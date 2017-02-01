₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,780 members, 3,367,033 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 08:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School (9193 Views)
FC Barcelona Lagos (FCBESCOLA) School Fees / Tryout For FC Barcelona Lagos Football Academy Ongoing / Daniel Amaokachi Appointed As New Coach Of FC I'uba (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Ipisi(m): 5:47pm
Catch Them Young: PHOTOS from screening of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School Academy
FCBESCOLA Lagos the flagship school of FC Barcelona with Lagos sports Commission commenced its maiden football screening to scout for young footballers who are qualified to enrol for their Full scholarship Elite Program 2016/2017 season teaching Barca values. Registration is still ongoing at the two designated venues ( from age 12-18) Onikan Stadium and Campos Square
Young Boys trooped in to register for the screening in other to prove their football skills and get a full scholarship Elite Program. The registration is also free and started on February 13, 2017.
Head technical director Fcbescola soccer school, Bernert with the other coaches were at the Onikan stadium to monitor the exercise.
http://get9jasports.blogspot.com/2017/02/catch-them-young-photos-from-screening.html
3 Shares
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Ipisi(m): 5:48pm
More Photos...
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by LIBSocials: 5:48pm
This is really nice
BREAKING NEWS! WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE SEXY FEMALE ASSASSIN THAT JUST MURDERED KIM JONG NAM
YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL VIDEO OF THE ASSASSINATION HERE, LEAKED BY CCTV CAMERAS
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Esmael23(m): 6:13pm
Impressive.
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by chris6flash: 6:26pm
nice.................
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by engrobidigbo: 6:27pm
A great platform to develop future talents so we can win the world cup in 2030
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by nabegibeg: 6:27pm
Good one
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by purplekayc(m): 6:27pm
Everyone wants to be messi and ronaldo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by GentleYoung(m): 6:27pm
Good
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Lexusgs430: 6:28pm
No footballers age biko
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by 7Alexander(m): 6:28pm
chris6flash:At the end of the day, if you are not connected or have an attractive surname, you go play football tire. No leave no transfer.
No be naija again?!
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by lakefist(m): 6:28pm
Nice
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by chiefololade: 6:28pm
Arsenal and Milan Jersey in a Barcelona school..
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Talkingboy: 6:30pm
Future players that will continue from where the current Barca chop reach ... Future 4 - 0 choppers ..
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by jiinxed: 6:30pm
Nice
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by madjune: 6:30pm
Is this school affiliated to the real life Barcelona?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Mr2kay2: 6:30pm
My mates are good at football....
I am good in fifa
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by simplemach(m): 6:31pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Ichel: 6:31pm
After what happened to Barcelona last night, people still wan enroll for FCB Escola, dem get mind ooo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by dayleke(m): 6:32pm
Na wa o
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Icon79(m): 6:34pm
They should visit Enugu and Onitsha to capture some really talented youngsters.
O pari
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by UNIQUEISRAEL: 6:38pm
Mod fine this user!
Mr2kay2:
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Pykid: 6:41pm
Op doesnt even know the name of the club
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by dammieco(m): 6:43pm
BAD TIME
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by TTLHORLA: 6:43pm
Nice....better news
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Bode69(m): 6:44pm
Hope they all saw what happened to their mentors yesterday.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by piperson(m): 6:52pm
4-0
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by obaival(m): 7:01pm
Barca 4 life
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:04pm
purplekayc:Me sef sabi play pass messi and ronaldo but na dis our parents' "You must go to school" mentality na im no let me go dat year.
I stil dey d game sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by Nostradamus: 7:29pm
7Alexander:rara oo ,european football clubs are only after your talent ,not the attractive family name, that's why it's common seeing some world class footballers coming from poor background,.do you get my flow?
|Re: Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School by passyhansome(m): 7:31pm
I WANT PSG ACADEMY
If Super-Eagles Fail To Qualify For AFCON 2013? / Which Sport Do You Dislike The Most? / I Am A Footballer Looking For A Players Agent Please?
Viewing this topic: Okosisiadada, freshness2020(m), dafoly, ahmstrng(m), successinlife, legrande69, tafrica(m), hurricaneChris, seunt4ut(m), parido(m), MPEROR, Godemcee(m), checkolatunji, duchess02(m), amichaelz101(m), Kwonder(m), JiggamanGh, Vokians(m), JONITEZ(m), simplyglow, o42austino(m), akimpelumi124, idinc(m), gift01, klexycole(m), nuchinova(m), Gbelexy(m), CORE(m), olasmith10(m), dont8(m), DrinkWater10, jonnayo(m), ileogbenfidel(m), ssogundele, iDROID, peterock100, AsapKen(m), Rio84(m), Ponbolkay(m), ChukwuemekaVal(m), kennethromanus, omatule2000, olaztek, Standardcosting(f), omoh17, fiftynaira(m), Henryedom, 9itscam, tmamuda(m) and 75 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30