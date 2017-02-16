₦airaland Forum

UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Aminat508(f): 9:21am
There was pandemonium as students of the Osun State University, today marched to the streets to protest N10,000 late registration fee imposed by the management of the school.

The Student Joint Campus Committee, Osun State University, Osogbo urge the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Labode Popoola to remove the N10,000 charge for late registration by students.

According to the students “The management of the institution closed the school portal and reopened it after much pleading but the management added a sum of N10,000 as a penalty for the late registration.

The students pleaded that the management of the institution should consider the country's present economic condition and reverse its decision. “The economy of this nation is biting harder on our parents. The school management should consider the students.”

“The staggering figure in the wake of this new development is that the students (almost everybody) are yet to complete their course registrations before the sudden closure of the portal in December, 2016”.

“There are fresh students who had barely settled down before the portal was closed in the same month, leaving them unaware of the school system. The entire students found it difficult to believe that the management would take such decision as it was alien to us. We thereby seek the cooperation of the VC to spare N10,000 late registration penalty”.

The students also wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salawu in which they urged him to intercede for them.

Meanwhile, the VC had earlier expressed worry that the students were in the habit of not paying school fees at the appropriate time and that some of them were indebted to the university to the tune of N2billion.


See photos from the protest below.. .


Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/uniosun-students-protest-n10000-late.html

Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Aminat508(f): 9:22am
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:32am
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:33am
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Mediapace: 9:40am
Uniosun lecturers are high i swear
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by vintino(m): 9:51am
ahahahahah,,.. after investing their school fees in MMM!
Amiloaded d osun state vanguard
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by unclezuma: 10:22am
grin grin grin grin
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Lemiday(m): 10:22am
CHAI
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by emeijeh(m): 10:22am
Where dem dey carry fire go?


STUDENTS:Knock knock
VC: who is ít?
STUDENTS: We are here for a special congratulatory visit sir.
Just open the door

Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by O0ni: 10:22am
All thanks to Aregbe, this school has gone to poo.
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by johnstar(m): 10:23am
Hmm
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Mightyraw(m): 10:24am
See daylight robbery ooo
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by luckydube: 10:25am
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by mogahs: 10:25am
This government is not encouraging education at all
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by dammieco(m): 10:26am
ALL THE BLAMES ON MMM
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by AmaechiLinus(m): 10:26am
APC government is doing well



I stand with PMB





Tufiakwaaa¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by nickxtra(m): 10:27am
In this economic recession?
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by sojayy(m): 10:27am
See wetin MMM caused ! Chaii
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:29am
Osun never see change
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Akinaukwa: 10:29am
UNIOSUN is now always on the wrong side of the news. They are just resuming for academic activities and the students resumed their protest. Abi dem wan continue to stay for house?. But the University authorities no dey acknowledge recession? undecided undecided undecided
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by mogboyelade(f): 10:30am
Dear management, where do you want someone who was unable to pay the school fee at the right time see extra ten thousand to pay? Pls, look into this and reverse the charges with immediate effect.

Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Opistorincos(m): 10:33am
Y dem no go protest For parents to get ordinary 2k sef hard enough talk less of 10k...bunch of thieves
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by Kingsolex1(m): 10:37am
haaqq
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by ayobamiakinrind(m): 10:53am
Mediapace:
Uniosun lecturers are high i swear

Lecturers are not managerial decision makers. Stop your wrongful diversion of blame.
Asides, we've been docile since a long period of time. They offer students anything and we unconditionally accept everything. I was there from 201-2014. An end should come to this nonsense!
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by omolorlarh(f): 10:55am
i don't think the management can reverse it.late registration fee right from the onset has always been 10k which every students know
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by oladapoa1(m): 11:04am
IFE tutored UNIOSUN. ain't surprised.
Re: UNIOSUN Students' Protest N10,000 Late Registration Fee Today by mykeljosef: 11:14am
support em tho



quite contrary failure to pay fees here attracts $60-$120 extra charge



but then I guess the recession ain't smiling

