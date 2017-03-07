₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Aminat508(f): 8:59pm
6-0 InshAllahu
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:59pm
Bumbae1:
TrapHedges:My Brothers, top 4 is not a trophy! It is high time you guys step up your game to title contenders. This top 4 thing has been on since 2005, yet you guys feel fulfilled.
In FC Barcelona, we define success as winning the Spanish Liga Setander and/or UEFA Champions League. Top 4 or top 2 is Failure for us.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:01pm
fredoooooo:
No o...I am here to sympathize with Mukkybaby
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Marvel1206: 9:02pm
Make I park here beebee
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by purplekayc(m): 9:02pm
Arsenal seriousness
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by tosyne2much(m): 9:02pm
Miraculously, Arsenal will thrash out Bayern this night.. Make una just dey watch
If you believe click LIKE otherwise click SHARE if you disagree
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by ekhai(m): 9:04pm
Arsenal never score? coyg
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:05pm
Fluke goal
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by blackjack21(m): 9:05pm
oshe11:
Are you a retardd?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Guru9ja(m): 9:06pm
more goals arsenal
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by purplekayc(m): 9:06pm
Goal walcott
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 9:06pm
aieromon:Go and cancel am na
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by xynerise(m): 9:06pm
Still observing.....
Typical Arsenal...#Initial Gragra
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Jacksparr0w127: 9:07pm
Marvel1206:I don follow you park
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Prinxxdave(m): 9:07pm
Goal Theo
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by yedidiah(m): 9:08pm
na wa o! Arsenal are not even looking like scoring sef if not that some folks have season's ticket and don't want to waste the slot, the stadium would have been scanty. But I trust these guys sha. if by half time they don't see any prospect, they will just abandon the goners to be well beaten again.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by TrapHedges(m): 9:08pm
TonyeBarcanista:
yes bro..but since this season didnt turn out well.. At least lets go with tat..better than going with nothing tho.. Ucl will attract big names you know
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by mukina2: 9:08pm
fredoooooo:Do I know you?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Omooba77: 9:08pm
Theo omo Walcot 1-0; if na 2-1 now we for dey talk of qualification.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by blackjack21(m): 9:08pm
So I guess it 4goals to go then
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:09pm
xynerise:
See as mukina2 just dey dance as if sey the goal equal two hat tricks
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Drummerboy15: 9:09pm
#observing...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by nanadeeva01(f): 9:09pm
Arsenal don score. Make we still dey watch
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Bossontop(m): 9:09pm
Sharp sharp mod don update score board...if na Man U match na we go dey beg dem to update
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by yedidiah(m): 9:09pm
Theo! don't know if he is related to that sour fruit we ate as kids but good one all the same.
3 more goals to go
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by lakesider(m): 9:10pm
Beryern sabi aw to give arsenal false hope
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by oloriLFC(f): 9:10pm
Arsenal don touch lion tail. Oya Bayern, gberaa!!!
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by firstking01(m): 9:11pm
mukina2:Not happy hun
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Omooba77: 9:11pm
tosyne2much:
I gbadun your faith jare
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by yedidiah(m): 9:11pm
This dries merten is in blistering form o.
Madrid might just be knocked out today along with.....
|Re: Arsenal Vs Bayern Munich : UCL (1 - 0) - Live by Cyriloha(m): 9:12pm
Aminat508:
You took gegemu again abi
Score one and collect three
