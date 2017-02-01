₦airaland Forum

Mr Eazi Releases Accra To Lagos Mix Tape, Nigerians React (snapshots) / Between Mr Eazi And A Female Fan (Photo) / Mr Eazi And Juliet Ibrahim Say Ghana Influenced Nigerian Music, Nigerians React

Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by JamieNaija: 12:36pm
Starboy Worldwide Act, Mr Eazi took his girlfriend out for valentine, and they both wore an "Accra To Lagos" cap.

His girlfriend wore a cleavage exposing top too.

Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by lordm: 12:53pm
How does this change the price of rice in the market
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by DozieInc(m): 12:54pm
Is she showing us the write up or her bwest
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by GoggleB(m): 1:12pm
All I see is a sagged breast..
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by unclezuma: 1:50pm
grin angry
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by Zikkyfuse(m): 1:50pm
smh
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by herzern(m): 1:51pm
cool
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by samuel051(m): 1:51pm
mtcheww
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by jaybeekay(f): 1:51pm
but this is Otedola's child na
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by Keneking: 1:51pm
I can see only the stars on the lady grin grin grin
Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by megrimor(m): 1:51pm
Are those boobs for sale?

