|Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by rem44: 12:26pm
Below is what Zambezi Reporters shared......
'Tourist is mauled by a LION that pounced on her from bushes as she posed for pictures on safari in Zimbabwe
Officers say the woman was leaning on a fence when the caged white lion spotted her and raked his gigantic paws down her hip and arm.
The pair had been enjoying the views on a day out together and were taking pictures of the lion enclosure, believing the beasts were further away.
But the white lion was actually just hidden among bushes and pounced as her unnamed boyfriend captured the picture.It is believed she is still in hospital receiving treatment.
The wildlife conservation park boasts zebra, lions, giraffes as well as others and is a sanctuary for older animals who can no longer be in the wild'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/tourist-mauled-by-lion-that-pounced-on.html
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by Epositive(m): 12:28pm
another jungle justice!!!
#recover #positivevibes
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by Airforce1(m): 12:29pm
Awww sorryyy
Next time stay away from Lion
They're not human Friendly
15 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by rottennaija(m): 12:31pm
Foolishness at its peak
1 Like
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by raph101(m): 12:33pm
Too bad. Fun gone bad.
2 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by RoyalBlak007: 12:35pm
Hungry Lion
#ladies and camera
5 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by femolacqua(m): 12:50pm
What a pity, next time don't do that again. Recover well.
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by GossipHeart(m): 1:07pm
Good for her
The Lion would inflicted more lethal injury on her so that she would learn how to stop being a dumb rat
It's like a cobra coming to take a picture with me, what do you think i would do to that cobra ??
3 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by Angelinastto(f): 1:08pm
People do say dog bite is bad, I believe Lion's is worse
1 Like
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by adrian3000: 1:08pm
Selfie queens hope u can see...
3 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by Angelb4: 1:08pm
These African countries with yeye news. Those countries should be merged pls.
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by Araoluwa005(m): 1:09pm
where is the white Lion?
2 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by GMBuhari: 1:09pm
Lion was trying to touch ukwu
He meant no harm
Sorry but that yansh will never be the same again
2 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by VickyRotex(f): 1:10pm
The Lion dey hungry!
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by 9jakohai(m): 1:10pm
The Lion was tired of being used as a prop, and decided to strike a blow for lionhood.....
4 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by CriticMaestro: 1:10pm
in this den age lion still dey attack person...to kill lion now na small matter na....na y me as a black man no go ever enter game reserve without my silencer pistol
1 Like
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by michael142(m): 1:10pm
Eyah she won do BVN for the lion before oh.
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by seniorgozman(m): 1:10pm
Nawa
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by Scatterscatter(m): 1:11pm
Wetin pictures go do women ehn
Use 3hrs 5mins to select cloth, shoe nd bag
Use 2hrs 12mins to make up
1hr 47mins to snap pishure
32 mins to clean makeup at night.
I just weak
5 Likes
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by suethebastard(f): 1:11pm
Hmmmmmm...too bad
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by WowSweetGuy(m): 1:11pm
Lion don tire for una pics near am
1 Like
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by Kellibae(f): 1:12pm
u sure say dat lion no be human being.?
So of all places it decided to go for her ass.
Nawao.. sorry dear.
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by dapizy02(m): 1:12pm
Hungry Lion 12 Elephants no do am one day...
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by thornapple(f): 1:12pm
Who do we blame now?.
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by savcy(m): 1:13pm
I will never embark on a safari, with all these gory tales that keeps coming out on daily basis.. If it's not a Lion that's mauling someone, it a hippo, or a wild ox knocking someone out.
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by iamharkinwaley(m): 1:13pm
lol, in "Olamide's" voice....HUNGRY LION. Sorry ehn.
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by Eledan: 1:13pm
I still don't fathom the reason some people like taking some kind of risky adventures that is clearly potentially fatal
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by toyinjimoh(m): 1:13pm
this is serious, hungry lion
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by rocknation62(m): 1:14pm
#InMrBone's voice....TATA LIKE A LION & BE HUMBLE LIKE A DUKA...welcome to KUVUKHI LAND
1 Like
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by XaviDayo: 1:14pm
Hahahahahahahahahah.....Am I 'pose to say "Sorry"....give me a minute abeg.....Hahahahahahahahahah hah. ...no vex o ...still searching for some #Sorry to give....Hahahahahahahah....Lion Lion.....Ya head dey there......My Nigga from the jungle. I sight u bro
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by fanacy: 1:14pm
Girls and pictures eh.... Like say their life depends on it
|Re: Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) by holatimmy(f): 1:14pm
Ehhh Sorry ma....all these Lions don't hear word
Common sense not common
