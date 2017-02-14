





Making this possible is OGPlus Films in collaboration with Palmplay, Afmobi, Techno mobile, Chicken Republic and Nobel Carpets as the company will be hosting a selected lovely few to a special Valentine movie premier of the award winning movie ANNIVERSARY.



Selected participants will have the opportunity to wine, dine and talk with the Nollywood stars from the movie anniversary over dinner served by Chicken Republic. Meet and greet the producer Greg Onuda, as well as the star actors Gideon Okeke, Ebube Nwagbo, Belinda Effah and a host of Nollywood's finest.





Aside the premiere of the movie “Anniversary”, there was an online contest; CEO of OGPlus films, Greg Onuda explains the whole concept and says the celebrity-fan buffet contest will be an ongoing event…





“We just want to give Nigerians something unique for this Valentine. OGPlus Films has made available two of its award-winning high resolution films, Scam and Anniversary for download on the Palmplay platform.



Movie lovers are expected to win enviable prizes including Valentine buffet specials, while they download. To participate, each movie lover is expected to create a group of 5 with a special name. He or she will encourage the team members to download the movies, Scam and Anniversary from Palmplay.





Next, upIoad the team’s picture on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram tagging all team members, PalmchatNow and PalmPIayNG. Highest aggregate points wins, while highest individual downloader gets additional gifts. T bands and powerful Headphones are also available in abundance for win.”





Afmobi, a sister company of Tecno Mobile and the owners of Palmplay and Greg Onuda, have also revealed that the contest will be an ongoing events for users of Palmplay and Palmchat, after the February 16th premiere of “Anniversary”.



