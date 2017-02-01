Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) (3988 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





'God,me I don't understand again,what is really happening.she's a friend,she got married last year and died this morning after childbirth. Jehovah please let your kingdom come and remove death forever. #tears'





Source: According to Ijeoma who lives in Aba that shared the story,her friend died today after delivery.She wrote.....'God,me I don't understand again,what is really happening.she's a friend,she got married last year and died this morning after childbirth. Jehovah please let your kingdom come and remove death forever. #tears'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/tambuwal-dangote-sultan-flag-off-rice.html?m=1 1 Share

Lord please protect our sisters against death during childbirth... Amen.. 8 Likes

Painful exit, rip

Rip

RIP, regards to Buhari

RIP

Sad , maternal mortality is still very high.



No one is asking questions, all we're interested in is to type our programed response of RIP.



What happened? Where did she deliver, home, hospital, maternity home etc What were the circumstances surrounding the delivery.



Nigerians need to quit with the sentiments, ask questions and learn in order to make life happier for ourselves. 2 Likes 1 Share

RIP

Painful.

Many things happened that needs to be questioned, young ladies should caution themselves the way they move with husbands of other ladies,many of their death is not ordinary

many,them don swear give them tey tey



rip young woman

Rip



So sad





Rip to the sister... Ijeoma ..me am not understanding ur haste to put this news on facebok o...hope the family gave u permission...Rip to the sister...

Hmm

It's well...God have mercy. I come against every spirit of premature death in any form or way in Jesus name. Amen!

so sad

very painful. It shall not be our potion in Jesus name!

Sweet Jesus..... Rip sis

Ehi07:

It's well...God have mercy. I come against every spirit of premature death in any form or way in Jesus name. Amen! Sister no offence but please this is not an issue of coming for or against.

If we look deeper, we'd realise that this death and a million others could be prevented if we did the right thing. Our over reliance on spirituality and superstition is our greatest undoing.

God isn't a magician. Sister no offence but please this is not an issue of coming for or against.If we look deeper, we'd realise that this death and a million others could be prevented if we did the right thing. Our over reliance on spirituality and superstition is our greatest undoing.God isn't a magician. 1 Like

onyeezeigbo:

Many things happened that needs to be questioned, young ladies should caution themselves the way they move with husbands of other ladies,many of their death is not ordinary

many,them don swear give them tey tey



rip young woman shut up and keep quiet..



must you comment? do you know what child bearing entails?



meanwhile all the expectant mothers before going to the labour for child bearing endeavour and try as much as possible to read this bible verse. it works effectively.

1 Timothy 2vs15 shut up and keep quiet..must you comment? do you know what child bearing entails?meanwhile all the expectant mothers before going to the labour for child bearing endeavour and try as much as possible to read this bible verse. it works effectively.1 Timothy 2vs15





Woman go dey fear to give birth again..



The hospitals they registered in , for delivery should be investigated.. I doubt if the hospitals there are fully equipped!

What kind of bad luck is this Or should I say negligence in duty by the doctors and nurses?? What kind of death is this?Woman go dey fear to give birth again..The hospitals they registered in , for delivery should be investigated.. I doubt if the hospitals there are fully equipped!What kind of bad luck is thisOr should I say negligence in duty by the doctors and nurses??

R.I.P

frenchwine:

Sad , maternal mortality is still very high.



No one is asking questions, all we're interested in is to type our programed response of RIP.



What happened? Where did she deliver, home, hospital, maternity home etc What were the circumstances surrounding the delivery.



Nigerians need to quit with the sentiments, ask questions and learn in order to make life happier for ourselves.



EOD... EOD...

StupidYorubaFool:

shut up and keep quiet..



must you comment? yea I will. Shatap,it is not a crime to shatap lolz,,,but I'm speaking out of what I have seen bros and too,I'm not referring to the lady okay yea I will. Shatap,it is not a crime to shatap lolz,,,but I'm speaking out of what I have seen bros and too,I'm not referring to the lady okay

Tragic

onyeezeigbo:

Many things happened that needs to be questioned, young ladies should caution themselves the way they move with husbands of other ladies,many of their death is not ordinary

many,them don swear give them tey tey



rip young woman

We are Africans and we all believe that there are supernatural forces(voodoo) but do not let us conclude that her maternal death resulted from this. There are other factors that are subtle but have profound effect and often result in maternal death. One of these is late marriage it often result in this and even cerebral palsy. We are Africans and we all believe that there are supernatural forces(voodoo) but do not let us conclude that her maternal death resulted from this. There are other factors that are subtle but have profound effect and often result in maternal death. One of these is late marriage it often result in this and even cerebral palsy.