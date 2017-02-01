₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,849 members, 3,367,260 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] (9386 Views)
Gravel Truck Falls On Car In Ojuelegba, One Dead (Photos) / Fatal Accident Along Ore-lagos Express Way, 8 People Confirmed Dead (photos) / Drunk Nigerian Guy & His Girlfriend In Malaysia Found Dead (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Ajasco222: 8:54pm
An accident in Akanga area of Nasarawa state today has claimed the lives of four people.
According to a facebook user, Okorie Sunday, all occupants in the Peugeot car were burnt beyond recognition as seen in the photos below.
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/photos-fatal-accident-in-nasarawa-state.html
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Airborne02: 8:55pm
rip
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Airborne02: 8:56pm
Ajasco222:na u get thread na u b ftc
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by TINALETC3(f): 9:10pm
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by prettyzee11: 9:10pm
God have mercy
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by nabegibeg: 9:11pm
RIP
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by nabegibeg: 9:11pm
SO sad
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by oko4lucky(m): 9:11pm
MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN PEACE
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by EVILFOREST: 9:11pm
ABOKI too speed.
ABOKI and Tramadol na like Garri and Soup
2 Likes
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by holatimmy(f): 9:11pm
Pathetic....RIP to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Flexherbal(m): 9:11pm
RIP to th dead!
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by mukilat(f): 9:11pm
It is well oo
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by alasene: 9:12pm
Rip
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Fraih(f): 9:12pm
OMG!!!
Wah could have happened
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Abbeyme: 9:13pm
RIP to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by sinkhole: 9:14pm
Ajasco222:I hope you meant AKWANGA and not AKANGA?
2 Likes
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by jeminaty(f): 9:14pm
rip
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by ngoben(f): 9:14pm
too much bad news
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Eibams60(m): 9:15pm
chai. R.I.P to d departed souls
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by AngelicBeing: 9:15pm
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by jahsson(m): 9:16pm
May their rest soul in peace..
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by lonelydora(m): 9:22pm
Op, is it Akanga or Akwanga?
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Tenplet(m): 9:26pm
Pity,,fr val season self
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by Euhedral(f): 9:29pm
sinkhole:
There is actually a place called Akanga aside Akwanga in Nasarawa state so the OP could be right.
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by karacta1: 9:44pm
Gruesome RIP to the dead
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by ExcelNG: 9:56pm
Check well, you will see that this accident maybe from overspeeding due to drug abuse. Hmmm.... I said it before and I will say it again!
The rate of drug abuse in the North is Alarming! You wake up in the morning and flag down a bike man in Akwanga, Keffi or Nasarawa Toto... You will see that this man has been working since early morning... But his eye will still be thick red and drowsy... You know why? TRAMADOL, REFNOL AND CODEINE. These Northerners abuse drug and snuff like there is no tomorrow!
SOUTHERNERS ARE LEARNERS WHEN IT COMES TO DRUGS! IN THE NORTH, If they are not sniffing gum, they are sniffing pit toilet! If they are not sniffing pit toilet, they are on Tramadol, codeine or any other hard drug!
SAY NO TO DRUGS... MUSLIMS ARE THE MOST RELIGIOUS BUT THE WORST HYPOCRITES WHEN IT COMES TO DRUGS, FORNICATION OR HOMOSEXUALITY!
THESE ARE HARD TRUTHS!
1 Like
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by cbright4real(f): 10:02pm
Rip
|Re: Fatal Accident In Nasarawa State Leaves Four Dead [PHOTOS] by slawomir: 10:04pm
for everyday we live we are faced with more than a thousand ways to die
FG Approves Emirates To Ply Abuja And Kano / Ten Differences Between Ghana And Nigeria / Uk Visa Application Mistake
Viewing this topic: luvlife007, BIGTinfotech, Olimsy28, SHOOPSYN(m), neurosci, Enaxfarm, benremi6647, Gabson247, ogo4god, Timhortons, blezzy080, Manaty2nice(m), bocin500(m), Macclane(m), scampy(m), seedorfy134(m), busky101(m), Bet2020(m), Adagba1, EggPlant, abaaynla(m), yvesboss(m), Pyramid1212 and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10