Source: Actress Funke Akindele this morning mocked BBNaija housemate, Gifty, who yesterday said she doesn't know singers Falz and Banky W. Both artistes had paid a visit to the Big Brother House in South Africa this week and Gifty claimed not to know them. See all of Funke's tweets belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/shes-obviously-liar-who-needs-attention.html

CHECKOUT GIFTY's RESPONSE TO FUNKE http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/shes-obviously-liar-who-needs-attention.html



true to the core





Gifty has entered...stop smoking igbo they won't hear , they want to be like Tonto Dike...



Who are these little hungry prostitutes ??



Those little rats don't even know how to wash white underwear yet



Mod, please ban me if you would continue bringing these olosho news to front-page 10 Likes

Na the fact now; she's fùcking fake mehn! Kick her ass outta BBNaija o jare 1 Like 1 Share

...and to say sum dumb chic like her was defending her stupid antics ds morning ha....aunty Funke...she doesnt know you too oo....so respect ursef......and to say sum dumb chic like her was defending her stupid antics ds morning 4 Likes

But why

Who is Falz and Banky W? 13 Likes 2 Shares

na by force to know person? haba!!!! make una rest jor. WHO BANKY epp? 23 Likes 2 Shares

The babe dey form posh! 1 Like

Lolz..no mind the bae......her own don done...she will be kicked out sunday 2 Likes

Aunty Funke, you better maintain ur lane before Gifty come for you 5 Likes 1 Share

She is as fake as China 6 Likes

Pls what is gifty? 2 Likes 1 Share

She has gotten the attention she desperately needed. 1 Like

So bbnaija is done in south Africa

This gifty girl don buy market and eviction. 2 Likes

Nice

Lol. It's purely her game plan. But sincerely, that girl can be annoying with her forming things... 2 Likes

that's exactly what she wanted... attention seeker..





Savagery She's better as a mannequin?Savagery 1 Like

Funke is only jealous that someone else is trending and stealing the spotlight. So what if she claims she doesn't know falz and banky w? You think everyone is that current in music affairs? I listen to songs a lot and most times and I have no clue who the musician is. Why is she so bothered by this? I don't see falz or banky whinning on social media. People get small fame then they think their opinions matter. Abeg don't blur that thin line between your on screen character with reality or you will just make an ass of yourself and no one would find it funny. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Where is that gifty.. ..the northern elites in borno wana see you.. ....... 2 Likes

We know she lied, what's yours madam?

Does Gifty know Nigerians president. Just wondering.... 2 Likes 1 Share





I think the real problem is calling someone who came to give you life lessons and how you can make waves in the entertainment industry PROUD & FAKE. Not cool The problem is not whether she knows them or not..... (at least some Nairaland people will still ask if he's a footballer or politician)I think the real problem is calling someone who came to give you life lessons and how you can make waves in the entertainment industry PROUD & FAKE. Not cool 3 Likes

cremedelacreme:

She has gotten the attention she desperately needed. Negative or positive attention? Her eviction or otherwise on Sunday will tell. Negative or positive attention? Her eviction or otherwise on Sunday will tell.

Fake indeed... buh hope she does not get mad @ funke for that post