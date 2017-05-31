Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Uriel Oputa Takes Her Mum Shopping On Wheelchair (photos) (7820 Views)

Uriel Oputa Begs Anthony Joshua To Propose To Her (Video) / BBNaija: Uriel Oputa Begs Her State To Host Her (Video) / BBNaija: Uriel Oputa Opens Wig Store In Lekki (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





I believe it is in this light that BBNaija ex-housemate, Uriel decided to go shopping with her mum on wheelchair.





https://www.wotzup.ng/uriel-takes-mum-shopping-wheel-chair/







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1ysqQeV1tM An adage says when adults grow old they become like babies who need care and attention. It’s only good for children to shower then with such.I believe it is in this light that BBNaija ex-housemate, Uriel decided to go shopping with her mum on wheelchair. 3 Likes 1 Share

FTC

If she doesn't take care of her who will? 14 Likes

The name Uriel, sounds like a name of an Angel. 4 Likes



Very nice of her.















Uriel the endowed..







1 Like

Bless you as you are proud of her. 5 Likes

ok

Nice one uriel......

I wish ur mum quick recovery. 7 Likes 1 Share

u no get sense, must u compare her hair with others

idiot 2 Likes

Good stuff

beta pikin

so cool

good one

WATCH THE VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1ysqQeV1tM



cc lalasticlala seun cc lalasticlala seun

Carbon copy

Dem asses too much u gotta use the wheel chair

HottestFire:



Very nice of her.















Uriel the endowed..







That's all u can say at this point That's all u can say at this point

Good for u Uriel...... She is YOUR mum!

That's good. Never forget to take good care of your parents.

I must 4k dis babe

FutureLeader00:

u no get sense, must u compare her hair with others

idiot

She nor take d mata serious o bros.

Na u take am serious.

She's just trying to be humorous with her fellow females. She nor take d mata serious o bros.Na u take am serious.She's just trying to be humorous with her fellow females.

Joseunlimited:

Dem asses too much u gotta use the wheel chair bro Joseunlimited:

Dem asses too much u gotta use the wheel chair bro brobro

bolex04:

I must 4k dis babe In your dreams.. In your dreams..

bolex04:

I must 4k dis babe

HottestFire:



Very nice of her.















Uriel the endowed..







highly endowed highly endowed

Good child.The Lord's blessing will always follow u.

Not like some children who will start calculating how much they've spent on their parent,or parents,for a particular length of time.I pray all children emulate u ooo 1 Like

Uriel LA breast

Beautiful

So because of bbnaija she used her murder for ritual 1 Like