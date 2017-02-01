Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze (4325 Views)

He posted this: I just got this message and my disappointment in this particular church keeps increasing.

-

@daddyfreeze i'm rccg member not just a member my brother is a junior pastor and i solidly stand with sheeple campaign, and at this point i realized when I got this message from my WhatsApp group rccg youth empowerment training with fees of 20.000 naira @ rccg camp, #sheeple #istandwith @daddyfreeze #Nigerian read! #think!! and rethink!!!.

-

What I have been saying summed up in one post. I would add nothing to his post just reemphasize what he said.

-

#Nigerian read! #think!! and rethink!!!.

-

#FreeTheSheeple



https://www.instagram.com/p/BQkkjrKlDzj/





Lool. Brother Freezer is vindicated. 2 Likes

xixzler:

Lool. Brother Freezer is vindicated.



No be small matter ooo No be small matter ooo 1 Like

nawa ooo

Y'all be criticising freeze like we all don't know these pastors are fraud. But sentiments won't let's speak the truth. 4 Likes





Let Adeboye fight for himself...



7 Likes





Uncle Zuma shey you have started again? Freeze should give it a rest.Uncle Zuma shey you have started again?

Nigeria cannot be better with idiots like freeze running around.



A church brought up a youth empowerment program to help the youths get handy but here he is criticizing like there has been anything he had done for his society.



If you don't have the money then ignore such programs and keep wallowing in ignorance and stupidity. Only idiots will support this fool. 4 Likes 2 Shares



MMM 2 MMM 2 2 Likes

I just knew this would make FP...

nawaoo

Good for him

Hmmmm.....nothing we no go see

Seen

Adeboye is a fraud 1 Like

different stroke for different folks

I dont know daddy freez

oh oh ... it's about to go down ...

Papikush:

Nigeria cannot be better with idiots like freeze running around.



A church brought up a youth empowerment program to help the youths get handy but here he is criticizing like there has been anything he had done for his society.



If you don't have the money then ignore such programs and keep wallowing in ignorance and stupidity. Only idiots will support this fool. God bless you jare God bless you jare

Is the training program supposed to be free before?... Would the trainers (probably hired externally) be paid their wages?

