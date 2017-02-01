₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by MissEdified(f): 2:45pm
Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai has disclosed that the Nigeria Army would recruit 12,000 men in 2017 to help fight insurgents and other uprisings across the country.
Buratai was speaking during a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Army.
According to him, the recruitment exercise would take place after the Army’s 2017 budget proposal of N152.8 billion is approved.
He further revealed that the exercise would be in two batches with 6,000 men first and another 6,000 later.
The army chief further explained that the Army was currently engaged in different operations in almost all the states of the federation, combating criminalities such as kidnapping, terrorism, pipeline vandalism, cattle rustling, among others.
He complained that delay in release of funds was frustrating military operations nationwide, adding that the morale of troops must be boosted regularly.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/nigeria-army-to-recruit-12-000-soldiers.html
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by kabrud: 2:48pm
God bless The COAS
God bless The President and The C-in-C
God bless The Fed Rep of Nigeria.
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by Anticorruption: 3:59pm
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by bestman09(m): 4:00pm
They would have recruited those they need before making this news public. Na Naija we dey
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by ruggedised: 4:00pm
omkalives saraki is time to fight and defend Nigeria as a patriot u guys claim to be
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by sleeknick(m): 4:00pm
Abeg anybody wey know nepa tell them to bring light for agege oh. Precisely Abeokuta street beside agege Stadium. Which kind nonsense be dis na. How we go dey get 30mins of light in 3days?
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by ritababe(f): 4:00pm
tell me the date I want to apply,
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by kateskitty(f): 4:00pm
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by fabuloz1(m): 4:01pm
Ok
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by veekid(m): 4:01pm
recruit and send em to sambisa abi?
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by iammolahs(m): 4:01pm
after the recruitment please carry 4500 soldiers to southern kaduna
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by OLUJOSHINS(m): 4:01pm
with Your crooked recruitment policies.
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by UNIQUEISRAEL: 4:01pm
Air force's registration is even still on, for trade men/women...
Closes 17th February.
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by Midgut(m): 4:02pm
In as much as I like to be a military officer, the corruption in Nigeria army will not let me. Even if you want to be different----------- scrupulous, disciplined and respect the human rights you will be coerced to join them!
let me finish my m.b.ch.b.first
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by akanbiaa(m): 4:02pm
More foot soldiers needed, since its the battle front soldiers I believe the selection process will be fair, no children of the connected will compete with you
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by GMBuhari: 4:02pm
Short service ?
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by sleeknick(m): 4:03pm
ritababe:me sef oh
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by nwakibe: 4:03pm
I will join the Nigerian army this time around.
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by nmreports: 4:03pm
Great.
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by sleeknick(m): 4:04pm
[quote author=UNIQUEISRAEL post=53739402]Air force's registration is even still on, for trade men/women...
Closes 17th February.[/quote
What is trade me and women? ]
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by akanbiaa(m): 4:05pm
sleeknick:you just reminded NEPA to upgrade the bill to that address, for posting on nairaland light sha dey
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by UNIQUEISRAEL: 4:05pm
[quote author=sleeknick post=53739466][/quote]
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by shevchenko(m): 4:06pm
Better go and recruit them from Hausa and yoruba land.
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by sleeknick(m): 4:06pm
[quote author=UNIQUEISRAEL post=53739504][/quote]
Warris dis one saying
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by Truflame: 4:08pm
Good initiative but the government should acquire enough military hardware that is equivalent to what is obtainable in advanced country.
The move will prevent soldiers from dying anyhow and people will be eager to join the army
I wept seeing soldiers dying at the battlefield
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by owobokiri(m): 4:10pm
Outcome of his meetings with the northern governors and the national security adviser..
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by kingthreat(m): 4:11pm
Dying for Nigeria, hell no for me. Not cowardice, I can give my money, my support, my cheers but not my life for Nigeria
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by RedRubberDucky(f): 4:12pm
they never finish endangering the lives they already have in their hands? They want thousands more to fight what enemy?
.
Boko they should have dropped a bomb on instead of IPDs they didn't want to have ta care for any longer
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by UNIQUEISRAEL: 4:13pm
www.airforce.mil.ng
check out that site, it has the synopsis and compendium of what's demanded...
sleeknick:
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by CriticMaestro: 4:14pm
rubish people..na only to dey humiliate innocent people dey sabi...if na boko haram dey go run like say na pikin wey im mama dey folo am
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by BlessedFellow01: 4:15pm
MissEdified:
I think the government should rather look for means to tackle the root causes of the crime they want to combat rather than recruiting young people to waste their lives.
Re: Nigeria Army To Recruit 12,000 Soldiers - Buratai by chuose2: 4:16pm
Lets bet most of the recruits are going to be from the North
