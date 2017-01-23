Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Albanian Civil War Caused By Ponzi Scheme (4333 Views)

Albanians protesting...



In late 1996 and early 1997, several failed get-rich-quick schemes robbed hundreds of thousands of Albanians of their life savings. Investors poured an estimated $1 billion into various pyramid schemes -- a staggering 43% of the country's GDP.( When protestors demonstrated in the streets demanding restitution, riot police attacked them. The lack of an acceptable government solution to this problem exacerbated the situation, and the riots spread across the country. These riots, and the state of anarchy which they caused, are known as the Albanian civil war of 1997.





Weapon depots looting in 1997.



When the schemes collapsed, there was uncontained rioting, the government fell, and the country descended into anarchy and a near civil war in which some 2,000 people were killed. At the end of the conflict, power had transferred from the Democratic Party to the Socialist Party.





An Albanian guarding a factory



Although the Albanian civil war was a dramatic event which garnered international attention, it was but one piece of that country's long and difficult transition from an isolationist Communist state to a parliamentary democracy, which began in 1992.

The pyramid scheme phenomenon in Albania is important because its scale relative to the size of the economy was unprecedented, and because the political and social consequences of the collapse of the pyramid schemes were profound. At their peak, the nominal value of the pyramid schemes' liabilities amounted to almost half of the country's GDP. Many Albanians — about two-thirds of the population — invested in them.





Albanian rebels...



The wide appeal of Albania's schemes can be attributed to several factors, including Albanians' unfamiliarity with financial markets; the deficiencies of the country's formal financial system, which encouraged the development of an informal market and, within this market, of the pyramid schemes; and failures of governance. Although Albania's transition to a market economy was rapid and quite successful, financial sector reform was very limited. Albania's formal financial system was rudimentary.



With the banks unable to satisfy private sector demand for credit, an informal credit market based on family ties and financed by remittances grew. The informal lending companies were initially regarded as benign and even as making an important economic contribution. Operating alongside them, however, were deposit-taking companies that invested on their own account instead of making loans. These companies were the ones that turned into pyramid schemes.





Evacuation of U.S. citizens in Albania (Operation Silver Wake)



For more goto source:

Instead, we look for another new one to join



Our gullibility is among the top ranked in the world





No war can spring up in Nigeria because of a failed ponzi schemeInstead, we look for another new one to joinOur gullibility is among the top ranked in the world 58 Likes 4 Shares

No war can spring up in Nigeria because of a failed ponzi scheme



Instead, we look for another new one to join



Our gullibility is among the top ranked in the world





Nna, spot on!

Nigerians disobey every reasonable laws of nature. Push a man to the wall, he has nowhere to run but to turnaround and fight, push a Nigerian to the wall, he will break that wall and continue running Nna, spot on!Nigerians disobey every reasonable laws of nature. Push a man to the wall, he has nowhere to run but to turnaround and fight, push a Nigerian to the wall, he will break that wall and continue running 62 Likes 9 Shares

Nna, spot on!

Nigerians disobey every reasonable laws of nature. Push a man to the wall, he has nowhere to run but to turnaround and fight, push a Nigerian to the wall, he will break that wall and continue running





Hilarious Hilarious 8 Likes

Donation Hub all the way....

No war can spring up in Nigeria because of a failed ponzi scheme



Instead, we look for another new one to join



Our gullibility is among the top ranked in the world







This is a wise man...I wish to have more ppl like ds around me.





Mumu too many This is a wise man...I wish to have more ppl like ds around me.Mumu too many 5 Likes

MMM SENIOR BROS 1 Like

;D1..so the greed didn't start today.



Every man at his default state is greedy and self-centered. 1 Like

we have reached our limit. 1 Like

na Get help world wide sure pass, MMM admin and its guiders are the problem of MMM, wetin pain me pass b say the keep shouting new model new model, up till now i dont see anything new in the model, what happen to mmm will still happen again, if dey refuse to do away with those plpp called guiders and those unnecessary bonuses ....Well i don move on already, na Get help world wide sure pass, MMM admin and its guiders are the problem of MMM, wetin pain me pass b say the keep shouting new model new model, up till now i dont see anything new in the model, what happen to mmm will still happen again, if dey refuse to do away with those plpp called guiders and those unnecessary bonuses ....Well i don move on already,

It can't happen in Nigeria o. But when there is poverty in the land what do you expect of the ordinary Nigerian

Nna, spot on!

Nigerians disobey every reasonable laws of nature. Push a man to the wall, he has nowhere to run but to turnaround and fight, push a Nigerian to the wall, he will break that wall and continue running





U just described the average Nigerian. U just described the average Nigerian. 4 Likes

No war can spring up in Nigeria because of a failed ponzi scheme



Instead, we look for another new one to join



Our gullibility is among the top ranked in the world





ur head dey dia nwanne...we wuld always be Nigerians ur head dey dia nwanne...we wuld always be Nigerians

I met one girl she invited me to a business serminar. Getting there I met it was all this internet money doublier stuff. I just vex comot. For my mind there mumu never still do after MMM palava. Many Nigerians are so easily deceived upon claiming sharp.

The government needs to curb all these "money doubling" schemes as soon as possible because Nigerians are gradually getting addicted to it

Mmm participants...how market?

I know an average Nigerian is greedy but let's be honest Nigerians can't stop jumping from one ponzi scheme to another because of the ever rising inflation in the country, the government have failed us. I just pray for God's mercy on us

Nna, spot on!

Nigerians disobey every reasonable laws of nature. Push a man to the wall, he has nowhere to run but to turnaround and fight, push a Nigerian to the wall, he will break that wall and continue running Tiri gbosa for you Tiri gbosa for you

will be back to share some experiences.

Nna, spot on!

Nigerians disobey every reasonable laws of nature. Push a man to the wall, he has nowhere to run but to turnaround and fight, push a Nigerian to the wall, he will break that wall and continue running



Very funny but true. I don laugh tire Very funny but true. I don laugh tire

hmmmm MMM

So true. I remember the time. I've even mentioned it here.



The country has gotten over it sha

You know this You know this

Nna, spot on!

Nigerians disobey every reasonable laws of nature. Push a man to the wall, he has nowhere to run but to turnaround and fight, push a Nigerian to the wall, he will break that wall and continue running

