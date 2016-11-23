Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 (20553 Views)

No more pathetic representation of this sort from the EPL next season.



Arsenal had better find their level in the Europa league next season - and leave the UEFA Champions League for serious clubs with European pedigree and credentials (Liverpool FC, perhaps Manchester United FC).



oloriLFC, think your club will finish 4th? 1 Like

SirWere:

Drag wenger by his balls round emirates stadium with a horse 13 times then promise even worse if he doesn't win a trophy.





Kidnap Giroud Iwobi and Coquelin and force them to sign a contract saying they must always give their best.





Lastly, flog kroenke and the board with devil's beans 18 times and threaten worse if no changes are made.







The results, I assure you, will be miraculous sadly, it won't change anything. It's spirishual sadly, it won't change anything. It's spirishual

RAID,HARASSED, RIOT RAID,HARASSED, RIOT

I weep for Arsenal

aresenal should be banned from europe



ban arsenal now 6 Likes

This is what Wenger said about his team last month........

I think wenger's days are fast coming to an end. You can't keep doing the same thing year in year out and expect results.

These days, you must splash the cash to achieve results. 2 Likes

4-1 dis bayern got no chills

Arsenal 1-5 Bayern (Agg 2-10)

Sanchez01:

Please, can we see the aggregate in front of the present score? correct!, mods abeg put aggregate score oooo correct!, mods abeg put aggregate score oooo

hucienda:

oloriLFC, think your club will finish 4th? No. 3rd No. 3rd

lmaoooo

wenger out



time for change



and its 5 1 Like

purplekayc:

Arsenal needs 7 goals



U fit score 7goals if I put u into d game U fit score 7goals if I put u into d game

Hmmm owo jono, owo ni iru 23 Likes 1 Share

WHO DEY HOME? 1 Like 1 Share

The ffuck just happened? A repeat of Munich?



Arsenal now needs 11 goals to qualify. 21 Likes

even Sanchez and Cech dey laff. even Sanchez and Cech dey laff. 13 Likes

This is the one of the worst days in arsenal's history



Buhari why Aggregate of 2-9Buhari why 3 Likes

HahahahahhhajajahahahahahahahahaHHh 1 Like

How can Bayern be so wicked to be scoring goals like this. They want to kill Wenger? The man is old and as such, Beryern should not send him to his early grave.



Please Beryern, have MERCY. 7 Likes

Emerikoss:

Arsenal 1-5 Bayern (Agg 2-10)







Haaaaaaaaaaaaaa Haaaaaaaaaaaaaa 8 Likes

Chai,arsenal fans,series movie,make una wait 4 next season

Arsenal can't continue to embarrass the EPL like this. The FA need to sit and decide on arsenal's continued under performance. It will be better, we bring in Brighton and Hove Albion instead. 33 Likes

i think i have seen enough





2 clear offside goals 1 Like

. #Falls inside Pot of soup . #Falls inside Pot of soup 2 Likes

OMG

wetin we do now 5-1 blood of Jesus.......wetin we do now

OMG

ARSENAL HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN DISVIRGINED

RIP Arsenal