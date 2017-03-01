₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by broseme: 3:51pm
Peace Mass Transit bus travelling to Abuja was involved in a fatal accident with other vehicles.According to reports,some of the passengers died in the accident while others survived.One of the survivors wrote.....
'joining me in praising GOD i have seen his goodness, He safed me from this deadly accident on my way to Abuja'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/peace-mass-transit-bus-travelling-to.html?m=1
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by HungerBAD: 3:52pm
Damn.
3 Likes
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Badgers14: 3:53pm
What might the cause of this accidents left and right
Yesterday it was God is Good motors, today Peace and cross country..
Baba God please always Guide and protect us and our family members.. Amen
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Angeleena(f): 3:54pm
Na wa..buh wait what, are those cows doing there?
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by AfroSamurai: 3:54pm
I believe many drivers in Nigeria are plain lunatic.
R.I.P to the dead.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by owobokiri(m): 3:56pm
If this very car company doesn't finish all of una, una no go call for a ban... There are many car companies in Nigeria but this very one recruits ijiots on steroids as drivers. We have "God is Good" that is even bigger but with better safety standards and so less accidents. How many accidents involving Peace at the last count? BAN THIS VERY COMPANY NOW!
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Kondomatic(m): 3:59pm
owobokiri:After You Ban Dangote's Trailers and Tankers
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:01pm
Angeleena:Doing their solidarity walk,
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by owobokiri(m): 4:03pm
Kondomatic:
That one simply went to one forgotten almajiri school and employed every human wreck there..., they have been wrecking havoc on our roads ever since..
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by buddykool2(m): 4:04pm
rip rip. ,
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by osile2012: 4:04pm
If peace is the only available transport going my way, I rather trek
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by thesicilian: 4:04pm
Peace mass transit again
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Angeleena(f): 4:05pm
owobokiri:let the ban-party start with dangote trucks..all of their drivers are also on sucidal mission
1 Like
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by cummando(m): 4:06pm
Peace mass transit should be changed to
Pieces Mass Transit!!!!
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by DocHMD: 4:08pm
Why can't peace mass learn from God is Good, why must they keep killing people with their indian-hemp smoking drivers and lack of organization and regualtion.
Why can't the Federal road safety drag them to court, ban the company from loading passengers using their long history of ALWAYS fatal accidents as unassailable evidence.
Their buses are moving coffins! I dumped them 7 years ago after they almost cost me my life.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by SuperS1Panther: 4:10pm
Peace Mass Transit is always invoolve in accident virtually evey month.
Is their a human ritual to Satan going on here or their drivers are reckless or the vehicles are in bad shape or a combo of all.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by DocHMD: 4:14pm
owobokiri:
Good one there, I've been echoing the same line of reasoning for years. Their drivers are worst set of humans you can interact with, they don't even replace their ricketty buses. PEACE MASS HAVE PROBABLY KILLED MORE PEOPLE THAN BOKO HARAM IF WE TAKE A HARD LOOK AT THEIR HISTORY.SINCE THEY COMMENCED OPERATION.
These are no longer 'accidents'. They are not the only transport company why are 'accidents' prevalent with them. FRSC should have them banned.
2 Likes
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Dedetwo(m): 4:17pm
This has nothing to do with the PEACE MASS TRANSIT. It is all about the condition of bad roads and mental capacity of the drivers. Nigeria is a jungle.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by osizi06(m): 4:27pm
peace mass transit = rest in PEACE, MASS burial, TRANSITion into heven.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Amandastevens(f): 4:32pm
Hmmm.. only God would save us in dis country ..everyday bad news
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by dhardline(m): 4:32pm
This Peace mass transit is gradually becoming Rest In Peace mass transit.
May God continue to protect his own from such accidents.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Galaxies01: 4:39pm
If u slap me on my right cheek, I will turn my left cheek for u to slap too, then we will sit down like Adults nd discuss how u want ur funeral to look like, either Traeditional or white funeral
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Rayd502(m): 4:48pm
Why always peace mass transit?
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by plainol(m): 5:10pm
I won't be surprised if the chairman is a ritualist just like dangote.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by UnknownT: 7:22pm
Air Peace near crash, Peace Mass real crash. What's with all these Peace business
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Noblesoul123: 7:22pm
I wonder why people still patronize this transport company.
The drivers are just too reckless.
I will rather board a cattle truck than ride in a PMT bus.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by martineverest(m): 7:23pm
PEACE MASS MURDER TRANSPORT
its seems they are now employing dangote drivers to drive their buses
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by SexyNairalander: 7:23pm
booked
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by damilolammm: 7:24pm
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by CharleyCharley: 7:24pm
This company should be shut down
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by sweerychick(f): 7:25pm
.
|Re: Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) by Xkriz: 7:26pm
OP so na only peace mass you see,you no see cross country
(0) (Reply)
