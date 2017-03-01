Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Peace Mass Bus Travelling To Abuja Involved In Fatal Accident,Many Dead(photos) (1617 Views)

'joining me in praising GOD i have seen his goodness, He safed me from this deadly accident on my way to Abuja'





Source: Peace Mass Transit bus travelling to Abuja was involved in a fatal accident with other vehicles.According to reports,some of the passengers died in the accident while others survived.One of the survivors wrote.....'joining me in praising GOD i have seen his goodness, He safed me from this deadly accident on my way to Abuja'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/peace-mass-transit-bus-travelling-to.html?m=1

Damn. 3 Likes





Yesterday it was God is Good motors, today Peace and cross country..



Baba God please always Guide and protect us and our family members.. Amen What might the cause of this accidents left and rightYesterday it was God is Good motors, today Peace and cross country..Baba God please always Guide and protect us and our family members.. Amen 2 Likes

Na wa..buh wait what, are those cows doing there?

I believe many drivers in Nigeria are plain lunatic.



R.I.P to the dead.

If this very car company doesn't finish all of una, una no go call for a ban... There are many car companies in Nigeria but this very one recruits ijiots on steroids as drivers. We have "God is Good" that is even bigger but with better safety standards and so less accidents. How many accidents involving Peace at the last count? BAN THIS VERY COMPANY NOW! 2 Likes

If this very car company doesn't finish all of una, una no go call for a ban... There are many car companies in Nigeria but this very one recruits ijiots on steroids as drivers. We have "God is Good" that is even bigger but with better safety standards and so less accidents. How many accidents involving Peace at the last count? BAN THIS VERY COMPANY NOW! After You Ban Dangote's Trailers and Tankers After You Ban Dangote's Trailers and Tankers 2 Likes

Na wa.. buh wait what, are those cows doing there? Doing their solidarity walk, Baba Barber is back Doing their solidarity walk,Barber is back

After You Ban Dangote's Trailers and Tankers

That one simply went to one forgotten almajiri school and employed every human wreck there..., they have been wrecking havoc on our roads ever since.. That one simply went to one forgotten almajiri school and employed every human wreck there..., they have been wrecking havoc on our roads ever since..

rip rip. ,

If peace is the only available transport going my way, I rather trek

Peace mass transit again

If this very car company doesn't finish all of una, una no go call for a ban... There are many car companies in Nigeria but this very one recruits ijiots on steroids as drivers. We have "God is Good" that is even bigger but with better safety standards and so less accidents. How many accidents involving Peace at the last count? BAN THIS VERY COMPANY NOW! let the ban-party start with dangote trucks..all of their drivers are also on sucidal mission let the ban-party start with dangote trucks..all of their drivers are also on sucidal mission 1 Like

Peace mass transit should be changed to

Pieces Mass Transit!!!!

Why can't peace mass learn from God is Good, why must they keep killing people with their indian-hemp smoking drivers and lack of organization and regualtion.



Why can't the Federal road safety drag them to court, ban the company from loading passengers using their long history of ALWAYS fatal accidents as unassailable evidence.



Their buses are moving coffins! I dumped them 7 years ago after they almost cost me my life.

Peace Mass Transit is always invoolve in accident virtually evey month.



Is their a human ritual to Satan going on here or their drivers are reckless or the vehicles are in bad shape or a combo of all.

If this very car company doesn't finish all of una, una no go call for a ban... There are many car companies in Nigeria but this very one recruits ijiots on steroids as drivers. We have "God is Good" that is even bigger but with better safety standards and so less accidents. How many accidents involving Peace at the last count? BAN THIS VERY COMPANY NOW!

Good one there, I've been echoing the same line of reasoning for years. Their drivers are worst set of humans you can interact with, they don't even replace their ricketty buses. PEACE MASS HAVE PROBABLY KILLED MORE PEOPLE THAN BOKO HARAM IF WE TAKE A HARD LOOK AT THEIR HISTORY.SINCE THEY COMMENCED OPERATION.



These are no longer 'accidents'. They are not the only transport company why are 'accidents' prevalent with them. FRSC should have them banned. Good one there, I've been echoing the same line of reasoning for years. Their drivers are worst set of humans you can interact with, they don't even replace their ricketty buses. PEACE MASS HAVE PROBABLY KILLED MORE PEOPLE THAN BOKO HARAM IF WE TAKE A HARD LOOK AT THEIR HISTORY.SINCE THEY COMMENCED OPERATION.These are no longer 'accidents'. They are not the only transport company why are 'accidents' prevalent with them. FRSC should have them banned. 2 Likes

This has nothing to do with the PEACE MASS TRANSIT. It is all about the condition of bad roads and mental capacity of the drivers. Nigeria is a jungle.

peace mass transit = rest in PEACE, MASS burial, TRANSITion into heven.

Hmmm.. only God would save us in dis country ..everyday bad news

This Peace mass transit is gradually becoming Rest In Peace mass transit.



May God continue to protect his own from such accidents.

If u slap me on my right cheek, I will turn my left cheek for u to slap too, then we will sit down like Adults nd discuss how u want ur funeral to look like, either Traeditional or white funeral

Why always peace mass transit?

I won't be surprised if the chairman is a ritualist just like dangote.

Air Peace near crash, Peace Mass real crash. What's with all these Peace business

I wonder why people still patronize this transport company.



The drivers are just too reckless.



I will rather board a cattle truck than ride in a PMT bus.

PEACE MASS MURDER TRANSPORT





its seems they are now employing dangote drivers to drive their buses

booked

This company should be shut down

