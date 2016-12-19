







It described the suspect as a “vicious and notorious kidnapper” who “participated actively in the kidnap of Turkish school children and members of staff in Ogun State.”







A statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Jimoh Moshood said the arrest was made in Century village in Ogijo Town of Ogun State on Tuesday, and that the suspect made a confessional statement indicating the level of his involvement.







“The suspect confessed further to the kidnap/assassination attack on Ikorodu mile 12 road on 19/12/2016 where Aisha Ali Balogun and one other were killed,” CSP Moshood said. “He also admitted to have participated actively as a gang member in the kidnap of Turkish School children and members of the staff in Ogun State recently.”







The police spokesman said that two houses built from the ransom money by the suspect and one other gang member, referred to as “Chairman,” have been identified and sealed off at Century Village.







Investigation are continuing towards the arrest of other members of their gang, the statement added, and the suspect will be arraigned in court at the completion of the investigation.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-police-arrest-vicious-and.html The police in Abuja have announced the arrest of 38-year old Joseph Omoni of Ondo State in connection with the kidnapping of the Secretary of the Isheri Estate Landlord Association, an incident in which three private security men were killed.It described the suspect as a “vicious and notorious kidnapper” who “participated actively in the kidnap of Turkish school children and members of staff in Ogun State.”A statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Jimoh Moshood said the arrest was made in Century village in Ogijo Town of Ogun State on Tuesday, and that the suspect made a confessional statement indicating the level of his involvement.“The suspect confessed further to the kidnap/assassination attack on Ikorodu mile 12 road on 19/12/2016 where Aisha Ali Balogun and one other were killed,” CSP Moshood said. “He also admitted to have participated actively as a gang member in the kidnap of Turkish School children and members of the staff in Ogun State recently.”The police spokesman said that two houses built from the ransom money by the suspect and one other gang member, referred to as “Chairman,” have been identified and sealed off at Century Village.Investigation are continuing towards the arrest of other members of their gang, the statement added, and the suspect will be arraigned in court at the completion of the investigation. 2 Likes