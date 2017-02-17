₦airaland Forum

A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Geekylady(f): 10:47am On Feb 16
Chloe Bridgewater wrote Google about her interest in working at the firm

She wanted to work at the firm after seeing the bean-bag chairs and go-karts

CEO Sundar Pichai said that he looks 'forward to receiving' her job application

Some kids want to be astronauts, firefighters or chefs when they grow up – but one little girl has her sights set on one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

Chloe Bridgewater, age 7, sent Google a handwritten letter noting her computer skills and expressing interest in working at a place that provides bean-bag chairs and go-karts for their employees.

The 'Google boss', CEO Sundar Pichai, replied telling Chloe that he looks 'forward to receiving' her job application and encouraged the young girl to follow her dreams.

Chloe, who lives in Hereford, was inspired to write the letter after seeing images of Google offices filled with comfy bean-bags, go-karts and slides.

And the original letter was shared with Matt Weinberger of Business Insider by Chloe's father Andy Bridgewater.


In Chloe's letter, she tells Pichai, who she deems 'Google boss', that she enjoys using computers and plays a game on her tablet where she 'moves a robot up and down'.

She also explained that her dad said if she continues being a good student and get goo grades she will one day have a job at Google – Chloe also noted that she wants to work in a chocolate factory and be an Olympic swimmer.

The Bridgewater's received a response from Pichai earlier this month encouraging the little girl to keep working hard and follow her dreams.

'I'm glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you continue to learn about technology,' the Google CEO wrote.

'I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics.

'I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school'.

Andy shared the letter on his LinkedIn stating his daughter was 'knocked down' by a car a few years back and the letter had a great impact on her.

'She lost a great deal of confidence after being knocked down by a car a couple of years ago,' he shared in a LinkedIn post.

'However, to say she is delighted after receiving this letter signed by Sundar Pichai himself is an understatement.'


'She is now even more eager to do well at school and work for Google.'

'Can't thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl's dream become one step closer, although not sure she's fully aware that it'll take more than riding go karts and sleeping in pods to make it with Google!'

Source : http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-4229230/7-year-old-girl-asked-Google-job-got-response.html#ixzz4YqrirNbr

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by ritababe(f): 10:50am On Feb 16
lol,
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Lojekunle: 11:02am On Feb 16
Can see a bright future there

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 11:23am On Feb 16
unh great child,I see you higher in the next 8 year,but for now you are still a baby keep dreaming until you are a babe

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by sorextee(m): 11:24am On Feb 16
letter too blurry..
wetin she write abeg?
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by coolbreezy01: 12:00pm On Feb 16
sorextee:
letter too blurry..
wetin she write abeg?
Sorry bro its not about how blurry, its about how's your eyes!

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Lagusta(m): 12:04pm On Feb 16
hahahaha, sharp babe....

meanwhile in nigeria.... &yr old girls are busy begging their moms for barbie dolls and being taught to say "jesus is my boyfriend, satan go away"

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Idydarling(f): 12:36pm On Feb 16
smart girl
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by ayamAgenius: 1:01pm On Feb 16
retardz will storm this thread saying shez not 7 years old... undecided undecided undecided undecided

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy(m): 1:13pm On Feb 16
ritababe:
lol, desperate Lady there.

Desperate about what exactly?

Zeal to succeed? I think that is a positive side of being desperate!

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Bahddo(m): 2:05pm On Feb 16
Awww... That's cute. A lil girl with an ambition. Those without any life ambition would call it desperation.

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Dandsome: 2:08pm On Feb 16
Only happens abroad
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Gaara102: 2:09pm On Feb 16
That's cool.
I doubt Sundar Pichai would still be the CEO then.

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Gaara102: 2:11pm On Feb 16
Lagusta:
hahahaha, sharp babe....

meanwhile in nigeria.... &yr old girls are busy begging their moms for barbie dolls and being taught to say "jesus is my boyfriend, satan go away"
This got me laughing out loud.
Where you come from?

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by mykeljosef: 2:14pm On Feb 16
lol

she must have igbo bood in her

hustling from small

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 2:19pm On Feb 16
Nice. A country where humans reside and things work.
Bravo!

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by oluwayimika123: 2:49pm On Feb 16
Buh somewhere in my country a 9 year old boy says he wants 2 b a YAHOO BOY ofe ma shashe walaitalllahi[f[color=#000099][/color]ont=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Teague4league(m): 4:35pm On Feb 16
grin

I don't blame him cause he see peeps making allot through that
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by alex81(m): 4:57pm On Feb 16
" dear Google boss". aww very sweet. feel like giving d girl a kiss

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Adesiji77: 5:39pm On Feb 16
This is interesting.

Read the story earlier today and I was like "Wow"....

I like the part where he wrote "I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school".

This may be sooner than we think smiley

Mynd44, lalasticlala, dominique

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Hannysmilez(f): 5:47pm On Feb 16
Lagusta:
hahahaha, sharp babe....

meanwhile in nigeria.... &yr old girls are busy begging their moms for barbie dolls and being taught to say "jesus is my boyfriend, satan go away"
LMAO!!
Pls don't kill me!
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by sorextee(m): 5:53pm On Feb 16
The op shld have just typed it for us. Honestly, I no dey see anything. Maybe my glasses don dey expire..


coolbreezy01:
Sorry bro its not about how blurry, its about how's your eyes!

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by brandonobi(m): 7:04pm On Feb 16
ive seen children at age 7 who cant even read properly and this one is writing a whole (formal) letr
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by joeace2020(m): 7:25pm On Feb 16
Lagusta:
hahahaha, sharp babe....

meanwhile in nigeria.... &yr old girls are busy begging their moms for barbie dolls and being taught to say "jesus is my boyfriend, satan go away"

Am in stitches grin grin Na religious indoctrination we Sabi pass for here
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by Chidexter(m): 7:57pm On Feb 16
For a 7yr old, that's outstanding
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by egopersonified(f): 8:12pm On Feb 16
my seven year old asked when I started working and I told him at 25. When I asked him why he asked, he said he would start working at 13 so he can get rich fast. He already has a drawing of his house, with its adult and children swimming pools.

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by FellaL: 8:26pm On Feb 16
awwwww that was cute
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by pr0blem: 8:26pm On Feb 16
wow this ia amazing
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by ToriBlue(f): 8:41pm On Feb 16
ritababe:
lol, desperate Lady there.
She is not desperate, she is smart and intelligent. You can't pull this even when you were 15.

Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by ilevic(m): 8:57pm On Feb 16
alex81:
" dear Google boss". aww very sweet. feel like giving d girl a kiss


kiss a 7years old? paedophile sighted!!! someone should pls call... ( which no Nigerian police dey use ooo?) Pls someone should d cop
Re: A 7-Year-Old Girl Asked Google For A Job And Got A Reply From The CEO (Photos) by amicable09(f): 9:24pm On Feb 16
ritababe:
lol, desperate SMART Lady there.
Goodness gracious!
Did you read the letter at all? Or even try to make sense of what the OP spelt out?

A kid who had a car accident which resulted in loss of her confidence is elated to receive a response from the CEO of Google himself!

Do you know how long some graduates in Nigeria wait before they receive an acknowledgement for their job applications? Sometimes till eternity.

Don't call any child desperate again, I beg.
Imagine if she gets to read through this thread. Nicely edit your post ejo.

