IGODO TV recalls that Sunday eviction show broke the internet after host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, appeared on stage with an extra bulge in his pants and ushered in two new fake housemates.



The fake housemates, Jon and Ese according to Big Brother were introduced to shake up things in the house.



Meanwhile, Tboss who used to be cozy with ex-housemate, Miyonse seems to have moved on as she kisses Jon.



The kiss incident between the housemates happened on Tuesday morning.



The act started when Jon offered Tboss food from his mouth leading to a kiss.



Housemate, Bisola on sighting the duo called T.boss ‘Ashawo.’



Miyonse who left the house some weeks ago said he felt betrayed, knowing that his ‘lover’ TBoss nominated him for eviction.





Putting people with very different backgrounds in the same environment for long periods of time has a 100% chance of causing drama. People love drama, so they watch it. It sells. It's all about money... But what about their lives after they lose out?



Show wey no jel again... I'm just wondering if any of those cheering these wannabe a$haw0s Will be willing to marry them..



And to think that these people have other persons who care about them



Check this video out,







she lied? No be potential ashawo she be?

fdd

See pot calling kettle black 24 Likes 2 Shares

She was just joking 2 Likes

Ftc

see the person way dey call another person ashawo...mtcheeewww

Who are you guys updating this rubbish show?

So bloggers no get work now but to analyze Big brother Naija fake as.ses. 1 Like 1 Share

Abeg wats the purpose of this so called big brother whatever 1 Like





Bisola dey jealous 1 Like 1 Share

Which Miyonse felt betrayed?

Same Miyonse that was frolicking with Gifty in the house?



Bisola that is calling someone ashawo but always kissing and caressing TTT a father of 2 during dares.

Abeg!

Talk another thing. 2 Likes









Tboss nominating Miyonse for eviction reminds me of Samson and Delilah...If woman no kill man, who will. 4 Likes

Some bloggers and fake news.

Where is the video of Bisola saying that

She just said in her diary session that she didnt know that kissing happened in the house



Lie lie blogger

Kontinu

please what's the meaning of 'fake' housemate?

confused as hell!

Stop this nonsense



Oh no



I forgot today is val





Continue

How dis one take concern me na

All of them na wetin if no be ashawo 1 Like

Lol 1 Like 1 Share

pocohantas:

Which Miyonse felt betrayed?

Same Miyonse that was frolicking with Gifty in the house?



Bisola that is calling someone ashawo but always kissing and caressing TTT a father of 2 during dares.

Abeg!

Talk another thing. see as u dey analyse am. u get time to watch that rubbish? Telemundo girl like u. gerrout see as u dey analyse am. u get time to watch that rubbish? Telemundo girl like u. gerrout 1 Like

Hmmmmn...

wellmax:

Lol u don rape that fish. u don rape that fish.

Olosho calling another person ashawo...what is the difference? 1 Like

But bisola just said to big brother in the diary room that she is not aware of any kissing between tboss and jon.

adonbilivit:

see as u dey analyse am. u get time to watch that rubbish? Telemundo girl like u. gerrout LOL.

I don't watch Telemundo, I didn't watch previous editions of BBA or BBN but I will watching this one. Helps me pass through this phase... LOL.I don't watch Telemundo, I didn't watch previous editions of BBA or BBN but I will watching this one. Helps me pass through this phase...

pocohantas:



LOL.

I don't watch Telemundo, I didn't watch previous editions of BBA or BBN but I will watching this one. Helps me pass through this phase... keep watching it while I watch you. I love you keep watching it while I watch you. I love you