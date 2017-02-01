Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai (4795 Views)

Buratai was speaking during a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Army.



According to him, the recruitment exercise would take place after the Army’s 2017 budget proposal of N152.8 billion is approved.



He further revealed that the exercise would be in two batches with 6,000 men first and another 6,000 later.



The army chief further explained that the Army was currently engaged in different operations in almost all the states of the federation, combating criminalities such as kidnapping, terrorism, pipeline vandalism, cattle rustling, among others.



He complained that delay in release of funds was frustrating military operations nationwide, adding that the morale of troops must be boosted regularly.





God bless The COAS

God bless The President and The C-in-C

God bless The Fed Rep of Nigeria. 5 Likes

They would have recruited those they need before making this news public. Na Naija we dey 1 Like 1 Share

omkalives saraki is time to fight and defend Nigeria as a patriot u guys claim to be 6 Likes

Abeg anybody wey know nepa tell them to bring light for agege oh. Precisely Abeokuta street beside agege Stadium. Which kind nonsense be dis na. How we go dey get 30mins of light in 3days? 1 Share

tell me the date I want to apply,



Ok

recruit and send em to sambisa abi?

after the recruitment please carry 4500 soldiers to southern kaduna

with Your crooked recruitment policies. 1 Like

Air force's registration is even still on, for trade men/women...

Closes 17th February.

In as much as I like to be a military officer, the corruption in Nigeria army will not let me. Even if you want to be different----------- scrupulous, disciplined and respect the human rights you will be coerced to join them!

let me finish my m.b.ch.b.first

More foot soldiers needed, since its the battle front soldiers I believe the selection process will be fair, no children of the connected will compete with you 7 Likes

Short service ?

ritababe:

tell me the date I want to apply, me sef oh me sef oh

I will join the Nigerian army this time around.

Great.

The move will prevent soldiers from dying anyhow and people will be eager to join the army



I wept seeing soldiers dying at the battlefield Good initiative but the government should acquire enough military hardware that is equivalent to what is obtainable in advanced country.The move will prevent soldiers from dying anyhow and people will be eager to join the armyI wept seeing soldiers dying at the battlefield

Outcome of his meetings with the northern governors and the national security adviser..

Dying for Nigeria, hell no for me. Not cowardice, I can give my money, my support, my cheers but not my life for Nigeria 1 Like

to fight what enemy?

.

Boko they should have dropped a bomb on instead of IPDs they didn't want to have ta care for any longer they never finish endangering the lives they already have in their hands? They want thousands moreto fight what enemy?Boko they should have dropped a bomb on instead of IPDs they didn't want to have ta care for any longer

rubish people..na only to dey humiliate innocent people dey sabi...if na boko haram dey go run like say na pikin wey im mama dey folo am

MissEdified:

I think the government should rather look for means to tackle the root causes of the crime they want to combat rather than recruiting young people to waste their lives. I think the government should rather look for means to tackle the root causes of the crime they want to combat rather than recruiting young people to waste their lives.