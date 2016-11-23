₦airaland Forum

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by hucienda: 10:27pm
No more pathetic representation of this sort from the EPL next season.

Arsenal had better find their level in the Europa league next season - and leave the UEFA Champions League for serious clubs with European pedigree and credentials (Liverpool FC, perhaps Manchester United FC).

oloriLFC, think your club will finish 4th? grin

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by oloriLFC(f): 10:27pm
SirWere:
Drag wenger by his balls round emirates stadium with a horse 13 times then promise even worse if he doesn't win a trophy.


Kidnap Giroud Iwobi and Coquelin and force them to sign a contract saying they must always give their best.


Lastly, flog kroenke and the board with devil's beans 18 times and threaten worse if no changes are made. angry



The results, I assure you, will be miraculous cry
sadly, it won't change anything. It's spirishual cheesy
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by ipobarecriminals: 10:27pm
grin sad embarassed RAID,HARASSED, RIOT
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by katerine7(f): 10:27pm
I weep for Arsenal
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by UrbanMystique: 10:27pm
aresenal should be banned from europe

ban arsenal now

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:27pm
This is what Wenger said about his team last month........

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by kstyle2(m): 10:27pm
I think wenger's days are fast coming to an end. You can't keep doing the same thing year in year out and expect results.
These days, you must splash the cash to achieve results.

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by ezewealth(m): 10:28pm
4-1 dis bayern got no chills
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Emerikoss: 10:28pm
Arsenal 1-5 Bayern (Agg 2-10)
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by toseen7(m): 10:28pm
Sanchez01:
Please, can we see the aggregate in front of the present score? grin
correct!, mods abeg put aggregate score oooo
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by oloriLFC(f): 10:28pm
hucienda:
No more pathetic presentation of this sort from the EPL next season.

Arsenal had do better next in the Europa league.

oloriLFC, think your club will finish 4th? grin
No. 3rd wink
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by UrbanMystique: 10:28pm
lmaoooo
wenger out

time for change

and its 5

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:28pm
purplekayc:
Arsenal needs 7 goals cheesy


U fit score 7goals if I put u into d game
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by policy12: 10:28pm
Hmmm owo jono, owo ni iru

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by simijimi: 10:28pm
WHO DEY HOME? winkwinkwinkwink

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by ExcelNG: 10:28pm
The ffuck just happened? A repeat of Munich?

Arsenal now needs 11 goals to qualify.

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Reference(m): 10:28pm
grin even Sanchez and Cech dey laff.

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by purplekayc(m): 10:29pm
This is the one of the worst days in arsenal's history
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by EternalTruth: 10:29pm
Aggregate of 2-9
Buhari why

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:29pm
HahahahahhhajajahahahahahahahahaHHh

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by andyanders: 10:29pm
How can Bayern be so wicked to be scoring goals like this. They want to kill Wenger? The man is old and as such, Beryern should not send him to his early grave.

Please Beryern, have MERCY.

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by enemmo(f): 10:29pm
Emerikoss:
Arsenal 1-5 Bayern (Agg 2-10)




Haaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Sterix10(m): 10:29pm
Chai,arsenal fans,series movie,make una wait 4 next season
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by yedidiah(m): 10:29pm
Arsenal can't continue to embarrass the EPL like this. The FA need to sit and decide on arsenal's continued under performance. It will be better, we bring in Brighton and Hove Albion instead.

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by UrbanMystique: 10:29pm
i think i have seen enough


2 clear offside goals

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by xynerise(m): 10:29pm
grin grin grin grin. #Falls inside Pot of soup

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Godhead4(m): 10:29pm
OMG
ARSENAL HAS OFFICIALLY BEING DISVIRGINED

Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:29pm
5-1 blood of Jesus.......


shocked

wetin we do now
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Godhead4(m): 10:30pm
OMG
ARSENAL HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN DISVIRGINED
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:30pm
RIP Arsenal
Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by AceSkillz01: 10:30pm
Nothing to see here. Bayern is just climbing their wife as usual sadcheesy grin

