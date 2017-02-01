₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by mroop(m): 11:40am
Media personality and newest author on the block, Toke Makinwa, took to her Snapchat earlier today to reveal the surprise flowers and
gift she received for Valentine’s Day from her “baby”.
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/02/toke-makinwa-shows-off-valentine-s-gift.html?m=0
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by taiyesoul: 12:01pm
Aftermath...
14 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by veekid(m): 1:13pm
Who is Toke Makinwa?
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:14pm
Nice for them
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Ruggedpen: 1:14pm
.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by EastGold(m): 1:14pm
Ha
Another Maye don dey deceive her abi?
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:14pm
Na wetin we go say him give am now The whole thing be like supermarket wey no get definition
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Eledan: 1:14pm
Agbaya.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Lilymax(f): 1:14pm
taiyesoul:Lmao,u are a mad person
4 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by HarveySpecter1: 1:14pm
Hope she is good enough for the " baby"
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Vanessa88(f): 1:15pm
She is just a social media whoree
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by donconior: 1:15pm
Not Interested
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by aliyubaka: 1:15pm
Ashawo na ashawo.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by shamecurls(m): 1:15pm
It still does not make Ogbono soup sweeter than Okro soup.
#TeamOkroSoup
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by savcy(m): 1:16pm
Another "baby" again?!! OK o..
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Memphis357(m): 1:16pm
This attention seeking LovePeddler should give it a rest, jooooor!!!!
Wetin sef?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by yankeedude(m): 1:16pm
Who is the baby?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by yorex2011: 1:17pm
So I should cook spag or beans
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by thesishelp: 1:17pm
mroop:cute
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Araoluwa005(m): 1:17pm
donconior:even me
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by passionatebae: 1:17pm
We wey no get any gift oya
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by iamnicer: 1:18pm
SO WE SHOULD FRY BEANS NI ??
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by michael142(m): 1:18pm
taiyesoul:
The result of the aftermath na big TOTO
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Angelinastto(f): 1:19pm
.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by XaviDayo: 1:20pm
WTF is "OAP" ....abegi...Radio worker.....no be only OAP... so Person wey dey interview people for street go ne wetin?On land Personality abiOLP....Nigerians ans self deceit. .. no be here
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by segebase(m): 1:20pm
na to bleep b next tin na
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by samsam2019: 1:25pm
You mean you bought all these for your self?
Cos as far as we wey know you, you nor get any baby anywhere
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by Arewa12: 1:28pm
Issorite
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by KingAfo(m): 1:28pm
You mean to tell us. Your intimacy gadgets sent you all these ?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by gabicon: 1:31pm
This uncle better run if not she go use am do film oh
title "overbearing"
|Re: Toke Makinwa Shows Off Valentine's Gift She Got From Her “Baby ” by BigotMan: 1:36pm
veekid:
A pink baloon
