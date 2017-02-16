₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Aminat508(f): 9:21am
There was pandemonium as students of the Osun State University, today marched to the streets to protest N10,000 late registration fee imposed by the management of the school.
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Aminat508(f): 9:22am
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:32am
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:33am
Aminat508:..sorry are you on WhatsApp, I need to ask you something...
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Mediapace: 9:40am
Uniosun lecturers are high i swear
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by vintino(m): 9:51am
ahahahahah,,.. after investing their school fees in MMM!
Amiloaded d osun state vanguard
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by unclezuma: 10:22am
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Lemiday(m): 10:22am
CHAI
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by emeijeh(m): 10:22am
Where dem dey carry fire go?
STUDENTS:Knock knock
VC: who is ít?
STUDENTS: We are here for a special congratulatory visit sir.
Just open the door
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by O0ni: 10:22am
All thanks to Aregbe, this school has gone to poo.
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by johnstar(m): 10:23am
Hmm
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Mightyraw(m): 10:24am
See daylight robbery ooo
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by luckydube: 10:25am
Just exactly what am passing thru now
That's y u have to sell this new laptop I just got
2weeks old UK used Dell core i3 urgently for sale
Check for more details and pix here >> http://www.nairaland.com/3632171/sale-2-weeks-old-uk
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by mogahs: 10:25am
This government is not encouraging education at all
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by dammieco(m): 10:26am
ALL THE BLAMES ON MMM
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:26am
APC government is doing well
I stand with PMB
Tufiakwaaa¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by nickxtra(m): 10:27am
In this economic recession?
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by sojayy(m): 10:27am
See wetin MMM caused ! Chaii
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:29am
Osun never see change
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Akinaukwa: 10:29am
UNIOSUN is now always on the wrong side of the news. They are just resuming for academic activities and the students resumed their protest. Abi dem wan continue to stay for house?. But the University authorities no dey acknowledge recession?
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by mogboyelade(f): 10:30am
Dear management, where do you want someone who was unable to pay the school fee at the right time see extra ten thousand to pay? Pls, look into this and reverse the charges with immediate effect.
1 Like
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Opistorincos(m): 10:33am
Y dem no go protest For parents to get ordinary 2k sef hard enough talk less of 10k...bunch of thieves
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Kingsolex1(m): 10:37am
haaqq
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by ayobamiakinrind(m): 10:53am
Mediapace:
Lecturers are not managerial decision makers. Stop your wrongful diversion of blame.
Asides, we've been docile since a long period of time. They offer students anything and we unconditionally accept everything. I was there from 201-2014. An end should come to this nonsense!
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by omolorlarh(f): 10:55am
i don't think the management can reverse it.late registration fee right from the onset has always been 10k which every students know
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by oladapoa1(m): 11:04am
IFE tutored UNIOSUN. ain't surprised.
|Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by mykeljosef: 11:14am
support em tho
quite contrary failure to pay fees here attracts $60-$120 extra charge
but then I guess the recession ain't smiling
