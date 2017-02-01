Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” (4965 Views)

Kemi Olunloyo: "I Caught Angela Okorie philandering With Jammeh, She Got $1.5m" / Beyoncé Shocks The World With The Sort Of Gift She Got Her Team For Xmas / Lilian Esoro Shows Off The Early Surprise Birthday Gift She Got From Ubi Frankli (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



gift she received for Valentine’s Day from her “baby”.



Source :: Media personality and newest author on the block, Toke Makinwa, took to her Snapchat earlier today to reveal the surprise flowers andgift she received for Valentine’s Day from her “baby”.Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/02/toke-makinwa-shows-off-valentine-s-gift.html?m=0 1 Like

Aftermath... 14 Likes

Who is Toke Makinwa? 1 Like

Nice for them

.





Another Maye don dey deceive her abi? HaAnother Maye don dey deceive her abi? 2 Likes

Na wetin we go say him give am now The whole thing be like supermarket wey no get definition 1 Like

Agbaya.

taiyesoul:

Aftermath... Lmao,u are a mad person Lmao,u are a mad person 4 Likes

Hope she is good enough for the " baby"

She is just a social media whoree

Not Interested 1 Like

Ashawo na ashawo.

It still does not make Ogbono soup sweeter than Okro soup.



#TeamOkroSoup

Another "baby" again?!! OK o.. 1 Like



Wetin sef ? This attention seeking LovePeddler should give it a rest, jooooor!!!!Wetin sef

Who is the baby?

So I should cook spag or beans

mroop:

Media personality and newest author on the block, Toke Makinwa, took to her Snapchat earlier today to reveal the surprise flowers and

gift she received for Valentine’s Day from her “baby”.



Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/02/toke-makinwa-shows-off-valentine-s-gift.html?m=0



cute cute

donconior:

Not Interested even me even me

We wey no get any gift oya

?? SO WE SHOULD FRY BEANS NI??

taiyesoul:

Aftermath...

The result of the aftermath na big TOTO The result of the aftermath na big TOTO

.

?On land Personality abi OLP....Nigerians ans self deceit. .. no be here WTF is "OAP" ....abegi...Radio worker.....no be only OAP... so Person wey dey interview people for street go ne wetin?On land Personality abiOLP....Nigerians ans self deceit. .. no be here 1 Like

na to bleep b next tin na

You mean you bought all these for your self?









Cos as far as we wey know you, you nor get any baby anywhere

Issorite

You mean to tell us. Your intimacy gadgets sent you all these ?

This uncle better run if not she go use am do film oh



title "overbearing"