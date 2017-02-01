Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) (32117 Views)

Tuface Idibia Announces Dress Code For The February 6th Protest (pictured) / List Of Celebrities Who Voted For Donald Trump / List Of Celebrities That Are Supporting Jonathan & The Ones Supporting Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





'Celebrities who will be at the Pro-NIGERIA Protest on Monday 6th February:

.

1. 2baba Idibia (Tuface)

2. Charlie Boy

3. Wizkid

4. I go die,

5. Olamide Badoo

6. Burna Boy

7. Soildstar

8. Daddy Shokey

9. Davido

10. Maverick

11. Kate Henshaw

12. Rugged Man

13. Arewa Celebrities

14. Daniel Wilson

15. Comrade Warigbani Ezekiel

16. Yemi Alade

17. Ice Prince

18. Tekno

19. Timaya

20. Joel

21. Selebobo

22. MI Abaga

23. Terry G

24. Gabriel Afolayan

25. Seyi law

26. Lanre Olayinka and others'



cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44



Source: Below are the names of Nigerians/celebrities that will participate on Monday 6th February protest as shared by Cool FM Abuja.....'Celebrities who will be at the Pro-NIGERIA Protest on Monday 6th February:1. 2baba Idibia (Tuface)2. Charlie Boy3. Wizkid4. I go die,5. Olamide Badoo6. Burna Boy7. Soildstar8. Daddy Shokey9. Davido10. Maverick11. Kate Henshaw12. Rugged Man13. Arewa Celebrities14. Daniel Wilson15. Comrade Warigbani Ezekiel16. Yemi Alade17. Ice Prince18. Tekno19. Timaya20. Joel21. Selebobo22. MI Abaga23. Terry G24. Gabriel Afolayan25. Seyi law26. Lanre Olayinka and others'cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-full-list-of-nigerian-celebrities.html 13 Likes



So I am finally FTC It's not a small suntinSo I am finally FTC 3 Likes

Those hiking the prices of goods and commodities will also be there.They're celebs in their own right so add their names too. 6 Likes

I stand with Buhari. 10 Likes 1 Share

The only reason I would have attended the rally is to experience that party atmosphere cos I'm very sure the protests will most likely end up as a mega show. 25 Likes 1 Share

Please tell Davido to come with his senses, cause it's not a parade, it's a protest. 21 Likes 1 Share

my name was omitted 11 Likes 1 Share

ok.

Where's my man Senior Lanre Fasasi alias Sound Sultan ? 10 Likes 2 Shares

Steve

Hmmmmm..y ma name nor dey 1 Like

hit like if u stand with tubaba and share for Buhari.



#istandwithtubaba 145 Likes 15 Shares

Ghen ghen something

Okay.

Nigeria unite!!! Zahra Buhari and Co should join ooo 7 Likes

This one na muzic show o 4 Likes 1 Share

People are tired. 23 Likes 4 Shares

Nigeria's Democracy has begun to evolve ....



May the soul's of those whose lives were and are 'collateral damage' as Nigeria 'learns' democracy rest in peace. 10 Likes 1 Share

A lot of zombies in nairaland will commit suicide btw nw and monday as their apc paymasters won't pay dem dia january/february wages. Things are getting more difficult for dem and dia dullardd in Chief 6 Likes 1 Share

Well... Let's see how it goes

:-( Pls I Want To Join, Am Also A celebrity. can you guys add my name to the list? am serious:-( 2 Likes

i pray this protest ends up successful 22 Likes

And so u think there presence will change anything....stop wasting your time. ..when is time is time protest won't change nothing

Good but in a wrong direction





Meanwhile,Charlie shouldn't leave us here in Abuja and go to Lagos o. We need some celebrities here in Abuja,too. So me l no be celebrity abi?Meanwhile,Charlie shouldn't leave us here in Abuja and go to Lagos o. We need some celebrities here in Abuja,too. 3 Likes 1 Share

Even Kate Henshaw? 1 Like

Live in. Lagos