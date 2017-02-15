₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Lautechgossip(m): 4:04pm
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has launched a mobile application that will aid anonymous whistle blowing for corrupt practices happening both within government agencies and parastatal as well as the private sectors.
The chairman of the commission, Ekpo Nta launched the App in Abuja on February 13, 2017.
The App called ‘Wahala Dey’ is available on android mobiles, blackberry mobiles and windows mobiles and can be downloaded at no cost to users.
Nta while addressing newsmen shortly before the launch stated that criminal activities can only thrive when an opportunity to act is provided. He added that the commission will take proactive measures to block leakages in public and private sectors through which corrupt practices can be perpetuated.
“Corruption is a global and cross boarder problem that has far-reaching consequences on nations and societies. Nigeria is not an exception. As we grapple with the challenges of reducing corruption in the polity, we must recognize that this criminal activity thrives on opportunity to commit the act, he said.”
Nta added that the App (Wahala Dey) is in-line with the commission’s drive towards harnessing technological solutions to fighting corruption in Nigeria.
In his words, “We champion the provision of technological solutions to corruption, one of which is the recently launched e-portal pssp.gov.ng for greater transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s ports sector.”
He urged the public to join hands with the commission, adding that only in partnership can corrupt-free Nigeria be achieved.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/fg-launches-anti-corruption-mobile-app.html
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by izombie(m): 4:07pm
Ok.
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by dingbang(m): 4:07pm
Let us probe seunn...
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by brunofarad(m): 4:53pm
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by eminikansoso(m): 4:53pm
this country is full of jokers
every government with her own policy.
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by karrygo: 4:53pm
dingbang:lol.. haba
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by CriticMaestro: 4:53pm
how much be the percentage a snitch go get when he blows the whistle and it turns out to be really a foul? chai..easy money. make i go buy secret camera and microphone ..spy mode aktivated
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by teebillz: 4:53pm
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by themonk(m): 4:54pm
this is a very nice thing to do
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by veekid(m): 4:54pm
Download the app straight
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Lasskeey: 4:54pm
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Dandsome: 4:54pm
Hope some people won't be set up and hope no be when person blow whistle person go come blow him head with bullet?
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Norma21: 4:55pm
Whistle blower on the roll. Awaiting my percentage
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:55pm
FG want to use the app to generate revenue. Which one be whistle blowing when we get police number everywhere
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by codedruns2(f): 4:55pm
The app doesn't look professional at all.
Is that really FGN app?
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by oladipo322(m): 4:55pm
can it also tel when the PRESIDENT IS COMING BACK
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Lasskeey: 4:56pm
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by championeh(m): 4:56pm
Adeshipo Adekunle, i sight you...........Check my profile bro.
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Aburi001: 4:56pm
dingbang:Seconded
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Lasskeey: 4:57pm
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by emmyspark007(m): 4:57pm
;Dhehehehehe
Oya lemme make a list of people wey if i blow whistle ontop dem my commission go reach 5Billlion
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by 0955eb027(m): 4:57pm
Way to go.
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by emeraldgist(m): 4:57pm
i knw some of my secondary school mates who are expert whistle blowers....they will certainly download it
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by wellmax(m): 4:59pm
with 2.5% at stake, if you cannot blow your whistle, i go help you blow am
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Lasskeey: 4:59pm
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by purem(m): 5:00pm
So na this app go kom make
politicians stop embezlin moni
abi isoryt....
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by pawesome(m): 5:00pm
K
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by nepapole(m): 5:01pm
.
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by youngibe(m): 5:01pm
When your tenure elapsed and d next man takes over, same whistle will be blown to probe the millions of naira you will claim was used to develop this app
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Lasskeey: 5:02pm
[b][/b]
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by Pavore9: 5:05pm
Real wahala!
Re: 'Wahala Dey' Anti-Corruption Mobile App For Whistle Blowing Launched By FG by riffson(m): 5:05pm
n
