|TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by JamieNaija(m): 6:39am
Thin Tall Tony once again denied his family, but this time he said they were dead.
Thin Tall Tony and Jon were having an conversation, and Jon said " You know family can be a hindrance " to which TTT replied "I don't have a family, they are all dead'
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by BleSSedMee(f): 6:43am
What kinda expensive joke is this?
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by casttlebarbz(m): 6:54am
this is strong
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Realhommie(m): 6:59am
This guy is a toddler in a mans body, he's finished... Bisola don suck him sense comot him brain... The tin wey HEAD go cause, chaiiiiiiii.
Well, Afterall.......
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by LAFO(f): 7:08am
What can TTT not do for 25m that he wont even win
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by WfBabakhay(m): 7:12am
25 mill, Is making some one more stupid and more Foolish... JUDAS TTT JNR
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Vanessa88(f): 7:31am
Seriously, I fear who no fear TTT
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Oche211(m): 7:43am
Realhommie:you are right
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by sholatem(f): 7:54am
I @ d end of d programme he no win d 25m nko? Dis TTT is a shame to his family
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Berbierklaus(f): 8:16am
But this is getting too much nah,Untop 25milla.
He will come out now and say it was part of his game plan... mtchwwwww.
This man is getting evicted in the next eviction show,he must be insane
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by potbelly(m): 8:55am
All because of money?
They should evict this nigga
I wonder what he will tell his supposed wife when he gets evicted... That is was just a game?
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Mikylopez(f): 8:55am
so this is what desperation can lead to? why is he making people look stupid? first i thought he was having issues with hz dįck until i saw pictures of his children and bisola was sucking the same dįck dz guy is cursed! doesn't hz conscience bite him when he lies?
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by ShawttySoFyne(f): 9:00am
Wonder how his daughter would feel when she sees the video in future.
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Haute: 9:18am
Mikylopez:
Not everyone has a heart of gold like you.
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by SuperBlack: 9:50am
Please who's he? Where does he work? Is he the new elected Nigerian Vice President? Or oh he's the New EFCC Chairman? Or should i say he's to become the new CJN? Please i don't know him who can explain him to me because i know very well he's not a Manchester City Player.
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Damilare5882(m): 9:51am
Lol ..but meanwhile
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Jacksparr0w127: 9:51am
They call it game, I call it madness
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by StainlessH(m): 9:51am
The husle is real.
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by androidroot: 9:52am
The guy na confam otule.. my problem is with girl who rush good-looking guys for marriage
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by bigerboy200: 9:52am
Na wa oh
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Donald7610: 9:52am
All bcus of money
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by kevoh(m): 9:52am
Don't worry TTT, we will evict you next time you get nominated to go and pay your last respect .
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by SeunWedsLinda(m): 9:52am
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by yomalex(m): 9:53am
Dead or dead to him?
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Ajgal10(f): 9:53am
TTT wants his Family life as PRIVATE AS POSSIBLE. I think people should understand.
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by frisky2good(m): 9:53am
Tintin Tony
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by Olateef(m): 9:54am
Omo ale jatijati
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by ololo12: 9:54am
Lol classic response. Tony Montana!
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by teozey111(m): 9:54am
all because of money
|Re: TTT: "I Don't Have A Family, Everyone Is Dead" - Thin Tall Tony Tells Jon Ogah by sonofLuci(m): 9:54am
sholatem:
He cant win when Efe and bisola, to talk about the least mavis are still there.
