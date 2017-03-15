Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Cleaner Lagos: LASG Set To Recruit 20,000 Workers (7136 Views)

UBA To Recruit 150 Young Graduates / FIRS To Recruit 1,250 New Staff / Immigration To Recruit 5,000 Personnel Soon (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





N.B: Salaries more than Minimum wage



http://www.cleanerlagos.org/career-opportunities/ LASG is set to employ 20,000 youth through Min of Environment. Apply online via www.cleanerlagos.org. deadline is Friday. Pls, inform as many as possible.N.B: Salaries more than Minimum wage 1 Like

Good one Ambode







More power to your elbow

Ambode is working.. haters are hating... fvck political party vote for personalty not party.... EKO ONI BAJE OO[color=#000000][/color] 4 Likes 1 Share

let me apply....





:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXxMg_jZRUs Keep it up Gov Ambode... Keep balling

Good move...

Ok

Great

Kkk

Ok

Ambode ride on

1 Like

Eko oni baje

(don't mention Liverpool o) Sevilla can only play in d Europa League. Good one. Meanwhile, Up Leicester City!!! What Arsenal couldn't do(don't mention Liverpool o)Sevilla can only play in d Europa League. 5 Likes

Nice one,hope it gets to us.

Great Ambo

great!

Issorite

if my inlaw ask me what am i doing for a living, will i say a cleaner!

may God see us through

ambode/Lagos is working buhari is looking..

ok

?? I dey come Abeg make I go check if my CV still dey where I keep am. Abi make I leave my job go apply ni?? I dey come Abeg make I go check if my CV still dey where I keep am.

My Gov, My State

Pacesetters

weselomo:

if my inlaw ask me what am i doing for a living, will i say a cleaner!

may God see us through half loaf is better than none half loaf is better than none 4 Likes

Like 30k right? It's still manageable but one couldn't but feel for unemployed graduates that will apply for this job. Atleast it's better than prostitution and stealing. All the best to applicants.



Kudos to Ambode and Leicester city. 1 Like

Love the part that its tax free

oloriLFC:

Good one. Meanwhile, Up Leicester City!!! What Arsenal couldn't do (don't mention Liverpool o) Sevilla can only play in d Europa League. yea ma nigga up Leicester city! monaco will be sure bet for 2mao . Up Lagos too yea ma nigga up Leicester city! monaco will be sure bet for 2mao . Up Lagos too

This is Buhari tenure where we see all kinds of good news.



Nigeria is going forward forward

I hope they will not employ only n'gbati n'gbati people, not only afonjas pls, every tribe must be represented

Hmm. Our economy might be out of the woods sooner than we expected.