|A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Geekylady(f): 10:47am On Feb 16
Chloe Bridgewater wrote Google about her interest in working at the firm
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by ritababe(f): 10:50am On Feb 16
lol,
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Lojekunle: 11:02am On Feb 16
Can see a bright future there
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 11:23am On Feb 16
unh great child,I see you higher in the next 8 year,but for now you are still a baby keep dreaming until you are a babe
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by sorextee(m): 11:24am On Feb 16
letter too blurry..
wetin she write abeg?
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by coolbreezy01: 12:00pm On Feb 16
sorextee:Sorry bro its not about how blurry, its about how's your eyes!
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Lagusta(m): 12:04pm On Feb 16
hahahaha, sharp babe....
meanwhile in nigeria.... &yr old girls are busy begging their moms for barbie dolls and being taught to say "jesus is my boyfriend, satan go away"
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 12:36pm On Feb 16
smart girl
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by ayamAgenius: 1:01pm On Feb 16
retardz will storm this thread saying shez not 7 years old...
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:13pm On Feb 16
ritababe:
Desperate about what exactly?
Zeal to succeed? I think that is a positive side of being desperate!
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Bahddo(m): 2:05pm On Feb 16
Awww... That's cute. A lil girl with an ambition. Those without any life ambition would call it desperation.
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Dandsome: 2:08pm On Feb 16
Only happens abroad
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Gaara102: 2:09pm On Feb 16
That's cool.
I doubt Sundar Pichai would still be the CEO then.
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Gaara102: 2:11pm On Feb 16
Lagusta:This got me laughing out loud.
Where you come from?
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by mykeljosef: 2:14pm On Feb 16
lol
she must have igbo bood in her
hustling from small
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 2:19pm On Feb 16
Nice. A country where humans reside and things work.
Bravo!
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by oluwayimika123: 2:49pm On Feb 16
Buh somewhere in my country a 9 year old boy says he wants 2 b a YAHOO BOY ofe ma shashe walaitalllahi[f[color=#000099][/color]ont=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Teague4league(m): 4:35pm On Feb 16
I don't blame him cause he see peeps making allot through that
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by alex81(m): 4:57pm On Feb 16
" dear Google boss". aww very sweet. feel like giving d girl a kiss
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Adesiji77: 5:39pm On Feb 16
This is interesting.
Read the story earlier today and I was like "Wow"....
I like the part where he wrote "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school".
This may be sooner than we think
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Hannysmilez(f): 5:47pm On Feb 16
Lagusta:LMAO!!
Pls don't kill me!
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by sorextee(m): 5:53pm On Feb 16
The op shld have just typed it for us. Honestly, I no dey see anything. Maybe my glasses don dey expire..
coolbreezy01:
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by brandonobi(m): 7:04pm On Feb 16
ive seen children at age 7 who cant even read properly and this one is writing a whole (formal) letr
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by joeace2020(m): 7:25pm On Feb 16
Lagusta:
Am in stitches Na religious indoctrination we Sabi pass for here
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 7:57pm On Feb 16
For a 7yr old, that's outstanding
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by egopersonified(f): 8:12pm On Feb 16
my seven year old asked when I started working and I told him at 25. When I asked him why he asked, he said he would start working at 13 so he can get rich fast. He already has a drawing of his house, with its adult and children swimming pools.
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by FellaL: 8:26pm On Feb 16
awwwww that was cute
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by pr0blem: 8:26pm On Feb 16
wow this ia amazing
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:41pm On Feb 16
ritababe:She is not desperate, she is smart and intelligent. You can't pull this even when you were 15.
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by ilevic(m): 8:57pm On Feb 16
alex81:
kiss a 7years old? paedophile sighted!!! someone should pls call... ( which no Nigerian police dey use ooo?) Pls someone should d cop
|Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by amicable09(f): 9:24pm On Feb 16
ritababe:Goodness gracious!
Did you read the letter at all? Or even try to make sense of what the OP spelt out?
A kid who had a car accident which resulted in loss of her confidence is elated to receive a response from the CEO of Google himself!
Do you know how long some graduates in Nigeria wait before they receive an acknowledgement for their job applications? Sometimes till eternity.
Don't call any child desperate again, I beg.
Imagine if she gets to read through this thread. Nicely edit your post ejo.
