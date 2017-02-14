₦airaland Forum

Bisola Calls T'Boss 'Ashawo' For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Everblink: 6:45pm
The ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show took another controversial twist on Tuesday morning as one of the contestants; Tboss kissed fake housemate, Jon.

IGODO TV recalls that Sunday eviction show broke the internet after host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, appeared on stage with an extra bulge in his pants and ushered in two new fake housemates.

The fake housemates, Jon and Ese according to Big Brother were introduced to shake up things in the house.

Meanwhile, Tboss who used to be cozy with ex-housemate, Miyonse seems to have moved on as she kisses Jon.

The kiss incident between the housemates happened on Tuesday morning.

The act started when Jon offered Tboss food from his mouth leading to a kiss.

Housemate, Bisola on sighting the duo called T.boss ‘Ashawo.’

Miyonse who left the house some weeks ago said he felt betrayed, knowing that his ‘lover’ TBoss nominated him for eviction.


Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by LIBSocials: 7:28pm
Nonsense...

Putting people with very different backgrounds in the same environment for long periods of time has a 100% chance of causing drama. People love drama, so they watch it. It sells. It's all about money... But what about their lives after they lose out?

Show wey no jel again... I'm just wondering if any of those cheering these wannabe a$haw0s Will be willing to marry them..

And to think that these people have other persons who care about them

grin grin grin

Happy Valentine's Day.

3 Likes

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by veekid(m): 7:28pm
she lied? No be potential ashawo she be?
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Deeypeey(m): 7:28pm
fdd
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Damilare5882(m): 7:29pm
See pot calling kettle black

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by bamangar: 7:29pm
She was just joking

2 Likes

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by emzreus: 7:29pm
Ftc
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Godprotectigbo5(f): 7:29pm
see the person way dey call another person ashawo...mtcheeewww
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Jacksparr0w127: 7:29pm
Who are you guys updating this rubbish show?
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Dominiquez: 7:30pm
So bloggers no get work now but to analyze Big brother Naija fake as.ses.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by SeniorZato(m): 7:30pm
Abeg wats the purpose of this so called big brother whatever

1 Like

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by MadeInTokyo: 7:31pm
grin

Bisola dey jealous

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by casttlebarbz(m): 7:31pm
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by pocohantas(f): 7:31pm
Which Miyonse felt betrayed?
Same Miyonse that was frolicking with Gifty in the house?

Bisola that is calling someone ashawo but always kissing and caressing TTT a father of 2 during dares.
Abeg!
Talk another thing.

2 Likes

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by kennynelcon(m): 7:32pm
Tboss nominating Miyonse for eviction reminds me of Samson and Delilah...If woman no kill man, who will.



grin grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by youngPA: 7:32pm
Some bloggers and fake news.
Where is the video of Bisola saying that
She just said in her diary session that she didnt know that kissing happened in the house

Lie lie blogger
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by harffie(m): 7:33pm
Kontinu
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Elxandre(m): 7:33pm
please what's the meaning of 'fake' housemate?
confused as hell!
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by datopaper(m): 7:33pm
Stop this nonsense

Oh no

I forgot today is val


Continue
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Hades2016(m): 7:34pm
How dis one take concern me na

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by ALAYORMII: 7:34pm
All of them na wetin if no be ashawo

1 Like

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by wellmax(m): 7:35pm
Lol

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by adonbilivit: 7:35pm
pocohantas:
Which Miyonse felt betrayed?
Same Miyonse that was frolicking with Gifty in the house?

Bisola that is calling someone ashawo but always kissing and caressing TTT a father of 2 during dares.
Abeg!
Talk another thing.
see as u dey analyse am. u get time to watch that rubbish? Telemundo girl like u. gerrout

1 Like

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by AlternateAvenue: 7:35pm
Hmmmmn...

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by adonbilivit: 7:36pm
wellmax:
Lol
u don rape that fish.
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by babyfaceafrica(m): 7:37pm
Olosho calling another person ashawo...what is the difference?

1 Like

Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by femolala001(m): 7:37pm
But bisola just said to big brother in the diary room that she is not aware of any kissing between tboss and jon.
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by pocohantas(f): 7:37pm
adonbilivit:
see as u dey analyse am. u get time to watch that rubbish? Telemundo girl like u. gerrout
LOL.
I don't watch Telemundo, I didn't watch previous editions of BBA or BBN but I will watching this one. Helps me pass through this phase...
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by unclezuma: 7:38pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by adonbilivit: 7:39pm
pocohantas:

LOL.
I don't watch Telemundo, I didn't watch previous editions of BBA or BBN but I will watching this one. Helps me pass through this phase...
keep watching it while I watch you. I love you
Re: Bisola Calls T’Boss 'Ashawo’ For Kissing Jon Ogah, Fake Housemate by Luukasz: 7:40pm
How does this show of shame and immorality impact the world?

