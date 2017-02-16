There was pandemonium as students of the Osun State University, today marched to the streets to protest N10,000 late registration fee imposed by the management of the school.



The Student Joint Campus Committee, Osun State University, Osogbo urge the vice chancellor of the institution, Professor Labode Popoola to remove the N10,000 charge for late registration by students.



According to the students “The management of the institution closed the school portal and reopened it after much pleading but the management added a sum of N10,000 as a penalty for the late registration.



The students pleaded that the management of the institution should consider the country's present economic condition and reverse its decision. “The economy of this nation is biting harder on our parents. The school management should consider the students.”



“The staggering figure in the wake of this new development is that the students (almost everybody) are yet to complete their course registrations before the sudden closure of the portal in December, 2016”.



“There are fresh students who had barely settled down before the portal was closed in the same month, leaving them unaware of the school system. The entire students found it difficult to believe that the management would take such decision as it was alien to us. We thereby seek the cooperation of the VC to spare N10,000 late registration penalty”.



The students also wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salawu in which they urged him to intercede for them.



Meanwhile, the VC had earlier expressed worry that the students were in the habit of not paying school fees at the appropriate time and that some of them were indebted to the university to the tune of N2billion.





See photos from the protest below.. .





Source : http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/02/uniosun-students-protest-n10000-late.html

1 Like