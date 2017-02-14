₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,849 members, 3,367,260 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans (5218 Views)
Gideon Okeke Educates Chiwetalu Agu On The Meaning Of 'Satire' (Photo) / Tony OneWeek slams Chioma Akpotha for criticising Gideon Okeke on Chinwetalu Agu / Mary Remmy Njoku Owns ROK TV That Attracted Nigerian Celebs To UK(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Towncrier247: 5:36pm
Top Nollywood stars including Ebube Nwagbo and Gideon Okeke will be spending time with as many fans as possible on February 16th in Lagos as parts of the 2017 Valentine’s day celebration.
Making this possible is OGPlus Films in collaboration with Palmplay, Afmobi, Techno mobile, Chicken Republic and Nobel Carpets as the company will be hosting a selected lovely few to a special Valentine movie premier of the award winning movie ANNIVERSARY.
Selected participants will have the opportunity to wine, dine and talk with the Nollywood stars from the movie anniversary over dinner served by Chicken Republic. Meet and greet the producer Greg Onuda, as well as the star actors Gideon Okeke, Ebube Nwagbo, Belinda Effah and a host of Nollywood's finest.
Aside the premiere of the movie “Anniversary”, there was an online contest; CEO of OGPlus films, Greg Onuda explains the whole concept and says the celebrity-fan buffet contest will be an ongoing event…
“We just want to give Nigerians something unique for this Valentine. OGPlus Films has made available two of its award-winning high resolution films, Scam and Anniversary for download on the Palmplay platform.
Movie lovers are expected to win enviable prizes including Valentine buffet specials, while they download. To participate, each movie lover is expected to create a group of 5 with a special name. He or she will encourage the team members to download the movies, Scam and Anniversary from Palmplay.
Next, upIoad the team’s picture on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram tagging all team members, PalmchatNow and PalmPIayNG. Highest aggregate points wins, while highest individual downloader gets additional gifts. T bands and powerful Headphones are also available in abundance for win.”
Afmobi, a sister company of Tecno Mobile and the owners of Palmplay and Greg Onuda, have also revealed that the contest will be an ongoing events for users of Palmplay and Palmchat, after the February 16th premiere of “Anniversary”.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/ebube-nwagbo-gideon-okeke-other-top.html
1 Like
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Towncrier247: 5:36pm
nice
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by mukilat(f): 9:08pm
Awesome
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by TINALETC3(f): 9:09pm
cul
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by frankloloko: 9:09pm
My gf will never understand . When jona was there I used to buy her 15inches Brazilian hair , fast food back to back . Now Buhari and tinubu took over power . I've to fight for my stomach first . Thank God my gf is not an orphan, please everybody should answer their fathers name Until 2019 but Just give me ebube for one nite . Uwa nme bi . Lol . I can't come n die oh .
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Mimienudles(f): 9:09pm
Lovely! That will be so wonderful... I love Ebube! She can fine for Nigeria!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:09pm
Ok
Check my signature for window blinds
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by adonbilivit: 9:11pm
Mimienudles:she can fine for Nigeria. NNE biko speak Igbo. don't come and be going at the same time please.
3 Likes
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by nabegibeg: 9:12pm
wetin be dis one sef
na comedian show
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by holatimmy(f): 9:13pm
I will be there...Food...Buffet
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Flexherbal(m): 9:14pm
Good!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Ezedon(m): 9:24pm
Ebube did not invite me
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by chomytex(f): 9:30pm
Everything Lagos, Ph nko?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by sholay2011(m): 9:34pm
They have fans?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by frankloloko: 9:35pm
chomytex:theyre villiage in Nigeria !!!
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by chomytex(f): 9:37pm
frankloloko:
frankloloko:
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Angelinastto(f): 9:43pm
.
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Mrsughar: 10:14pm
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by soderican(m): 10:14pm
Gideon agggaiinnnn?
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by Marcelo290(m): 10:26pm
Which pipu be the fans Biko??
|Re: Ebube Nwagbo, Gideon Okeke, Other Celebs To Have Valentine Buffet With Fans by assana: 10:29pm
Xcelinteriors:hi please how much is ur window blinds?
(0) (Reply)
PHOTOS: See Paul Walker's Brother Who Has Been Asked To Replace Paul In The Rema / Nicki Minaj Shares Sexy Throw Back Photos / President Buhari’s Only Son Yusuf Buhari And His Girlfriend
Viewing this topic: joyous6, Bubblyyy, vowsng(m), Trunquejnr(m), Jonwesley(m), sammycuts, dkdigits(m), Emmyspecial(m), esqtony, verygudbadguy(m), Freeman50(m), invinzible1(m), milloguy and 37 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6