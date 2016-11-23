₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by hucienda: 10:27pm
No more pathetic representation of this sort from the EPL next season.
Arsenal had better find their level in the Europa league next season - and leave the UEFA Champions League for serious clubs with European pedigree and credentials (Liverpool FC, perhaps Manchester United FC).
oloriLFC, think your club will finish 4th?
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by oloriLFC(f): 10:27pm
SirWere:sadly, it won't change anything. It's spirishual
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by ipobarecriminals: 10:27pm
RAID,HARASSED, RIOT
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by katerine7(f): 10:27pm
I weep for Arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by UrbanMystique: 10:27pm
aresenal should be banned from europe
ban arsenal now
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by DirewolfofStark(m): 10:27pm
This is what Wenger said about his team last month........
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by kstyle2(m): 10:27pm
I think wenger's days are fast coming to an end. You can't keep doing the same thing year in year out and expect results.
These days, you must splash the cash to achieve results.
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by ezewealth(m): 10:28pm
4-1 dis bayern got no chills
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Emerikoss: 10:28pm
Arsenal 1-5 Bayern (Agg 2-10)
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by toseen7(m): 10:28pm
Sanchez01:correct!, mods abeg put aggregate score oooo
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by oloriLFC(f): 10:28pm
hucienda:No. 3rd
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by UrbanMystique: 10:28pm
lmaoooo
wenger out
time for change
and its 5
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Tonymegabush1(m): 10:28pm
purplekayc:
U fit score 7goals if I put u into d game
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by policy12: 10:28pm
Hmmm owo jono, owo ni iru
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by simijimi: 10:28pm
WHO DEY HOME?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by ExcelNG: 10:28pm
The ffuck just happened? A repeat of Munich?
Arsenal now needs 11 goals to qualify.
21 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Reference(m): 10:28pm
even Sanchez and Cech dey laff.
13 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by purplekayc(m): 10:29pm
This is the one of the worst days in arsenal's history
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by EternalTruth: 10:29pm
Aggregate of 2-9
Buhari why
3 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:29pm
HahahahahhhajajahahahahahahahahaHHh
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by andyanders: 10:29pm
How can Bayern be so wicked to be scoring goals like this. They want to kill Wenger? The man is old and as such, Beryern should not send him to his early grave.
Please Beryern, have MERCY.
7 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by enemmo(f): 10:29pm
Emerikoss:
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaa
8 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Sterix10(m): 10:29pm
Chai,arsenal fans,series movie,make una wait 4 next season
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by yedidiah(m): 10:29pm
Arsenal can't continue to embarrass the EPL like this. The FA need to sit and decide on arsenal's continued under performance. It will be better, we bring in Brighton and Hove Albion instead.
33 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by UrbanMystique: 10:29pm
i think i have seen enough
2 clear offside goals
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by xynerise(m): 10:29pm
. #Falls inside Pot of soup
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Godhead4(m): 10:29pm
OMG
ARSENAL HAS OFFICIALLY BEING DISVIRGINED
6 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:29pm
5-1 blood of Jesus.......
wetin we do now
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by Godhead4(m): 10:30pm
OMG
ARSENAL HAS OFFICIALLY BEEN DISVIRGINED
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:30pm
RIP Arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 4) On 7th March 2017 by AceSkillz01: 10:30pm
Nothing to see here. Bayern is just climbing their wife as usual
13 Likes
