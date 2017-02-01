Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lion Attacks A Lady Tourist In Zimbabwe Who Posed For Pictures(pics) (13160 Views)

The Lion Killed In Jos Was Used As Meat (see Pic Of Men Cutting It) / Jos Wildlife Park Lion Killed {picture} / Lion Escapes From Cage At Jos Wildlife Park (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Tourist is mauled by a LION that pounced on her from bushes as she posed for pictures on safari in Zimbabwe



Officers say the woman was leaning on a fence when the caged white lion spotted her and raked his gigantic paws down her hip and arm.



The pair had been enjoying the views on a day out together and were taking pictures of the lion enclosure, believing the beasts were further away.



But the white lion was actually just hidden among bushes and pounced as her unnamed boyfriend captured the picture.It is believed she is still in hospital receiving treatment.



The wildlife conservation park boasts zebra, lions, giraffes as well as others and is a sanctuary for older animals who can no longer be in the wild'.



Source: Below is what Zambezi Reporters shared......'Tourist is mauled by a LION that pounced on her from bushes as she posed for pictures on safari in ZimbabweOfficers say the woman was leaning on a fence when the caged white lion spotted her and raked his gigantic paws down her hip and arm.The pair had been enjoying the views on a day out together and were taking pictures of the lion enclosure, believing the beasts were further away.But the white lion was actually just hidden among bushes and pounced as her unnamed boyfriend captured the picture.It is believed she is still in hospital receiving treatment.The wildlife conservation park boasts zebra, lions, giraffes as well as others and is a sanctuary for older animals who can no longer be in the wild'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/tourist-mauled-by-lion-that-pounced-on.html

another jungle justice!!!

#recover #positivevibes 9 Likes 1 Share

Awww sorryyy



Next time stay away from Lion

They're not human Friendly 15 Likes

Foolishness at its peak 1 Like



Too bad. Fun gone bad. 2 Likes









#ladies and camera Hungry Lion#ladies and camera 5 Likes

What a pity, next time don't do that again. Recover well.



Good for her



The Lion would inflicted more lethal injury on her so that she would learn how to stop being a dumb rat



It's like a cobra coming to take a picture with me, what do you think i would do to that cobra ?? 3 Likes

People do say dog bite is bad, I believe Lion's is worse 1 Like

Selfie queens hope u can see... 3 Likes

These African countries with yeye news. Those countries should be merged pls.

where is the white Lion? 2 Likes







He meant no harm





Sorry but that yansh will never be the same again Lion was trying to touch ukwuHe meant no harmSorry but that yansh will never be the same again 2 Likes

The Lion dey hungry!

The Lion was tired of being used as a prop, and decided to strike a blow for lionhood..... 4 Likes

in this den age lion still dey attack person...to kill lion now na small matter na....na y me as a black man no go ever enter game reserve without my silencer pistol 1 Like

Eyah she won do BVN for the lion before oh.

Nawa





Use 3hrs 5mins to select cloth, shoe nd bag

Use 2hrs 12mins to make up

1hr 47mins to snap pishure

32 mins to clean makeup at night.



I just weak Wetin pictures go do women ehnUse 3hrs 5mins to select cloth, shoe nd bagUse 2hrs 12mins to make up1hr 47mins to snap pishure32 mins to clean makeup at night.I just weak 5 Likes

Hmmmmmm...too bad

Lion don tire for una pics near am Lion don tire for una pics near am 1 Like

u sure say dat lion no be human being.?

So of all places it decided to go for her ass.

Nawao.. sorry dear. u sure say dat lion no be human being.?So of all places it decided to go for her ass.Nawao.. sorry dear.

Hungry Lion 12 Elephants no do am one day...

Who do we blame now?.

I will never embark on a safari, with all these gory tales that keeps coming out on daily basis.. If it's not a Lion that's mauling someone, it a hippo, or a wild ox knocking someone out.

lol, in "Olamide's" voice....HUNGRY LION. Sorry ehn.

I still don't fathom the reason some people like taking some kind of risky adventures that is clearly potentially fatal

this is serious, hungry lion

#InMrBone's voice....TATA LIKE A LION & BE HUMBLE LIKE A DUKA...welcome to KUVUKHI LAND 1 Like

Hahahahahahahahahah.....Am I 'pose to say "Sorry"....give me a minute abeg.....Hahahahahahahahahah hah. ...no vex o ...still searching for some #Sorry to give....Hahahahahahahah....Lion Lion.....Ya head dey there......My Nigga from the jungle. I sight u bro

Girls and pictures eh.... Like say their life depends on it