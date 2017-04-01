₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by castrokiller(m): 10:46am On Mar 26
Let's use this opportunity to ask ourselves questions from any angle we feel will come up... Surely 75% of questions here will appear.... Oya this is the format I will go first...
*Utme english : choose the option opposite in meaning.
Ogedegbe was an /intrepid/ fighter for human freedom and dignity. A. Timid B. Half-heard C. Fearless D. Undaunted
Please no form of cheating... Let it be as if its our utme questions...
FP please
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 11:12am On Mar 26
castrokiller:A. Timid
I swear I did cheat
2 Likes
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Donpre: 3:12pm On Mar 26
this is good!
Another version of sucrase is
a. Maltose b. zymase c. invertase d. cellulose
Upon inspiration, the diaphragm
a. relaxes b.contracts c.does nothing d. Compress
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by mozihla: 3:30pm On Mar 26
Donpre:...... 1. another name for sucrase is invertase ..... which help in the hydrolysis of sucrose to glucose and fructose... a process known as the inversion of sugar.... 2. the diaphragm contracts during inhalation(inspiration) and relaxes during exhalation(expiration)....
1 Like
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 7:44pm On Mar 26
Let's tackle this.
Give reasons please
The basic assumption in the kinetic theory of gases that the collisions of the gaseous molecules are perfectly elastic implies that the
A. forces of attraction and repulsion are in equilibrium
B. gaseous molecules can occupy any available space
C. gaseous molecules will continue their motion indefinitely
D. gases can be compressed
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 8:15pm On Mar 26
Physics
The fig above shows three different ways of hanging a heavy picture from a hook. the tension in the string will be
A. Greatest in X
B. Greatest in Y
C. Greatest in Z
D. Same in each one
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by mozihla: 8:27pm On Mar 26
Optimist1998:first when do we say collision is elastic a collision is elastic when the average k.e and momentum is conserved.. i.e the momentum and k.e before and after collision is the same.... if k.e is conserved ? then the velocity is also conserved... from newtons law of motion.. a body continue to move with a constant velocity if there is no external force acting on it... so frm the facts above i would pick C.... the motion continues inndefinitely..
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by mozihla: 8:30pm On Mar 26
Optimist1998:.... i would pick C..... greatest in Z... maybe due to gravity acting directly downwards...
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 8:47pm On Mar 26
mozihla:When a body is tied to a rope without an angle or any form of acceleration the tension is simply equal to the weight of the body. Remember the lift/escalator scenerio? So option C is kinda settled- The tension is equal to the weight of the picture. Try substituting the alphabets with figures. Then using Lami's theorem or sine rule you should be able to tell which case has the greatest tension.
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 8:48pm On Mar 26
mozihla:Yeah that's right
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by mozihla: 9:00pm On Mar 26
Optimist1998:hmmmmmm..... yeah yeah... i didnt really do more of analytical reasoning... just picked that....
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by jupiterz: 11:15pm On Mar 26
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Nobody: 9:39am On Mar 27
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 9:43am On Mar 27
Good morning y'all
When light passes through two media x and y of refraction indices 1.51 and 1.33 respectively, the speed of light in
A. x is same as in y
B. x and y is same as in vacuum
C. x is higher than in y
D. y is higher than in x
Give reasons
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 9:52am On Mar 27
Chemistry
Which of the following is NOT a redox reaction?
A. 2HNO 2 + 2HI → 2H 2 O + 2NO + I2
B. Zn + H2 SO 4 → ZnSO 4 + H2
C. Ca(HCO 3 ) 2 → CaCO3 + H2 O + CO 2
D. 4FeO + O2 → 2Fe 2 O3
E. 2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by mozihla: 11:18am On Mar 27
Optimist1998:... the refractive index of a material varies inversely as the speed of light in dat material... so the speed of light becomes greater in d material with low refractive index(1.33 in dis case)) ... the answer shd be D..
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by mozihla: 11:19am On Mar 27
Optimist1998:
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by mozihla: 11:21am On Mar 27
Optimist1998:.... obviously C... cox there aint any change in the oxidation number of ang specie taking part in the reaction..... i could see that we have changes in others... like
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by authecosta911(m): 11:58am On Mar 27
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Donpre: 12:39pm On Mar 27
Isoprene is a/an ____
a. Alkene b.Alkyne c.Ester d.Polymer
The gaseous exchange involving the skin of an amphibian is called
a.Diffusion b.Cutaneous c.Inspiration d.Amplexus
An enzyme not involved in the digestion of roasted corn is
a. ptyalin b. Amylopsin c. Renin d.Maltose
A pollen grain contain how many gamete?
a.1 b.2 c.3 d.4
A suitable catalyst for the reaction of an ester and water is
a.Nickel b.Iron c.HCl d.ammonia
1 Like
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 1:03pm On Mar 27
Donpre:D
B
An enzyme not involved in the digestion of roasted corn isC
A pollen grain contain how many gamete?not really sure but I'll use double fertilzation as a clue so Im going with B
A suitable catalyst for the reaction of an ester and water isC
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 1:12pm On Mar 27
mozihla:Interesting, I couldn't retain this law in my memory so I had to substitute figures and yeah you're correct.
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Donpre: 1:38pm On Mar 27
Optimist1998:chances you googled are?
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 2:32pm On Mar 27
Donpre:0.00%
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 3:30pm On Mar 27
Physics
Equations of motion and a little bit of projectile
+Two balls X and Y weighing 5 g and 50 kg respectively were throne up vertically at the same time with a velocity of 100 ms 1 .How will their positions be one second later?
A. X and Y will be 500 m from each other
B. Y will be 500 m ahead of X
C. X will be 500 m ahead of Y
D. X and Y both be 500 m from the point of throw
Simple Harmonic motion
+The motion of the tyres of a moving car.
II. The motion of a loaded test tube oscillated
vertically.
III. The beating of the heart.
IV. A stone tied to a string and whirled round.
V. The motion of the pistons in a gasoline engine.
Which of the motions above is simple harmonic?
A. III, IV and V only
B. II, III and V only
C. II, III and IV only
D. I,II and III only
Density
+A plastic sphere floats in water with 50% of its volume submerged. if it floats in glycerine with 40% of its volume submerged,the density of the glycerine is?
A. 1400 kgm-3
B. 1250 kgm-3
C. 500 kgm-3
D. 1000 kgm-3
+I. Density of the liquid.
II. Acceleration due to gravity.
III. Type of container of the liquid.
IV. The constituents of the liquid.
which of the above conditions will NOT affect the pressure of fluid?
A. I and III only
B. II and III only
C. III and IV only
D. I and II only
Progressive Wave
A progressive wave is represented by
y=10Sin(1000πt−πx/34)
Two layers of the wave separated by 153cm have a phase difference of
A. 270 degrees
B. 45 degrees
C. 90 degrees
D. 180 degrees
E. No Correct Option
Edit: Explain your answers if you don't mind
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Donpre: 3:33pm On Mar 27
antennas are a feature of
a. insecta b.Anthropada c.arachinada d.Playtelminthes
A distinct feature that differentiate annelids from nematodes is
a. Cylindrical body b.Segmented body c.Hydroskelenton d.Parasitic nature
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Donpre: 3:39pm On Mar 27
Optimist1998:D
Simple Harmonic motionII, IV and V
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 3:56pm On Mar 27
Donpre:Is antenna a general feature of anthropods or it's perculiar to insects only .......wait does a tick or spider(arachnid) have antenna? What about Chilopada and diplopoda? I'm confused, I don't know the answer. A or B.
A distinct feature that differentiate annelids from nematodes isB
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Donpre: 4:28pm On Mar 27
Optimist1998:Do crustaceans have antenna? that should answer the question
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 4:51pm On Mar 27
Donpre:Crustaceans crustaceans crustaceans........
frankly I can't remember........but I'll make a wild guess- A
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Donpre: 5:04pm On Mar 27
Optimist1998:gave you every clue you needed. Arthropods is correct
concerning my answers to your questions?
|Re: UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites by Optimist1998(m): 5:05pm On Mar 27
Donpre:What about III and II?
2017/2018 Ptdf Scholarship- Check If You Have Been Shortlisted / . / Osun State Poly Iree Admission List 2013/2014
