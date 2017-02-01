₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Towncrier247: 9:53pm On Feb 15
Yoruba actress Victoria Bukola who is one of the currently shining actresses along side Aisha Lawal who both graduated from Femi Adebayo's J15 School of Performing Art a few years ago has set tongues wagging after sharing this photo of herself on set of a movie....
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Towncrier247: 9:54pm On Feb 15
Na wa o
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Haphard(m): 9:55pm On Feb 15
Who wants to see that her hairy region self.
8 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by femolacqua(m): 9:56pm On Feb 15
Na wha oh, why do it in the first place?
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by TheBossLadyK(f): 9:59pm On Feb 15
See as she sexy die
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by ipobarecriminals: 10:03pm On Feb 15
dark evil forest,100km away. use ur seat belt to avoid drop dead.
11 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by ipobarecriminals: 10:04pm On Feb 15
Highway to the grave part 2
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by SweetieConstie(f): 10:06pm On Feb 15
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Nixiepie(f): 10:18pm On Feb 15
Mtcheeew
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Mikylopez(f): 10:21pm On Feb 15
eeeewwwwww
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by ojun50(m): 10:33pm On Feb 15
Person go jst they fine for small later grow up big like bag of beans
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by ipobarecriminals: 10:39pm On Feb 15
I see 3 sweet cocoa here. Nixiepie ,mikylopex,sweetieconstie ,can we meet @ iya Alaro Amala joint
1 Like
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by ipobarecriminals: 10:42pm On Feb 15
she need fresh air underground
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by OkoYiboz: 11:02pm On Feb 15
She suppose collect C of O for those her bobby o!
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by grayht(m): 11:02pm On Feb 15
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos
3 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Boxer007(m): 11:02pm On Feb 15
Towncrier247:
I will suk that puccccy like a annus
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by dacovajnr: 11:02pm On Feb 15
One thing I know for Sure is......
SHE GO STINKS WELLA
4 Likes
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by midolstudent: 11:02pm On Feb 15
oluFELAxy:
Dandsome:
dacovajnr:
Boxer007:
ipobarecriminals:
ojun50:which kain grammatical bazookas una dey fire up and down dis night??
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by ibkgab001: 11:02pm On Feb 15
Lalaaaaaaa
Where is this NLer called irunobo
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by cutetopsey(f): 11:03pm On Feb 15
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by slurryeye: 11:03pm On Feb 15
Wateva
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:03pm On Feb 15
Lolz...what's special there..hole na hole..black or white
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Dandsome: 11:04pm On Feb 15
For Goodness sake, what is this again Now if people come to meet her for sexual gratification now she`ll start complaining.
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by oluFELAxy(m): 11:04pm On Feb 15
Big Brother 9ja has started a very long time ago....
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by lewis512(m): 11:04pm On Feb 15
Ahhhh
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Segse(m): 11:06pm On Feb 15
Rubbish!
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by Juicypot247(f): 11:06pm On Feb 15
She's only doing her job. No big deal!
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by sakalisis(m): 11:07pm On Feb 15
Ok
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by auntysimbiat(f): 11:09pm On Feb 15
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by davodguy: 11:10pm On Feb 15
She's wearing a bum short OK.
See her thigh on the right side of the photograph
|Re: Photo Of Victoria Bukola On Set Got People Talking by ajalawole(m): 11:10pm On Feb 15
oh boy see sambisa forest
