see reaction below.







https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/02/banky-w-react-to-bbnaija-housemate.html?m=1 Singer Bankole Wellington Simply known as Banky W react to Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty not knowing Him. Banky W visited the house in South Africa and Gifty one of the housemate caused a meltdown when she said, yesterday she doesn't know who celebrated Nigerian singers Banky W, Falzthebahdguy and former Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese were.see reaction below.

#MoreRespect 2 Likes



Dat gal is dull for africa

She dont know soma, falz, Emmanuel now banky w

But she knows pezza Nd aw to kiss

if biggie no send that Anambra winch with 77 fake accent commot him house on Sunday, boys go dismantle the whole house and cancel the show. Which kain fùcking nonsense is that? You don't know falz, you don't know Emmanuel and lastly you don't know Banky a whole Bankole Wellington, no doubt her village winch don finally gat her. Ashawo radarada

Lol

I don't watch BBN but its obvious this Gifty person is planning to leave soon with this senseless forming. 1 Like

So Gifty finally proved how dumb she is! Shame 2 Likes

y cant nigerians cant accept d truth?



The lady lived most of her life in UK and she is doesnt know banky...simple! 2 Likes

But seriously, must she know every yeyebrity?

What if she has her own particular brand of music she listens to, way out of what those ones dole out?

I listen to music a lot, and yet don't even know a single Banky W song. If not for social media, I won't even know him.



So make e go siddon. No be by force to sabi am.

Pls is he a footballer? 1 Like

I tink gifty is smart, I feel she wanted to trend, do something dat when some1 hears, they be like waaahhhhhhh. And want to see who said dat 1 Like

Gifty Pls open the door we seriously need to talk

banky is the dude behind wizkid, banky was a superstar before wizkid came in to the picture and you dare say u don't know him? I bet your grandma in the village knows him too. hater 1 Like

okkkkkkkkayyyy oooooooo



this one na for the pple wey dey watch d show.. e no concern me..

End time events...

Generally speaking,maybe she truly doesn't know who he is, not everyone is into social media or follow Nigerian music.. 3 Likes

naso she say she nor sabi falz

I didnt feel his "present" 1 Like

The thing pain my guy Banky really. lol 3 Likes

Is it all the celebrities that one must know? Is he the president that appears on screen every day? It is possible she doesn't know him. 3 Likes



but she knows how to fork



Is by force to know person?





Never watched an episode of this show but I have heard this gifty name all over social media. She must be famous now.

Kimjinkyu:

Illiteracy!



What does it mean to know someone?



Just because Banky sings and Gifty sees him on TV doesn't me she knows him.



who is gifty

GIFTY THUMBS UP....LOL

Who Banky w epp

Nofuckgiven:

So Gifty finally proved how dumb she is! Shame

You're the dumb. You're the dumb. 2 Likes

emmanuel1990:

Yes, Nigeria's greatest of all time. Won three AFCON back to back for Nigeria. Imagine the girl saying she doesn't know him?

"IMPRESSET bawo?"