm
1:2
PhD Students
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by back2sender: 8:19pm
What is this *walking out n banging the door *
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by temptnow: 8:19pm
Ndi Biafra again?
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by sonnie10: 8:20pm
Let me guess, the black one should be Seun. Not negating her beauty though.
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by datopaper(m): 8:20pm
I wish them well
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by EmperorTech: 8:20pm
Nicely look Totos.
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by Haute: 8:20pm
You missed LuvU2 . She's representing Nigeria in figure skating.
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by Stupedinluv(f): 8:20pm
Cute!
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by agadez007(m): 8:20pm
We have talents down south but we still allow ourselves to be ruled by the hausa/fulanis who are not in anyway better than us
Southerners are very PHOOLISH
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by JewelRegi: 8:20pm
Wow! That's good
Pls make the country proud even in this bad situation.
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by bobchigar(m): 8:21pm
Which kind yanmoyanmo dey cum dey do?
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by EmperorTech: 8:22pm
RedRubberDucky:
Have you seen Veronica Campbell of Jamaica and Endurance Ojokolo of Nigeria? Google their pix then you will know looking good have nothing to do with female track and field athletes.
|Re: Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics by shumuel(m): 8:22pm
Nice one
Watch Crusaders Vs Reds Live Streaming Online TV / Predict Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Match And Get Cash Rewards.....more Matches On / Investment & Loan Offer To All Nigerians Join Today!!!!
Viewing this topic: eyinjuege, abumeinben(m), 50shot, UnknownT, ErnyyBobo, chuks190, Rosella1(f), elvis59(m), bidexolumanish(m), amazon14, Hendo444, Ceeclem(m), Leon90, Siga, sonnie10, oliha03, datopaper(m), sleeknick(m), elshanAutos, ngwababe, Decale, yurme(m), ademoladeji(m), schwarzkopf(m), sod09(m), Ramaa(m), ayhorpharms, fokeleyeyahoo, itsk99, Omojymoh(m), austine4real(m), babyfaceafrica(m), Asuokaa, ring7(m), lanre377, nonjebose(m), Itzwinnie, Demola99(f), RedRubberDucky(f), StFrank2(m), oloriooko(m), kclee(m), paulsowande(m), figure007, warriking(m), Qupid001, kojee27(m), lekanSuccess(m), RiversWatchDog(m), viczeey(m), theway83, LastMumu, botad(m), LynForward, 01mcfadden(m), Ucheoman, AYODEJI4LOVE(m), myfantasies(f), Scetrocom, prettydani, twentyfourseven, siddoggg(m), Ehido(m), EmeeNaka, Lecturebidz(m), vera031(f), darasimih104(m), successinlife, JustK, chrisbrain(m), queenasasili(f), oluwolexy(m), yungokus, vickiej(m), Crieff(m), felixomor, Blackhue95, talk2archy and 107 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15