|Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Lukgaf: 10:29pm
LASG is set to employ 20,000 youth through Min of Environment. Apply online via www.cleanerlagos.org. deadline is Friday. Pls, inform as many as possible.
N.B: Salaries more than Minimum wage
http://www.cleanerlagos.org/career-opportunities/
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by brunofarad(m): 10:39pm
Good one Ambode
More power to your elbow
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by ta4ba3(m): 10:40pm
Ambode is working.. haters are hating... fvck political party vote for personalty not party.... EKO ONI BAJE OO[color=#000000][/color]
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by jtjohn(m): 10:40pm
let me apply....
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by auntysimbiat(f): 10:40pm
Keep it up Gov Ambode... Keep balling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXxMg_jZRUs
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Godlychild: 10:40pm
Good move...
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by tunde2222: 10:40pm
Ok
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Dannyset(m): 10:41pm
Great
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by RickyRoSss: 10:41pm
Kkk
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by sakalisis(m): 10:41pm
Ok
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by nothingmega122(m): 10:42pm
Ambode ride on
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by burkingx(f): 10:42pm
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Fabolousibk1(m): 10:42pm
Eko oni baje
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by oloriLFC(f): 10:42pm
Good one. Meanwhile, Up Leicester City!!! What Arsenal couldn't do (don't mention Liverpool o) Sevilla can only play in d Europa League.
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by princessbecky(f): 10:43pm
Nice one,hope it gets to us.
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by ibkgab001: 10:44pm
Great Ambo
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Odunsco01(m): 10:44pm
great!
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by kayceeD2(m): 10:44pm
Issorite
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by weselomo(m): 10:44pm
if my inlaw ask me what am i doing for a living, will i say a cleaner!
may God see us through
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by banjeezay(m): 10:44pm
ambode/Lagos is working buhari is looking..
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by henrystevo11(m): 10:44pm
ok
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Moreoffaith(m): 10:45pm
Abi make I leave my job go apply ni?? I dey come Abeg make I go check if my CV still dey where I keep am.
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Orpe7(m): 10:45pm
My Gov, My State
Pacesetters
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by obafemee80(m): 10:45pm
weselomo:half loaf is better than none
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by wristbangle(m): 10:47pm
Like 30k right? It's still manageable but one couldn't but feel for unemployed graduates that will apply for this job. Atleast it's better than prostitution and stealing. All the best to applicants.
Kudos to Ambode and Leicester city.
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by DollarAngel(m): 10:49pm
Love the part that its tax free
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by tollyboy5(m): 10:49pm
oloriLFC:yea ma nigga up Leicester city! monaco will be sure bet for 2mao . Up Lagos too
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by IpobExposed: 10:50pm
This is Buhari tenure where we see all kinds of good news.
Nigeria is going forward forward
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Moneyyy: 10:51pm
I hope they will not employ only n'gbati n'gbati people, not only afonjas pls, every tribe must be represented
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by omenkaLives: 10:51pm
Hmm. Our economy might be out of the woods sooner than we expected.
|Re: Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers by Alexander001(m): 10:51pm
If You Were Jonah and The Big Fish Swallowed You In Atlanta Georgia USA and Vomited You In Ogunpa River Ibadan OYO State Nigeria.
WHAT Would YOU DO?
Let's hear ur opinion
