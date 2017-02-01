Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Photos From Screening Of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School (9193 Views)

FC Barcelona Lagos (FCBESCOLA) School Fees / Tryout For FC Barcelona Lagos Football Academy Ongoing / Daniel Amaokachi Appointed As New Coach Of FC I'uba (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Catch Them Young: PHOTOS from screening of FC Barcelona Lagos Football School Academy



FCBESCOLA Lagos the flagship school of FC Barcelona with Lagos sports Commission commenced its maiden football screening to scout for young footballers who are qualified to enrol for their Full scholarship Elite Program 2016/2017 season teaching Barca values. Registration is still ongoing at the two designated venues ( from age 12-18) Onikan Stadium and Campos Square



Young Boys trooped in to register for the screening in other to prove their football skills and get a full scholarship Elite Program. The registration is also free and started on February 13, 2017.



Head technical director Fcbescola soccer school, Bernert with the other coaches were at the Onikan stadium to monitor the exercise.



http://get9jasports.blogspot.com/2017/02/catch-them-young-photos-from-screening.html FCBESCOLA Lagos the flagship school of FC Barcelona with Lagos sports Commission commenced its maiden football screening to scout for young footballers who are qualified to enrol for their Full scholarship Elite Program 2016/2017 season teaching Barca values. Registration is still ongoing at the two designated venues ( from age 12-18) Onikan Stadium and Campos SquareYoung Boys trooped in to register for the screening in other to prove their football skills and get a full scholarship Elite Program. The registration is also free and started on February 13, 2017.Head technical director Fcbescola soccer school, Bernert with the other coaches were at the Onikan stadium to monitor the exercise. 3 Shares

More Photos...





BREAKING NEWS! WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE SEXY FEMALE ASSASSIN THAT JUST MURDERED KIM JONG NAM



YOU CAN WATCH THE FULL VIDEO OF THE ASSASSINATION HERE, LEAKED BY CCTV CAMERAS This is really nice

Impressive.

nice.................

A great platform to develop future talents so we can win the world cup in 2030 1 Like

Good one

Everyone wants to be messi and ronaldo 1 Like 1 Share

Good

No footballers age biko

chris6flash:

nice................. At the end of the day, if you are not connected or have an attractive surname, you go play football tire. No leave no transfer.



No be naija again?! At the end of the day, if you are not connected or have an attractive surname, you go play football tire. No leave no transfer.No be naija again?! 2 Likes

Nice

Arsenal and Milan Jersey in a Barcelona school..

Future players that will continue from where the current Barca chop reach ... Future 4 - 0 choppers .. 2 Likes

Nice

Is this school affiliated to the real life Barcelona? 1 Like



































































































































































































































I am good in fifa My mates are good at football....I am good in fifa 2 Likes

Ok

After what happened to Barcelona last night, people still wan enroll for FCB Escola, dem get mind ooo 2 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o

They should visit Enugu and Onitsha to capture some really talented youngsters.





O pari 1 Like





Mr2kay2:

My mates are good at football....

































































































































































































































I am good in fifa Mod fine this user!

Op doesnt even know the name of the club

BAD TIME

Nice....better news

Hope they all saw what happened to their mentors yesterday. 1 Like

4-0

Barca 4 life

purplekayc:

Everyone wants to be messi and ronaldo Me sef sabi play pass messi and ronaldo but na dis our parents' "You must go to school" mentality na im no let me go dat year.

I stil dey d game sha

Me sef sabi play pass messi and ronaldo but na dis our parents' "You must go to school" mentality na im no let me go dat year.I stil dey d game sha 1 Like 1 Share

7Alexander:



At the end of the day, if you are not connected or have an attractive surname, you go play football tire. No leave no transfer.



No be naija again?! rara oo ,european football clubs are only after your talent ,not the attractive family name, that's why it's common seeing some world class footballers coming from poor background,.do you get my flow? rara oo ,european football clubs are only after your talent ,not the attractive family name, that's why it's common seeing some world class footballers coming from poor background,.do you get my flow?