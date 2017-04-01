Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / UTME 2017: Thread For Science Jambites (3989 Views)

Official Thread For All Science Jambites / Jamb Math Question : To All Jambites Come In And Solve Pq / Tips On How To Get Prepared For 2016/2017 Jamb (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (Reply) (Go Down)

Let's use this opportunity to ask ourselves questions from any angle we feel will come up... Surely 75% of questions here will appear.... Oya this is the format I will go first...

*Utme english : choose the option opposite in meaning.





Ogedegbe was an /intrepid/ fighter for human freedom and dignity. A. Timid B. Half-heard C. Fearless D. Undaunted





Please no form of cheating... Let it be as if its our utme questions...









FP please

castrokiller:





Ogedegbe was an /intrepid/ fighter for human freedom and dignity. A. Timid B. Half-heard C. Fearless D. Undaunted





Please no form of cheating... Let it be as if its our utme questions...





FP please A. Timid

I swear I did cheat A. TimidI swear I did cheat 2 Likes

this is good!





Another version of sucrase is

a. Maltose b. zymase c. invertase d. cellulose



Upon inspiration, the diaphragm

a. relaxes b.contracts c.does nothing d. Compress

Donpre:

this is good!





Another version of sucrase is

a. Maltose b. zymase c. invertase d. cellulose



Upon inspiration, the diaphragm

a. relaxes b.contracts c.does nothing d. Compress ...... 1. another name for sucrase is invertase ..... which help in the hydrolysis of sucrose to glucose and fructose... a process known as the inversion of sugar.... 2. the diaphragm contracts during inhalation(inspiration) and relaxes during exhalation(expiration).... ...... 1. another name for sucrase is invertase ..... which help in the hydrolysis of sucrose to glucose and fructose... a process known as the inversion of sugar.... 2. the diaphragm contracts during inhalation(inspiration) and relaxes during exhalation(expiration).... 1 Like

Let's tackle this.

Give reasons please





The basic assumption in the kinetic theory of gases that the collisions of the gaseous molecules are perfectly elastic implies that the



A. forces of attraction and repulsion are in equilibrium

B. gaseous molecules can occupy any available space

C. gaseous molecules will continue their motion indefinitely

D. gases can be compressed





The fig above shows three different ways of hanging a heavy picture from a hook. the tension in the string will be



A. Greatest in X

B. Greatest in Y

C. Greatest in Z

D. Same in each one PhysicsThe fig above shows three different ways of hanging a heavy picture from a hook. the tension in the string will beA. Greatest in XB. Greatest in YC. Greatest in ZD. Same in each one

Optimist1998:

Let's tackle this.

Give reasons please





The basic assumption in the kinetic theory of gases that the collisions of the gaseous molecules are perfectly elastic implies that the



A. forces of attraction and repulsion are in equilibrium

B. gaseous molecules can occupy any available space

C. gaseous molecules will continue their motion indefinitely

D. gases can be compressed

first when do we say collision is elastic a collision is elastic when the average k.e and momentum is conserved.. i.e the momentum and k.e before and after collision is the same.... if k.e is conserved ? then the velocity is also conserved... from newtons law of motion.. a body continue to move with a constant velocity if there is no external force acting on it... so frm the facts above i would pick C.... the motion continues inndefinitely.. first when do we say collision is elastica collision is elastic when the average k.e and momentum is conserved.. i.e the momentum and k.e before and after collision is the same.... if k.e is conserved ? then the velocity is also conserved... from newtons law of motion.. a body continue to move with a constant velocity if there is no external force acting on it... so frm the facts above i would pick C.... the motion continues inndefinitely..

Optimist1998:

Physics



The fig above shows three different ways of hanging a heavy picture from a hook. the tension in the string will be



A. Greatest in X

B. Greatest in Y

C. Greatest in Z

D. Same in each one

.... i would pick C..... greatest in Z... maybe due to gravity acting directly downwards... .... i would pick C..... greatest in Z... maybe due to gravity acting directly downwards...

mozihla:

.... i would pick C..... greatest in Z... maybe due to gravity acting directly downwards...

When a body is tied to a rope without an angle or any form of acceleration the tension is simply equal to the weight of the body. Remember the lift/escalator scenerio? So option C is kinda settled- The tension is equal to the weight of the picture. Try substituting the alphabets with figures. Then using Lami's theorem or sine rule you should be able to tell which case has the greatest tension. When a body is tied to a rope without an angle or any form of acceleration the tension is simply equal to the weight of the body. Remember the lift/escalator scenerio? So option C is kinda settled-Try substituting the alphabets with figures. Then using Lami's theorem or sine rule you should be able to tell which case has the greatest tension.

mozihla:

first when do we say collision is elastic a collision is elastic when the average k.e and momentum is conserved.. i.e the momentum and k.e before and after collision is the same.... if k.e is conserved ? then the velocity is also conserved... from newtons law of motion.. a body continue to move with a constant velocity if there is no external force acting on it... so frm the facts above i would pick C.... the motion continues inndefinitely.. Yeah that's right Yeah that's right

Optimist1998:

When a body is tied to a rope without an angle or any form of acceleration the tension is simply equal to the weight of the body. Remember the lift/escalator scenerio? So option C is kinda settled- The tension is equal to the weight of the picture. Try substituting the alphabets with figures. Then using Lami's theorem or sine rule you should be able to tell which case has the greatest tension. hmmmmmm..... yeah yeah... i didnt really do more of analytical reasoning... just picked that.... hmmmmmm..... yeah yeah... i didnt really do more of analytical reasoning... just picked that....

register now

,

Good morning y'all



When light passes through two media x and y of refraction indices 1.51 and 1.33 respectively, the speed of light in

A. x is same as in y

B. x and y is same as in vacuum

C. x is higher than in y

D. y is higher than in x



Give reasons

Chemistry



Which of the following is NOT a redox reaction?

A. 2HNO 2 + 2HI → 2H 2 O + 2NO + I2

B. Zn + H2 SO 4 → ZnSO 4 + H2

C. Ca(HCO 3 ) 2 → CaCO3 + H2 O + CO 2

D. 4FeO + O2 → 2Fe 2 O3

E. 2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl

Optimist1998:

Good morning y'all



When light passes through two media x and y of refraction indices 1.51 and 1.33 respectively, the speed of light in

A. x is same as in y

B. x and y is same as in vacuum

C. x is higher than in y

D. y is higher than in x



Give reasons ... the refractive index of a material varies inversely as the speed of light in dat material... so the speed of light becomes greater in d material with low refractive index(1.33 in dis case)) ... the answer shd be D.. ... the refractive index of a material varies inversely as the speed of light in dat material... so the speed of light becomes greater in d material with low refractive index(1.33 in dis case)) ... the answer shd be D..

Optimist1998:

Chemistry

Which of the following is NOT a redox reaction? A. 2HNO 2 + 2HI → 2H 2 O + 2NO + I2 B. Zn + H2 SO 4 → ZnSO 4 + H2 C. Ca(HCO 3 ) 2 → CaCO3 + H2 O + CO 2 D. 4FeO + O2 → 2Fe 2 O3 E. 2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl

Optimist1998:

Chemistry



Which of the following is NOT a redox reaction?

A. 2HNO 2 + 2HI → 2H 2 O + 2NO + I2

B. Zn + H2 SO 4 → ZnSO 4 + H2

C. Ca(HCO 3 ) 2 → CaCO3 + H2 O + CO 2

D. 4FeO + O2 → 2Fe 2 O3

E. 2Na + Cl2 → 2NaCl .... obviously C... cox there aint any change in the oxidation number of ang specie taking part in the reaction..... i could see that we have changes in others... like .... obviously C... cox there aint any change in the oxidation number of ang specie taking part in the reaction..... i could see that we have changes in others... like

.

Isoprene is a/an ____

a. Alkene b.Alkyne c.Ester d.Polymer



The gaseous exchange involving the skin of an amphibian is called

a.Diffusion b.Cutaneous c.Inspiration d.Amplexus



An enzyme not involved in the digestion of roasted corn is

a. ptyalin b. Amylopsin c. Renin d.Maltose



A pollen grain contain how many gamete?

a.1 b.2 c.3 d.4



A suitable catalyst for the reaction of an ester and water is

a.Nickel b.Iron c.HCl d.ammonia 1 Like

Donpre:

Isoprene is a/an ____

a. Alkene b.Alkyne c.Ester d.Polymer D



The gaseous exchange involving the skin of an amphibian is called

a.Diffusion b.Cutaneous c.Inspiration d.Amplexus B

An enzyme not involved in the digestion of roasted corn is

a. ptyalin b. Amylopsin c. Renin d.Maltose C

A pollen grain contain how many gamete?

a.1 b.2 c.3 d.4 not really sure but I'll use double fertilzation as a clue so Im going with B

A suitable catalyst for the reaction of an ester and water is

a.Nickel b.Iron c.HCl d.ammonia C not really sure but I'll use double fertilzation as a clue so Im going with B

mozihla:

... the refractive index of a material varies inversely as the speed of light in dat material... so the speed of light becomes greater in d material with low refractive index(1.33 in dis case)) ... the answer shd be D.. Interesting, I couldn't retain this law in my memory so I had to substitute figures and yeah you're correct. Interesting, I couldn't retain this law in my memory so I had to substitute figures and yeah you're correct.

Optimist1998:

. chances you googled are? chances you googled are?

Donpre:



chances you googled are? 0.00% 0.00%

Physics

Equations of motion and a little bit of projectile

+Two balls X and Y weighing 5 g and 50 kg respectively were throne up vertically at the same time with a velocity of 100 ms 1 .How will their positions be one second later?

A. X and Y will be 500 m from each other

B. Y will be 500 m ahead of X

C. X will be 500 m ahead of Y

D. X and Y both be 500 m from the point of throw



Simple Harmonic motion

+The motion of the tyres of a moving car.

II. The motion of a loaded test tube oscillated

vertically.

III. The beating of the heart.

IV. A stone tied to a string and whirled round.

V. The motion of the pistons in a gasoline engine.

Which of the motions above is simple harmonic?



A. III, IV and V only

B. II, III and V only

C. II, III and IV only

D. I,II and III only



Density

+A plastic sphere floats in water with 50% of its volume submerged. if it floats in glycerine with 40% of its volume submerged,the density of the glycerine is?



A. 1400 kgm-3

B. 1250 kgm-3

C. 500 kgm-3

D. 1000 kgm-3



+I. Density of the liquid.

II. Acceleration due to gravity.

III. Type of container of the liquid.

IV. The constituents of the liquid.

which of the above conditions will NOT affect the pressure of fluid?



A. I and III only

B. II and III only

C. III and IV only

D. I and II only



Progressive Wave

A progressive wave is represented by

y=10Sin(1000πt−πx/34)

Two layers of the wave separated by 153cm have a phase difference of



A. 270 degrees

B. 45 degrees

C. 90 degrees

D. 180 degrees

E. No Correct Option



Edit: Explain your answers if you don't mind

antennas are a feature of

a. insecta b.Anthropada c.arachinada d.Playtelminthes



A distinct feature that differentiate annelids from nematodes is

a. Cylindrical body b.Segmented body c.Hydroskelenton d.Parasitic nature

Optimist1998:

Physics

Equations of motion and a little bit of projectile

+Two balls X and Y weighing 5 g and 50 kg respectively were throne up vertically at the same time with a velocity of 100 ms 1 .How will their positions be one second later?

A. X and Y will be 500 m from each other

B. Y will be 500 m ahead of X

C. X will be 500 m ahead of Y

D. X and Y both be 500 m from the point of throw

D



Simple Harmonic motion

+The motion of the tyres of a moving car.

II. The motion of a loaded test tube oscillated

vertically.

III. The beating of the heart.

IV. A stone tied to a string and whirled round.

V. The motion of the pistons in a gasoline engine.

Which of the motions above is simple harmonic?



II, IV and V II, IV and V

Donpre:

antennas are a feature of

a. insecta b.Anthropada c.arachinada d.Playtelminthes Is antenna a general feature of anthropods or it's perculiar to insects only .......wait does a tick or spider(arachnid) have antenna? What about Chilopada and diplopoda? I'm confused, I don't know the answer. A or B.



A distinct feature that differentiate annelids from nematodes is

a. Cylindrical body b.Segmented body c.Hydroskelenton d.Parasitic nature B .......wait does a tick or spider(arachnid) have antenna? What about Chilopada and diplopoda? I'm confused, I don't know the answer. A or B.

Optimist1998:



Is antenna a general feature of anthropods or it's perculiar to insects only .......wait does a tick or spider(arachnid) have antenna? What about Chilopada and diplopoda? I'm confused, I don't know the answer. A or B.



Do crustaceans have antenna? that should answer the question Do crustaceans have antenna? that should answer the question

Donpre:

Do crustaceans have antenna? that should answer the question Crustaceans crustaceans crustaceans........

frankly I can't remember........but I'll make a wild guess- A Crustaceans crustaceans crustaceans........frankly I can't remember........but I'll make a wild guess- A

Optimist1998:



Crustaceans crustaceans crustaceans........

frankly I can't remember........but I'll make wild guess- A gave you every clue you needed. Arthropods is correct



concerning my answers to your questions? gave you every clue you needed. Arthropods is correctconcerning my answers to your questions?