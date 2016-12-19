₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,901 members, 3,367,409 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 12:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) (8235 Views)
El Chapo, Joaquín Guzmán Loera, The Most Wanted And Notorious Drug Lord Ever. / Female Kidnapper Beaten And Stripped In Osun (pics, Video) / Soldiers Arrest Kidnapper In Nkporo, Abia, Recover Over N5M & Weapons. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by MissEdified(f): 10:06pm On Feb 15
The police in Abuja have announced the arrest of 38-year old Joseph Omoni of Ondo State in connection with the kidnapping of the Secretary of the Isheri Estate Landlord Association, an incident in which three private security men were killed.
It described the suspect as a “vicious and notorious kidnapper” who “participated actively in the kidnap of Turkish school children and members of staff in Ogun State.”
A statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer CSP Jimoh Moshood said the arrest was made in Century village in Ogijo Town of Ogun State on Tuesday, and that the suspect made a confessional statement indicating the level of his involvement.
“The suspect confessed further to the kidnap/assassination attack on Ikorodu mile 12 road on 19/12/2016 where Aisha Ali Balogun and one other were killed,” CSP Moshood said. “He also admitted to have participated actively as a gang member in the kidnap of Turkish School children and members of the staff in Ogun State recently.”
The police spokesman said that two houses built from the ransom money by the suspect and one other gang member, referred to as “Chairman,” have been identified and sealed off at Century Village.
Investigation are continuing towards the arrest of other members of their gang, the statement added, and the suspect will be arraigned in court at the completion of the investigation.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-police-arrest-vicious-and.html
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:12pm On Feb 15
hmmmm... ok then
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:17pm On Feb 15
auntysimbiat:ur BBM pin ain't working again
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by soberdrunk(m): 11:05pm On Feb 15
See as he keep head like Honda stabilizer linkage, them suppose use am test new drugs
8 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by AlphaStyles(m): 11:05pm On Feb 15
that 1 look like trader not kidnapper
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by ibkgab001: 11:06pm On Feb 15
Shaped headed
6 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by kennyblaze007(m): 11:06pm On Feb 15
Omon na wa...na real wa...Based on logistics d police dem try
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by AshawoGirl(f): 11:06pm On Feb 15
V
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by Dandsome: 11:06pm On Feb 15
Great news.
From the picture self, his head already has the famous cone shape
Shame on him, and may he be prosecuted accordingly.
10 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by IpobExposed: 11:07pm On Feb 15
Where are the wailers of Nairaland. Who said Buhari is not working.
If is Jonathan tenure we can't see this good news.
God bless Buhari his going out and coming in.
Amen.
God bless Nigeria
But who noticed this?
7 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by Habayomie(m): 11:07pm On Feb 15
Hmmmnn, Naija Police will arrest someone and accuse him of all the crimes that has occured since 1800bc.
In other new(sports-Football) Return leg correct score Arsenal 3-0 BMunich. And Arsenal will labour to get that 1 needed goal but will fail as ever.
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by sakalisis(m): 11:08pm On Feb 15
Ok
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by MrImole(m): 11:08pm On Feb 15
Owo ti te Mr Joseph
See as he resemble one moderator from that section wey start with P.
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by Xeedorf: 11:08pm On Feb 15
OmG! Awon omo atoko wa bale je yin again? isorite! African jews..
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by Gerald620: 11:08pm On Feb 15
5 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by slurryeye: 11:08pm On Feb 15
Please do the needful
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by nabegibeg: 11:11pm On Feb 15
They shld tell us when he will be castrated
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by menix(m): 11:11pm On Feb 15
Pls don't take this man to court, send him to Odin...
The rate Afonjas re now taking ova kidnapping is like the dollar rate to naira..
7 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by nabegibeg: 11:11pm On Feb 15
Evil men
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by DESTINY41(m): 11:12pm On Feb 15
In the land of the living
And the time of recession
The DESTINY of a great country
REST on the shoulder of an old man
His NAME !!!!
. BWWWWWAAAAARRRRRIIII
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by ybalogs(m): 11:12pm On Feb 15
What's this fine boy looking for in crimes? Anyways, your cup is full so deal with it.
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by oluwaVaz(m): 11:13pm On Feb 15
With his head shape u Don sabi where he from....
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by tuna4servi(m): 11:13pm On Feb 15
Good arrest
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by ybalogs(m): 11:14pm On Feb 15
He doesn't look like he's done anything wrong from the pics. He's indeed vicious and notorious.
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by Derawiz(m): 11:14pm On Feb 15
Afonjas !!
Very wicked people with a pitiful face..See as he is looking gloomy like someone that is oppressed meanwhile his heart is blackened with wickedness
9 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by chiedu7: 11:15pm On Feb 15
Na where ein from biko?
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by bukkielee(f): 11:15pm On Feb 15
He should be dead by now. The more he lives, the higher his chances of bail.
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by bukkielee(f): 11:15pm On Feb 15
G
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by hucienda: 11:15pm On Feb 15
Police, keep it up.
NCAN dey sleep, Joseph Omoni. You for hear am.
Thank your stars.
But that cone shape tho ...
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by cbright4real(f): 11:16pm On Feb 15
God catch him
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Vicious And Notorious Kidnapper’ In Ogun State (Photo) by refreshrate: 11:18pm On Feb 15
You people should continue una hear?
Dem suppose take ewedu go cdc or wherever for further testing because this thing don dey too much
2 Likes
THIS Device Will Protect Your Convoy,home And Office From BOMBS!!! (photos) / I Killed My Dad, Mum, 3 Siblings, Son Of Slain Sss Official Confesses / Another Girl Stripped For Stealing BB In Lagos OCTOBER 5 2012
Viewing this topic: ayoolanr, sosexy111, princessbecky(f), NigerianDiamond(m), Chynx(m), debedebe(m), slam7000(m) and 33 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32