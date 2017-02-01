Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) (39639 Views)

http://ovoko.com.ng/mercy-aigbe-called-claiming-protested-pic/ Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Gentry was dragged on instagram for claiming to protest. The instagram user named Opeyemi Bamidele said she only showed up after everybody had left and took pictures with 3 to 4 people to deceive the public. 5 Likes 1 Share



Bet we did not force u to protest na ChaiBet we did not force u to protest na 44 Likes

See the video of Mercy faking the protest



U dey mind the olosho ?? 5 Likes 3 Shares

this is the height of bizzy body...

unnecessary attacks...

she tried atleast she did something... making an attempt is no sin..

what would that person say to most of the celebrities that didnt even do anything...

they stayed at home tweeting about HOW GIFTY GAVE SOMA A HEAD....



shior!! 161 Likes 6 Shares

U dey mind the olosho ?? Say every pretty woman doing well na Olosho as portrayed by most Nairalanders?

Perhaps her tight work schedule made her arrive late.

Even if it's true, with so many of her fans following her on social media, her own style of protesting will be more felt online. Say every pretty woman doing well na Olosho as portrayed by most Nairalanders?Perhaps her tight work schedule made her arrive late.Even if it's true, with so many of her fans following her on social media, her own style of protesting will be more felt online. 63 Likes

I think this woman has an insecurity problem.

Always trying hard to prove she is game.

May God help us. 20 Likes 1 Share

She wants to join the gang by fire by thunder lmaooooooooShe wants to join the gang by fire by thunder 2 Likes 1 Share

Most of these celebs don't care about you or your poverty status 3 Likes

Fake people everywhere 2 Likes

Lolz. At least she came out unlike some 2faced guy. 10 Likes

People shouldn't judge her na. At least she came out there are a thousand other celebs that didn't give a hoot. She might not have the strength to walk now. No be every body wey get fresh skin dey healthy o. 11 Likes

With her look ,u will know she hasn't even walk a mile 2 Likes

this is the height of bizzy body...

unnecessary attacks...

she tried atleast she did something... making an attempt is no sin..

what would that person say to most of the celebrities that didnt even do anything...

they stayed at home tweeting about HOW GIFTY GAVE SOMA A HEAD....



shior!! You are either in or out. You are either in or out. 4 Likes

Mrs Osibanjo were is our president? 3 Likes

Who is she by the way? 1 Like

Ki olorun ma sowa lowo enti a o sho ton sho wa mani ke... Just passing by 3 Likes

Chaii 9ja no dey take am easy with celebs oh, to be celeb for naija be like say make u go chill nikid for market!



Another reason why naija never too good

When person won make e good anoda dey corner dey shadow when celeb come protest!

Yeye!!! 2 Likes

Everything in this country now is for sale, na hunger cause.

The man wey cause the hunger dey vegetable state now.

lol, d babe na NL babe self. no be today she like trouble. ope u beta repent hehehe

These celebrities do not realize that people are not smiling anymore...These protests that took place across the country today just needed a little spark and it have resulted into a serious revolution.

If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow!

Buh atleast she try she came out...if dem wan list celeb wen protest her name go dey the list...buh 2face own nor go dey

d lady's so fake