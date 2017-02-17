Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Babcock University In Pictures (10865 Views)

Babcock university

pictures from the teaching hospital also included 1 Like

more

lalasticlala myndd44 1 Like

more 1 Like

Babcock is beautiful!! 3 Likes 1 Share

OK..

Hmmm..not bad

Wow...So we have beautiful schools like this in Nigeria but some ignorant people still keep on over hyping federal schools as the most beautiful.



Private Unis be like....We taking over!!!

First, it was Convenant, then Afe babalola, landmark, now its babcock



Wow...So we have beautiful schools like this in Nigeria but some ignorant people still keep on over hyping federal schools as the most beautiful.

Private Unis be like....We taking over!!!

First, it was Convenant, then Afe babalola, landmark, now its babcock

Seriously, dem try.

advanced secondary school 5 Likes

mykeljosef:

advanced secondary school







Tell me why it is an advanced secondary school

Tell me why it is an advanced secondary school

I hear...

The school is beautiful... aside their outrageous school fees. Private schools are are fast climbing up the ladder to catch up with most public schools.

booked

sometimes dese pictures can be very deceptive sha...until u see it live dont conclude 2 Likes

Better soup na money make am.

Beautiful pictures

the school is located @whr?

chai



I just de pity dat fountain the day wey water go finish for school

Sschool wey Davido carry 2.1



Make them swerve jor

sexyjuly:

talk with sense nao!!! if there's no picture u people will be the first to say its a lie, now theres picture u still dont buy it. m sure u must be thinking the pictures are photoshopped. ur type of reasoning will only make odd things meaningful to u while real things will be meaningless to u. that would be a really sick situation

Lovely

mykeljosef:

advanced secondary school







6 Likes

E fine sha

But e no fine reach University of Ife(OAU) 1 Like 1 Share

Ok





the problem is can we attend without going bankrupt? Nah











Looks like one of the worst high schools here in the states. NIGERIA is a disgrace to humanity.

Ladies and Gentlemen, this is what you call a UNIVERSITY... But trust Me, some Public Toilet will come here and tell us how there Overcrowded lecture room University is the best... The truth is this Public Toilet sorry 'Universities', are just like LIVERPOOL (they can only brag about their past history nothing in the present to show forth ) while Private University are just like CHELSEA(They are making history)

Mizk:

the problem is can we attend without going bankrupt? Nah

LOL....



There are people that can attend without going bankrupt LOL....There are people that can attend without going bankrupt