|Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by ovokooo: 7:56pm
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Gentry was dragged on instagram for claiming to protest. The instagram user named Opeyemi Bamidele said she only showed up after everybody had left and took pictures with 3 to 4 people to deceive the public.
http://ovoko.com.ng/mercy-aigbe-called-claiming-protested-pic/
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 7:58pm
Chai
Bet we did not force u to protest na
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by noetic5: 7:59pm
See the video of Mercy faking the protest
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/liar-liar-pants-on-fire-facebook-user.html
so fake
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by tellwisdom: 8:00pm
U dey mind the olosho ??
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Israeljones(m): 8:03pm
this is the height of bizzy body...
unnecessary attacks...
she tried atleast she did something... making an attempt is no sin..
what would that person say to most of the celebrities that didnt even do anything...
they stayed at home tweeting about HOW GIFTY GAVE SOMA A HEAD....
shior!!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by TRADELYN: 8:05pm
tellwisdom:Say every pretty woman doing well na Olosho as portrayed by most Nairalanders?
Perhaps her tight work schedule made her arrive late.
Even if it's true, with so many of her fans following her on social media, her own style of protesting will be more felt online.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by josephine123: 8:05pm
awwww..... so busted
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Stupedinluv(f): 8:12pm
I think this woman has an insecurity problem.
Always trying hard to prove she is game.
May God help us.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by rosalieene(f): 8:22pm
lmaoooooooo
She wants to join the gang by fire by thunder
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by themonk(m): 8:28pm
Most of these celebs don't care about you or your poverty status
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by TINALETC3(f): 8:28pm
busted
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Bullet1234: 8:29pm
Busted!!!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Talk2Bella(f): 8:29pm
is it by force
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Cutesexy1(f): 8:29pm
Yawns out of thread
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Airforce1(m): 8:30pm
Fake people everywhere
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by ToriBlue(f): 8:30pm
Lolz. At least she came out unlike some 2faced guy.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by naijatoonz: 8:30pm
People shouldn't judge her na. At least she came out there are a thousand other celebs that didn't give a hoot. She might not have the strength to walk now. No be every body wey get fresh skin dey healthy o.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by ovieigho(m): 8:30pm
With her look ,u will know she hasn't even walk a mile
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by toprealman: 8:30pm
Israeljones:You are either in or out.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by 12345baba: 8:31pm
Mrs Osibanjo were is our president?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Beno3: 8:32pm
Good for her
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Silentscreamer(f): 8:32pm
Who is she by the way?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by uolamide(m): 8:32pm
Ki olorun ma sowa lowo enti a o sho ton sho wa mani ke... Just passing by
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Tbillz(m): 8:32pm
Chaii 9ja no dey take am easy with celebs oh, to be celeb for naija be like say make u go chill nikid for market!
Another reason why naija never too good
When person won make e good anoda dey corner dey shadow when celeb come protest!
Yeye!!!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Chiedu4Trump: 8:33pm
Everything in this country now is for sale, na hunger cause.
The man wey cause the hunger dey vegetable state now.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by ednut1(m): 8:33pm
lol, d babe na NL babe self. no be today she like trouble. ope u beta repent hehehe
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:33pm
Ok see her face
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Hemanwel(m): 8:33pm
These celebrities do not realize that people are not smiling anymore...These protests that took place across the country today just needed a little spark and it have resulted into a serious revolution.
If you do anyhow, you go see anyhow!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by Nathdoug(m): 8:34pm
Buh atleast she try she came out...if dem wan list celeb wen protest her name go dey the list...buh 2face own nor go dey
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by bsideboii(m): 8:34pm
d lady's so fake
|Re: Mercy Aigbe Exposed For Claiming To Protest (picture) by helinues: 8:34pm
Nigerian yeyebrities and fake life
