|"I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by contactmorak: 6:04pm
Pretty Nollywood actress, Ufedo Sunshine stepped out alone on Valentine's Day for a boat cruise, which is one of her favourite fun ideas. The actress and producer of "The X-List" who looked sexy in a leather crop top, leggings and sneakers, later took to her IG page to confess that she had no val to go out with but happy anyways why being the only single girl on the cruise with others being couples.
She wrote: "Can't stop reminiscing about yesterday Val's Day. Had fun! . Gave myself a treat, went alone, I had no val. There were couples on that boat celebrating Val. Guess I was the only single girl there. It was not a bad idea after all. #selflove #valentine #happy #girl #smile "
1 Like
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by contactmorak: 6:04pm
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by LIBSocials: 6:05pm
See bakka
1 Like
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by femolacqua(m): 7:36pm
Hmm
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by GossipHeart(m): 8:39pm
On behalf of everyone on Nairaland, i would like to say that we don't give a running and flying fucck
No man wants to spend Valentine's day with a goat face
I would rather go have unprotected sex with a prostitute than spend my Valentine's day with you
17 Likes
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by unclezuma: 8:39pm
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by TINALETC3(f): 8:39pm
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by adonbilivit: 8:40pm
who asked you ?
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by YourCoffin: 8:40pm
Why she go get val when everything about her is black. You black like charcoal, wear black up and down for night on the sea. You be winch?
3 Likes
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by badassProdigy(m): 8:40pm
even with this kind of ur Naija Budget-Like Backside
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by adonbilivit: 8:41pm
TINALETC3:Tina it has happened. thanks for ur words of encouragement
1 Like
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by maryjan8(f): 8:41pm
It her life
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by Nairaboi(m): 8:42pm
So all these pics are to advertise for next years Val. Goodluck oooo
1 Like
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by kelvyn7: 8:42pm
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by Chikelue2000(m): 8:43pm
Just what am I doing here?
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by SalamRushdie: 8:43pm
Igala booty....Hung out with this chick once..she was cool but kept talking of her dad
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by freshness2020(m): 8:43pm
How this senseless sh!t made FP!
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by sholay2011(m): 8:43pm
Who is she?
'Cos we don't know here in Canada here.
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by Bowwow11(m): 8:43pm
u did nt av Val because u ar looking for a big boi to pay ur bills
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by TINALETC3(f): 8:44pm
, am lost dear, dnt understand u ooo
adonbilivit:
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by UnknownT: 8:44pm
That's good
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by Omagago(m): 8:46pm
Who go Val with yhu?
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by Houseofglam7: 8:46pm
With a face like that, little wonder she spent Valentines Day alone
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by AngelicBeing: 8:48pm
Dayummmm
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by wtfCode: 8:48pm
Ur problem is a problem.
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by asumo12: 8:48pm
LIBSocials:
U won chop am?
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by Aimosagie(f): 8:49pm
Which actress is this one again? Cos she isn't known. And most importantly, please these pipu should let everyone hear word abeg. Celebrities be acting so childish about this valentine thingy.. "did my Valentine alone and having fun".. "chilling solo in the valentine spirit".. .make una find partners already and let's hear word jor.. ahn ahn!
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by Angelinastto(f): 8:50pm
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by Angelinastto(f): 8:50pm
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by BUTCHCASSIDY: 8:50pm
Houseofglam7:
1 Like
|Re: "I Had No Val"- Ufedo Sunshine & Her Booty Step Out Alone On Boat Cruise For Val by MNDY(m): 8:50pm
Is she Igala?
1 Like 2 Shares
