|Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by JamieNaija: 12:36pm
Starboy Worldwide Act, Mr Eazi took his girlfriend out for valentine, and they both wore an "Accra To Lagos" cap.
His girlfriend wore a cleavage exposing top too.
https://instagram.com/p/BQh1-ZXgEki/
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/mr-eazi-and-his-girfriend-rocks-accra.html
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by lordm: 12:53pm
How does this change the price of rice in the market
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by DozieInc(m): 12:54pm
Is she showing us the write up or her bwest
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by GoggleB(m): 1:12pm
All I see is a sagged breast..
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by unclezuma: 1:50pm
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by Zikkyfuse(m): 1:50pm
smh
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by herzern(m): 1:51pm
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by samuel051(m): 1:51pm
mtcheww
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by jaybeekay(f): 1:51pm
but this is Otedola's child na
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by Keneking: 1:51pm
I can see only the stars on the lady
|Re: Mr Eazi And His Girlfriend Rock "Accra To Lagos" Cap by megrimor(m): 1:51pm
Are those boobs for sale?
