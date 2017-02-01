₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,746,146 members, 3,368,137 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 February 2017 at 11:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! (2673 Views)
|UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by dammy13(m): 10:36am
We hereby announce eight ( latest updates from JAMB regarding the forthcoming UTME 2017 for all candidates wishing to sit for this years Unified Tertiary Examination Examination for admission into Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in Nigeria.
While many are gearing up to complete registration for UTME 2017 and prepare academically for the examinations, here are some vital updates they must keep in mind:
1. Registration has not started
It is vital that we begin with this, because many have put up posts that the registration has begun. However, in his latest discussion with the press, the JAMB registrar stated clearly that registration has not commenced , but will commence soon. UTME 2017.
Therefore, ignore any other news to the contrary as we will be breaking the news, when registration commences.
2. 1.7 million candidates are expected
In 2016, the number of candidates that registered for the exam was: 1,561,443, this year about 200,000 more people are expected.
The registrar of JAMB, Prof Ishaq Oloyede himself gave the figure while speaking with students and other bodies . This means that you need to ensure you begin registration as early as possible to get a good centre and avoid been caught in last minute rush.
3. Mock UTME to be conducted
This is also good news for those who are taking the exam for the first time as it will help them have a feel of what it is like, before the pressure of the real thing.
Plans are in place for a mock UTME and this might explain the delay in beginning the sales of the examination forms. So if you are preparing, start your preparations now, so you can do well in both the mock and the real deal.
4. CBT Centres
As the number of expected candidates has increased the board also has plans in the works for more Computer Based Testing (CBT) Centres in order to the make examination exercise far better.
Since there is only one week to satisfy, 1.7 million students, it is totally understandable that more centres will be brought into play.
5. There Will Be CCTV
Another key feature of the 2017 UTME that students need to keep in mind is that cheating and any other form of examination malpractice is really frowned upon.
To ensure this is enforced, the guideline for CBT centres include: The adoption of CCTV cameras for all of them. This means one thing, the exams will be closely monitored.
6. Technology Will Be Deployed
Also, technology will play a big role in this year’s exam. This is the type of hall to expect as a UTME 2017 candidate:
A single hall containing 250 functional desktop or laptop computer systems with extra 25 as backups.
The computers must be minimum 15 inch screens and must be connected to robust computer server with capacity to carry a minimum of 250 systems concurrently.
7. Validity Duration
Another wonderful news for students is that unlike previous years, the result they get from this year’s exam will now be valid for 3 years and not one year as it was previously. The Nigerian Senate passed the extended validity period into law on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
8. Harmony of timetables
Lastly, the organizers of the major examinations, including JAMB met to avoid a clash in schedules and in order to have a harmonized timetable. An agreement was reached at the national headquarters of the Board in Abuja on Tuesday, January 24 , after a meeting with National Examination Council (NECO), West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Business and Technical Examination (NABTEB) to harmonize the timetable.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/02/utme-2017-8-latest-updates-candidates.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 seun Dominique
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by unclezuma: 10:53am
Points 5&6
1 Like
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by luckydube: 10:53am
That of mock exam makes it a good idea for prospectives student
Meanwhile
2weeks old UK used Dell core i3 with 4gig ram for sale
Check for more details and pixhttp://www.nairaland.com/3632171/sale-2-weeks-old-uk
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by veekid(m): 10:53am
Are pple still writing jamb?
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by mrsuccessful(m): 10:54am
Ok
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by olaolulazio(m): 10:55am
K
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by stevenson007: 10:55am
We hear
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by morounkeji18: 10:56am
Its a good move by jamb
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by oladapoa1(m): 10:57am
Oloyede... Am always fascinated about his technology initiative... UNILORIN still enjoys that
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by mrsuccessful(m): 10:57am
CCTV camera for where and where?
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by johnjay4u2u(m): 10:59am
God answer her prayer this year and make her wish come to pass.
Straight merit list AMEN.
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by Maxcollins042(m): 10:59am
Wailers won't buy this
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by SyberKate(f): 11:00am
Getting admission into the university is difficult, yes but if you don't study a good course then you will find it even more difficult when time comes to look for a job.
Seeking for a job in the time of recession can be a very difficult task, as much as we wish we could glimpse into the future, evolution hasn’t provided for such inclinations yet. So, despite obviously trustworthy predictions, it can be complicated to predict when the economy will improve.
It's important for you to try and study a course which will give you access into a Recession Proof Job >>> http://syberkart.com/blog/current-recession-proof-jobs/
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by Laple0541(m): 11:00am
Thanks for the timely info.
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by Saucekide25(m): 11:04am
Ok
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by ItzHoludex(m): 11:04am
noted
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by Onyejemechimere(m): 11:08am
Koscieny was holding Arsenal's defense the same way Okonjo Iweala was holding our economy.
.
He left and RECESSION came upon Arsenal
.
Now it's 5 (hundred naira) to 1 (dollar) Arsenal fan.. I dey airport road if you like come beat me
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by IYANGBALI: 11:08am
Fabfunmi,ajepako,vickyrotex,funjosh, osusumustflow and rokiatu will you be able to cope with all these?e je lo wa ise ko
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by Runaway: 11:08am
isorite. But wen r dey going to start the sales if form and wen is the exams? that is the question we are asking?
|Re: UTME 2017: 8 Latest Updates Candidates Must Know Today! by StupidYorubaFool: 11:15am
FG should scrap jamb and re-introduce postutme. jamb is useless
(0) (Reply)
Jamb 2012 Result Will Be Out Any Moment / Call -081--611-51-4-60- For Help Now / JAMB CANDIDATES- Login Www.nigeriabestforum.com To Upgrade Ur Score Now / Reversed And Upgrade Your Utme Result
Viewing this topic: Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), Confyheart(f), Okadalifestyle(m), adeleyeA10(m), Saint52(m), exco90(m), VicStix, korrej(m), chiefolododo(m), spenca, Tezboi(m), ben1daEbiri(m), maximunimpact(m), Flodel(f), westlife79(m), ifedayosol(m), successtar(m), Upson42, omoade1890, JegaQuin, Helkayklassic(m), xaviercasmir(m), RealAAdekunjo, shalomme, Oladimejjy(m), pufframmy1, lordlek(m), Hallams(m), iammanuel, bdchange, AloyalNigerian(m), Niyuu(f), presido2e(m), ADEWUMIMichael(m), alladinov, MOSTEC(m), sart(m), Nuel25846(m), aewhydot, StupidYorubaFool, AdebisiAdeyinka(m), Heromaniaa, damolaobisesan, Adesina12, lokozoni(m), petrich10(m), brainiarc, adesammy1(m), Kirigidi(m), Ajibel(m), earth07, jonuel1(m), Omeife2, Halogen55(m), nk(f), Canme4u(m), lacream007, OKpaewu(m), kingobozy, charly, monimekaz(m) and 120 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9