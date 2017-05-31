₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,866,901 members, 3,749,311 topics. Date: Saturday, 26 August 2017 at 11:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) (7820 Views)
Uriel Oputa Begs Anthony Joshua To Propose To Her (Video) / BBNaija: Uriel Oputa Begs Her State To Host Her (Video) / BBNaija: Uriel Oputa Opens Wig Store In Lekki (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by newsynews: 6:50am
An adage says when adults grow old they become like babies who need care and attention. It’s only good for children to shower then with such.
I believe it is in this light that BBNaija ex-housemate, Uriel decided to go shopping with her mum on wheelchair.
https://www.wotzup.ng/uriel-takes-mum-shopping-wheel-chair/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1ysqQeV1tM
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by waseun007: 6:53am
FTC
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by swiz123(m): 6:53am
If she doesn't take care of her who will?
14 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by Josephjnr(m): 6:55am
The name Uriel, sounds like a name of an Angel.
4 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by HottestFire: 6:57am
Very nice of her.
Uriel the endowed..
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by ThankYouGod: 7:07am
Bless you as you are proud of her.
5 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by Young03(m): 7:08am
ok
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by SydneyBrown(f): 7:59am
Nice one uriel......
I wish ur mum quick recovery.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by FutureLeader00: 8:48am
u no get sense, must u compare her hair with others
idiot
2 Likes
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by veekid(m): 8:54am
Good stuff
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by pizzylee(m): 9:02am
beta pikin
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by josephine123: 9:45am
so cool
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by EKITI001: 9:46am
good one
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:50am
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1ysqQeV1tM
cc lalasticlala seun
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by martineverest(m): 10:03am
Carbon copy
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 10:07am
Dem asses too much u gotta use the wheel chair
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by Jonlota12(m): 10:07am
HottestFire:That's all u can say at this point
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by tlopez82: 10:07am
Good for u Uriel...... She is YOUR mum!
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by rossyc(f): 10:19am
That's good. Never forget to take good care of your parents.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by bolex04(m): 10:20am
I must 4k dis babe
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by OKorowanta: 10:23am
FutureLeader00:
She nor take d mata serious o bros.
Na u take am serious.
She's just trying to be humorous with her fellow females.
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by concho: 10:35am
Joseunlimited:bro
Joseunlimited:bro
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by bigerboy200: 10:35am
bolex04:In your dreams..
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by ayamprecious: 11:05am
bolex04:
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by mikolo80: 11:05am
HottestFire:highly endowed
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by blackface123: 11:06am
Good child.The Lord's blessing will always follow u.
Not like some children who will start calculating how much they've spent on their parent,or parents,for a particular length of time.I pray all children emulate u ooo
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by Olibboy: 11:06am
Uriel LA breast
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by Sleyanya1(m): 11:08am
Beautiful
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by enemyofprogress: 11:17am
So because of bbnaija she used her murder for ritual
1 Like
|Re: Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) by harlaryoh(f): 11:20am
I still don't understand why this has to be on social media and is even making any news. She is taking care of her mother, good for her! We all should.
Carol Ekanem And 2Face Idibia / Nollywood Actress Patience Ozokwor Says Hunger Forced Her Into Acting / World Most Brilliant Scientist (these Photos Will Shock You And Make You Cry)
Viewing this topic: assyn(m), Cupidkc(m), uncommonfish, W3xy1(m), sniper77(m), uptimum123(m), Nosyke(m), matrixA, stasius, slimmaintenance(m), misterme, Giannakopoulos(f), ZhyonKross(m), jolasoji, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), katchycouture(f), nnokwa042(m), fweshdisney, StoneColdBiceps(m), UAE123(m), masada, Lollipop247(f), oribi(m), flyDixon, railey(m), OGsteven(m), Egomah(m), Deflorence(f), olaoye26, ayikondu(m), Dotman2210(m), oglas(m), Probina, Mstymah(f), Okey80, Mznaett(f), dacblogger(f), li2boy and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 266