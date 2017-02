Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere & Akuoma Omeoga Represent Nigeria At Winter Olympics (1443 Views)

3 Nigerian Women To Participate At The Winter Olympics For First Time Ever / Chierika Ukogu Representing Nigeria At Rio 2016 Olympics / Efe Ajagba Representing Nigeria At Rio Olympics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga are shaping history to become Nigeria’s first women’s bobsled team.



Seun, Ngozi and Akuoma are established athletes and are engaged in many hustles. Ngozi has background work experience in the mortgage industry and is now a full-time student pursuing a Doctoral degree. Akuoma is the brakeman for the Nigerian Women’s Bobsled Team and also works as a healthcare recruiter. Seun is the driver of the team and also currently a chiropractic student. Seun is studying for a dual degree of a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College and a Masters of Science in Exercise & Health Science University of Houston Clear Lake.





http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/meet-3-women-about-to-represent-nigeria.html?m=1 No African country has represented the sport of bobsled at the Winter Olympics, but that’s about to change thanks to three women aiming to represent Nigeria.are shaping history to become Nigeria’s first women’s bobsled team.Seun, Ngozi and Akuoma are established athletes and are engaged in many hustles. Ngozi has background work experience in the mortgage industry and is now a full-time student pursuing a Doctoral degree. Akuoma is the brakeman for the Nigerian Women’s Bobsled Team and also works as a healthcare recruiter. Seun is the driver of the team and also currently a chiropractic student. Seun is studying for a dual degree of a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College and a Masters of Science in Exercise & Health Science University of Houston Clear Lake. 1 Share

more photos

omo this babes gather oo, i need dem tonight shaperly to finalize my val pls. Seun do something please

Nice..Nigeria will be great again

K

Good luck

u

what a man can do a woman can do better... God bless you

All these ones wey don dey do like mumu already... Mtcheeeeew

See muscles

females who run track and field always look good Why don't the males females who run track and field always look good Why don't the males

Good!

Good luck ladies

They look wife materials

babyfaceafrica:

Nice..Nigeria will be great again because of d 3 women dat are representin us in winter Olympics? because of d 3 women dat are representin us in winter Olympics?





I was wondering if they're resident in Naija and how they would cope with winter until I saw their pishor...



These ones na obodo oyinbo wey never smell Naija before I was wondering if they're resident in Naija and how they would cope with winter until I saw their pishor...These ones na obodo oyinbo wey never smell Naija before

Bunch of hotties.





PhD Students 1:2PhD Students

What is this *walking out n banging the door *

Ndi Biafra again?

Let me guess, the black one should be Seun. Not negating her beauty though.

I wish them well

Nicely look Totos.

You missed LuvU2 . She's representing Nigeria in figure skating.

Cute!

We have talents down south but we still allow ourselves to be ruled by the hausa/fulanis who are not in anyway better than us



Southerners are very PHOOLISH

Wow! That's good



Pls make the country proud even in this bad situation.

Which kind yanmoyanmo dey cum dey do?

RedRubberDucky:

females who run track and field always look good Why don't the males females who run track and field always look good Why don't the males

Have you seen Veronica Campbell of Jamaica and Endurance Ojokolo of Nigeria? Google their pix then you will know looking good have nothing to do with female track and field athletes. Have you seen Veronica Campbell of Jamaica and Endurance Ojokolo of Nigeria? Google their pix then you will know looking good have nothing to do with female track and field athletes.