|Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by Kimjinkyu(f): 10:49am
Singer Bankole Wellington Simply known as Banky W react to Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty not knowing Him. Banky W visited the house in South Africa and Gifty one of the housemate caused a meltdown when she said, yesterday she doesn't know who celebrated Nigerian singers Banky W, Falzthebahdguy and former Mr Nigeria Emmanuel Ikubese were.
see reaction below.
https://adeenewsblog.blogspot.co.ke/2017/02/banky-w-react-to-bbnaija-housemate.html?m=1
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by ammyluv2002(f): 11:03am
#MoreRespect
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by sod09(m): 11:07am
Gifty bitchy.... She just ruined herself
Dat gal is dull for africa
She dont know soma, falz, Emmanuel now banky w
But she knows pezza Nd aw to kiss
Bloody flatino
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by veekid(m): 11:08am
if biggie no send that Anambra winch with 77 fake accent commot him house on Sunday, boys go dismantle the whole house and cancel the show. Which kain fùcking nonsense is that? You don't know falz, you don't know Emmanuel and lastly you don't know Banky a whole Bankole Wellington, no doubt her village winch don finally gat her. Ashawo radarada
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by BrownCookie(f): 11:08am
Lol
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by kennygee(f): 11:10am
I don't watch BBN but its obvious this Gifty person is planning to leave soon with this senseless forming.
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by Nofuckgiven: 11:10am
So Gifty finally proved how dumb she is! Shame
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by martineverest(m): 11:10am
y cant nigerians cant accept d truth?
The lady lived most of her life in UK and she is doesnt know banky...simple!
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by wolesmile(m): 11:10am
But seriously, must she know every yeyebrity?
What if she has her own particular brand of music she listens to, way out of what those ones dole out?
I listen to music a lot, and yet don't even know a single Banky W song. If not for social media, I won't even know him.
So make e go siddon. No be by force to sabi am.
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by emmanuel1990: 11:10am
Pls is he a footballer?
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by Dandeson1(m): 11:10am
I tink gifty is smart, I feel she wanted to trend, do something dat when some1 hears, they be like waaahhhhhhh. And want to see who said dat
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by LoveJesus87(m): 11:10am
Gifty Pls open the door we seriously need to talk
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by adonbilivit: 11:10am
banky is the dude behind wizkid, banky was a superstar before wizkid came in to the picture and you dare say u don't know him? I bet your grandma in the village knows him too. hater
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by sorextee(m): 11:10am
okkkkkkkkayyyy oooooooo
this one na for the pple wey dey watch d show.. e no concern me..
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by TANKDESTROYER(m): 11:10am
End time events...
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by Baroba(m): 11:11am
Generally speaking,maybe she truly doesn't know who he is, not everyone is into social media or follow Nigerian music..
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by sexymoma(f): 11:11am
naso she say she nor sabi falz
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by CaroLyner(f): 11:11am
I didnt feel his "present"
1 Like
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by Runaway: 11:11am
The thing pain my guy Banky really. lol
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by ekems2017(f): 11:11am
Is it all the celebrities that one must know? Is he the president that appears on screen every day? It is possible she doesn't know him.
3 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by softMarket(m): 11:12am
She doesnt know how to banky w
but she knows how to fork
Is by force to know person?
My grand mom doesnt even know me
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by francescainnoce(f): 11:12am
Never watched an episode of this show but I have heard this gifty name all over social media. She must be famous now.
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by Maximus85(m): 11:12am
Kimjinkyu:
Illiteracy!
What does it mean to know someone?
Just because Banky sings and Gifty sees him on TV doesn't me she knows him.
So All these stupid rants should stop now!
5 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by HolyHero: 11:12am
who is gifty
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by GreenMavro: 11:12am
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by opara28(m): 11:12am
GIFTY THUMBS UP....LOL
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by 2wice(m): 11:13am
Who Banky w epp
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by Maximus85(m): 11:13am
Nofuckgiven:
You're the dumb.
2 Likes
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by ymdo(m): 11:13am
emmanuel1990:Yes, Nigeria's greatest of all time. Won three AFCON back to back for Nigeria. Imagine the girl saying she doesn't know him?
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by engrobidigbo: 11:13am
"IMPRESSET bawo?"
|Re: Banky W Reacts To Gifty Not Knowing Him by johnstar(m): 11:13am
K
