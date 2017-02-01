₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by LatestAmebo2: 1:31pm
Actress Funke Akindele this morning mocked BBNaija housemate, Gifty, who yesterday said she doesn't know singers Falz and Banky W. Both artistes had paid a visit to the Big Brother House in South Africa this week and Gifty claimed not to know them. See all of Funke's tweets below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/shes-obviously-liar-who-needs-attention.html
damn too funny, mehnnn
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Jibril659: 1:35pm
true to the core
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by unclezuma: 2:37pm
Gifty has entered...stop smoking igbo they won't hear , they want to be like Tonto Dike...
21 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by GossipHeart(m): 2:37pm
Who are these little hungry prostitutes ??
Those little rats don't even know how to wash white underwear yet
Mod, please ban me if you would continue bringing these olosho news to front-page
10 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by veekid(m): 2:37pm
Na the fact now; she's fùcking fake mehn! Kick her ass outta BBNaija o jare
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Expl0rers: 2:38pm
lol
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Deeypeey(m): 2:38pm
ha....aunty Funke...she doesnt know you too oo....so respect ursef ...
.
.
.
...and to say sum dumb chic like her was defending her stupid antics ds morning
4 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by registration(m): 2:38pm
But why
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by GodIsFoolish: 2:38pm
Who is Falz and Banky W?
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by badmrkt(m): 2:38pm
na by force to know person? haba!!!! make una rest jor. WHO BANKY epp?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by ToriBlue(f): 2:38pm
The babe dey form posh!
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by babyfaceafrica(m): 2:39pm
Lolz..no mind the bae......her own don done...she will be kicked out sunday
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by ALAYORMII: 2:39pm
Aunty Funke, you better maintain ur lane before Gifty come for you
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Vanessa88(f): 2:39pm
She is as fake as China
6 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by ProfClassic: 2:39pm
Pls what is gifty?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by cremedelacreme: 2:39pm
She has gotten the attention she desperately needed.
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by hopsydboi(m): 2:40pm
So bbnaija is done in south Africa
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by thestevens: 2:40pm
This gifty girl don buy market and eviction.
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Segbu1: 2:40pm
Nice
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by unitysheart(m): 2:40pm
Lol. It's purely her game plan. But sincerely, that girl can be annoying with her forming things...
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Abdul9025(m): 2:40pm
that's exactly what she wanted... attention seeker..
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Richiy(f): 2:41pm
She's better as a mannequin?
Savagery
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Clone2020(m): 2:41pm
Funke is only jealous that someone else is trending and stealing the spotlight. So what if she claims she doesn't know falz and banky w? You think everyone is that current in music affairs? I listen to songs a lot and most times and I have no clue who the musician is. Why is she so bothered by this? I don't see falz or banky whinning on social media. People get small fame then they think their opinions matter. Abeg don't blur that thin line between your on screen character with reality or you will just make an ass of yourself and no one would find it funny.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Soljaboi44(m): 2:41pm
Someone, Somewhere-On-Earth Is 37hours, 8mins Pregnant Right Now..!!
Sister.. Is It You??
None Of My Biz'Ness Tho..
# 14th_Nov_Is_Chi ldren'sDay..!!
1 Like
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by Zane2point4(m): 2:42pm
Where is that gifty.. ..the northern elites in borno wana see you.. .......
2 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by legendsilver(m): 2:42pm
We know she lied, what's yours madam?
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by mokaflex(m): 2:42pm
Does Gifty know Nigerians president. Just wondering....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by angeltolly(f): 2:42pm
The problem is not whether she knows them or not..... (at least some Nairaland people will still ask if he's a footballer or politician)
I think the real problem is calling someone who came to give you life lessons and how you can make waves in the entertainment industry PROUD & FAKE. Not cool
3 Likes
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by pmc01(m): 2:42pm
cremedelacreme:Negative or positive attention? Her eviction or otherwise on Sunday will tell.
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by KinzyeWriter(m): 2:42pm
Fake indeed... buh hope she does not get mad @ funke for that post
|Re: Funke Akindele Blasts Gifty For Claiming She Doesn't Know Falz & Banky W by oluFELAxy(m): 2:43pm
It is possible oo
