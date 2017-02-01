₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by jonhemma11: 7:14pm
According to Ijeoma who lives in Aba that shared the story,her friend died today after delivery.She wrote.....
'God,me I don't understand again,what is really happening.she's a friend,she got married last year and died this morning after childbirth. Jehovah please let your kingdom come and remove death forever. #tears'
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by jonhemma11: 7:14pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by dingbang(m): 7:18pm
Lord please protect our sisters against death during childbirth... Amen..
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by ufuosman: 7:28pm
Painful exit, rip
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by brunofarad(m): 7:37pm
Rip
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by veekid(m): 7:37pm
RIP, regards to Buhari
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by dyabman(m): 7:37pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:37pm
Sad , maternal mortality is still very high.
No one is asking questions, all we're interested in is to type our programed response of RIP.
What happened? Where did she deliver, home, hospital, maternity home etc What were the circumstances surrounding the delivery.
Nigerians need to quit with the sentiments, ask questions and learn in order to make life happier for ourselves.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by Haute: 7:37pm
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by Pavore9: 7:38pm
Painful.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by onyeezeigbo: 7:38pm
Many things happened that needs to be questioned, young ladies should caution themselves the way they move with husbands of other ladies,many of their death is not ordinary
many,them don swear give them tey tey
rip young woman
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by money121(m): 7:38pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by Successjoy(f): 7:39pm
Rip
So sad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by iswallker(m): 7:39pm
Ijeoma ..me am not understanding ur haste to put this news on facebok o...hope the family gave u permission...
Rip to the sister...
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by IntroVAT: 7:40pm
Hmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by Ehi07(f): 7:40pm
It's well...God have mercy. I come against every spirit of premature death in any form or way in Jesus name. Amen!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by nigeriafarmer: 7:42pm
so sad
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by nwakibe: 7:42pm
very painful. It shall not be our potion in Jesus name!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by adesewa4uyahoo(f): 7:42pm
Sweet Jesus..... Rip sis
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:43pm
Ehi07:Sister no offence but please this is not an issue of coming for or against.
If we look deeper, we'd realise that this death and a million others could be prevented if we did the right thing. Our over reliance on spirituality and superstition is our greatest undoing.
God isn't a magician.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by StupidYorubaFool: 7:49pm
onyeezeigbo:shut up and keep quiet..
must you comment? do you know what child bearing entails?
meanwhile all the expectant mothers before going to the labour for child bearing endeavour and try as much as possible to read this bible verse. it works effectively.
1 Timothy 2vs15
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by alexialin: 7:49pm
What kind of death is this?
Woman go dey fear to give birth again..
The hospitals they registered in , for delivery should be investigated.. I doubt if the hospitals there are fully equipped!
What kind of bad luck is this Or should I say negligence in duty by the doctors and nurses??
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by femolacqua(m): 7:51pm
R.I.P
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by modath(f): 7:51pm
frenchwine:
EOD...
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by AngelicBeing: 7:52pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by onyeezeigbo: 7:52pm
StupidYorubaFool:yea I will. Shatap,it is not a crime to shatap lolz,,,but I'm speaking out of what I have seen bros and too,I'm not referring to the lady okay
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 7:54pm
Tragic
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by Rilwan20(m): 7:54pm
onyeezeigbo:
We are Africans and we all believe that there are supernatural forces(voodoo) but do not let us conclude that her maternal death resulted from this. There are other factors that are subtle but have profound effect and often result in maternal death. One of these is late marriage it often result in this and even cerebral palsy.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Dies After Childbirth (photos) by onyeezeigbo: 7:57pm
Rilwan20:yea I know
