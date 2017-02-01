Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah (13317 Views)

Thin Tall Tony and Jon were having an conversation, and Jon said " You know family can be a hindrance " to which TTT replied "I don't have a family, they are all dead'







What kinda expensive joke is this? 9 Likes

this is strong 57 Likes 2 Shares

This guy is a toddler in a mans body, he's finished... Bisola don suck him sense comot him brain... The tin wey HEAD go cause, chaiiiiiiii.





Well, Afterall....... 39 Likes 1 Share

What can TTT not do for 25m that he wont even win 12 Likes

25 mill, Is making some one more stupid and more Foolish... JUDAS TTT JNR 33 Likes 2 Shares

Seriously, I fear who no fear TTT 17 Likes 1 Share

Well, Afterall....... you are right you are right 7 Likes

I @ d end of d programme he no win d 25m nko? Dis TTT is a shame to his family 6 Likes



But this is getting too much nah,Untop 25milla.



He will come out now and say it was part of his game plan... mtchwwwww.



This man is getting evicted in the next eviction show,he must be insane 6 Likes



They should evict this nigga

I wonder what he will tell his supposed wife when he gets evicted... That is was just a game? All because of money?They should evict this niggaI wonder what he will tell his supposed wife when he gets evicted... That is was just a game? 2 Likes

so this is what desperation can lead to? why is he making people look stupid? first i thought he was having issues with hz dįck until i saw pictures of his children and bisola was sucking the same dįck dz guy is cursed! doesn't hz conscience bite him when he lies? 2 Likes

Wonder how his daughter would feel when she sees the video in future. 3 Likes

Not everyone has a heart of gold like you. Not everyone has a heart of gold like you. 2 Likes

Please who's he? Where does he work? Is he the new elected Nigerian Vice President? Or oh he's the New EFCC Chairman? Or should i say he's to become the new CJN? Please i don't know him who can explain him to me because i know very well he's not a Manchester City Player. 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol ..but meanwhile 16 Likes 2 Shares

They call it game, I call it madness

The husle is real. 1 Like

The guy na confam otule.. my problem is with girl who rush good-looking guys for marriage 6 Likes

Na wa oh

All bcus of money

Don't worry TTT, we will evict you next time you get nominated to go and pay your last respect . 8 Likes 1 Share

Dead or dead to him?

TTT wants his Family life as PRIVATE AS POSSIBLE. I think people should understand. 2 Likes 1 Share

Tintin Tony

Omo ale jatijati 3 Likes

Lol classic response. Tony Montana!

all because of money 1 Like