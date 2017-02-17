₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Babcock University In Pictures by Statsocial: 11:34pm On Feb 15
Babcock university
pictures from the teaching hospital also included
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Statsocial: 11:36pm On Feb 15
more
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Statsocial: 11:38pm On Feb 15
more
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by adenuga360(m): 11:48pm On Feb 15
Babcock is beautiful!!
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by UniQuegrACE(f): 11:54pm On Feb 15
OK..
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by babyfaceafrica(m): 2:29am On Feb 16
Hmmm..not bad
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Victurh(m): 3:08am On Feb 16
Wow...So we have beautiful schools like this in Nigeria but some ignorant people still keep on over hyping federal schools as the most beautiful.
Private Unis be like....We taking over!!!
First, it was Convenant, then Afe babalola, landmark, now its babcock
Seriously, dem try.
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by mykeljosef: 4:39am On Feb 16
advanced secondary school
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Statsocial: 8:26am On Feb 16
mykeljosef:Tell me why it is an advanced secondary school
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by profmsboi(m): 11:51am On Feb 16
I hear...
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by christejames(m): 2:33pm On Feb 16
The school is beautiful... aside their outrageous school fees. Private schools are are fast climbing up the ladder to catch up with most public schools.
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by SexyNairalander: 5:44pm
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by sexyjuly(f): 5:45pm
sometimes dese pictures can be very deceptive sha...until u see it live dont conclude
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Akinaukwa: 5:45pm
Better soup na money make am.
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Opistorincos(m): 5:46pm
Beautiful pictures
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by bodmas119(m): 5:47pm
the school is located @whr?
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Talk2Bella(f): 5:47pm
chai
I just de pity dat fountain the day wey water go finish for school
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by unclezuma: 5:47pm
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by jejemanito: 5:48pm
Sschool wey Davido carry 2.1
Make them swerve jor
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by prettyboi1989(m): 5:49pm
sexyjuly:talk with sense nao!!! if there's no picture u people will be the first to say its a lie, now theres picture u still dont buy it. m sure u must be thinking the pictures are photoshopped. ur type of reasoning will only make odd things meaningful to u while real things will be meaningless to u. that would be a really sick situation
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Fairgodwin(m): 5:49pm
Lovely
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by IRobot7(m): 5:49pm
mykeljosef:
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by profmsboi(m): 5:49pm
E fine sha
But e no fine reach University of Ife(OAU)
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Raeymond: 5:53pm
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by tutorago: 5:53pm
Good structures...
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Mizk(f): 5:54pm
the problem is can we attend without going bankrupt? Nah
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by zpakln: 5:54pm
Nice structure
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by fuckbulhary: 5:54pm
Looks like one of the worst high schools here in the states. NIGERIA is a disgrace to humanity.
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by SamConquer(m): 5:56pm
Ladies and Gentlemen, this is what you call a UNIVERSITY... But trust Me, some Public Toilet will come here and tell us how there Overcrowded lecture room University is the best... The truth is this Public Toilet sorry 'Universities', are just like LIVERPOOL (they can only brag about their past history nothing in the present to show forth ) while Private University are just like CHELSEA(They are making history)
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Swizdoe(m): 5:56pm
Mizk:
LOL....
There are people that can attend without going bankrupt
|Re: Babcock University In Pictures by Josiah1150(m): 5:57pm
my seventh day adventist church university about 90% of the school population are vegeterians
2 Likes
