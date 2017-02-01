₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by stephenduru: 9:25pm On Feb 04
Below are the names of Nigerians/celebrities that will participate on Monday 6th February protest as shared by Cool FM Abuja.....
'Celebrities who will be at the Pro-NIGERIA Protest on Monday 6th February:
.
1. 2baba Idibia (Tuface)
2. Charlie Boy
3. Wizkid
4. I go die,
5. Olamide Badoo
6. Burna Boy
7. Soildstar
8. Daddy Shokey
9. Davido
10. Maverick
11. Kate Henshaw
12. Rugged Man
13. Arewa Celebrities
14. Daniel Wilson
15. Comrade Warigbani Ezekiel
16. Yemi Alade
17. Ice Prince
18. Tekno
19. Timaya
20. Joel
21. Selebobo
22. MI Abaga
23. Terry G
24. Gabriel Afolayan
25. Seyi law
26. Lanre Olayinka and others'
cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-full-list-of-nigerian-celebrities.html
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by stephenduru: 9:26pm On Feb 04
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by henshaw97: 9:29pm On Feb 04
It's not a small suntin
So I am finally FTC
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by ybalogs(m): 9:29pm On Feb 04
Those hiking the prices of goods and commodities will also be there.They're celebs in their own right so add their names too.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by madridguy(m): 9:30pm On Feb 04
I stand with Buhari.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by ybalogs(m): 9:31pm On Feb 04
The only reason I would have attended the rally is to experience that party atmosphere cos I'm very sure the protests will most likely end up as a mega show.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by plainol(m): 9:31pm On Feb 04
Please tell Davido to come with his senses, cause it's not a parade, it's a protest.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by Dezzx(m): 9:32pm On Feb 04
my name was omitted
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by AntiWailer: 9:33pm On Feb 04
ok.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by ybalogs(m): 9:33pm On Feb 04
Where's my man Senior Lanre Fasasi alias Sound Sultan ?
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by soath(m): 9:33pm On Feb 04
Steve
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by minexpo(m): 9:33pm On Feb 04
Hmmmmm..y ma name nor dey
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by gabazin080(m): 9:34pm On Feb 04
hit like if u stand with tubaba and share for Buhari.
#istandwithtubaba
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by vonn(f): 9:34pm On Feb 04
Ghen ghen something
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by concacid: 9:34pm On Feb 04
Okay.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by mhigs: 9:34pm On Feb 04
Nigeria unite!!! Zahra Buhari and Co should join ooo
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by babyfaceafrica(m): 9:34pm On Feb 04
This one na muzic show o
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by Built2last: 9:35pm On Feb 04
People are tired.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by three: 9:35pm On Feb 04
Nigeria's Democracy has begun to evolve....
May the soul's of those whose lives were and are 'collateral damage' as Nigeria 'learns' democracy rest in peace.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by FuckyourMama: 9:35pm On Feb 04
A lot of zombies in nairaland will commit suicide btw nw and monday as their apc paymasters won't pay dem dia january/february wages. Things are getting more difficult for dem and dia dullardd in Chief
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by Osyxcel(m): 9:35pm On Feb 04
Well... Let's see how it goes
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by emvico(m): 9:35pm On Feb 04
Pls I Want To Join, Am Also A celebrity. can you guys add my name to the list? am serious :-(
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by oluwasholy: 9:36pm On Feb 04
i pray this protest ends up successful
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by nazeefsco(m): 9:36pm On Feb 04
And so u think there presence will change anything....stop wasting your time. ..when is time is time protest won't change nothing
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by Horlawale1(m): 9:36pm On Feb 04
Good but in a wrong direction
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by ItsTheBachelor: 9:37pm On Feb 04
So me l no be celebrity abi?
Meanwhile,Charlie shouldn't leave us here in Abuja and go to Lagos o. We need some celebrities here in Abuja,too.
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by xstry: 9:37pm On Feb 04
Even Kate Henshaw?
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by faithfancy(f): 9:37pm On Feb 04
Live in. Lagos
|Re: See The Full List Of Celebrities That Will Participate In Feb 6th Protest(pics) by amiablesystems: 9:38pm On Feb 04
Whatever the outcome of this protest, God bless these guys...
We wonder where the LABOR, TUC, NLC, ASUU, BBOG are
These guys could protest naturally if the price of popcorn increased by ten kobo, but they've become flint all of a sudden na wa oh !
