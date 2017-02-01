₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by CEOJAMIENAIJA: 1:52pm
Daddy Freeze will surely feel vindicated on his attack to Nigerian Churches, as a RCCG Member sent him this picture.
He posted this: I just got this message and my disappointment in this particular church keeps increasing.
-
@daddyfreeze i'm rccg member not just a member my brother is a junior pastor and i solidly stand with sheeple campaign, and at this point i realized when I got this message from my WhatsApp group rccg youth empowerment training with fees of 20.000 naira @ rccg camp, #sheeple #istandwith @daddyfreeze #Nigerian read! #think!! and rethink!!!.
-
What I have been saying summed up in one post. I would add nothing to his post just reemphasize what he said.
-
#Nigerian read! #think!! and rethink!!!.
-
#FreeTheSheeple
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQkkjrKlDzj/
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/see-what-rccg-member-sent-to-daddy.html
1 Like
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by xixzler(m): 2:13pm
Lool. Brother Freezer is vindicated.
2 Likes
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by checkolatunji: 2:19pm
xixzler:
No be small matter ooo
1 Like
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by opeyemiieblog(m): 2:34pm
nawa ooo
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by Expl0rers: 3:17pm
lol
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by samuel19222(m): 3:17pm
ok
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by gudnex22(m): 3:17pm
k
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by philtex(m): 3:17pm
Bullsit
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by Saintbonnie(m): 3:18pm
Y'all be criticising freeze like we all don't know these pastors are fraud. But sentiments won't let's speak the truth.
4 Likes
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by unclezuma: 3:18pm
Let Adeboye fight for himself...
7 Likes
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by gbegemaster(m): 3:18pm
Freeze should give it a rest.
Uncle Zuma shey you have started again?
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by Papikush: 3:18pm
Nigeria cannot be better with idiots like freeze running around.
A church brought up a youth empowerment program to help the youths get handy but here he is criticizing like there has been anything he had done for his society.
If you don't have the money then ignore such programs and keep wallowing in ignorance and stupidity. Only idiots will support this fool.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by seunny4lif(m): 3:18pm
MMM 2
2 Likes
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by lionlamb020(m): 3:18pm
I just knew this would make FP...
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by 982ABU(m): 3:18pm
nawaoo
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by legendsilver(m): 3:19pm
Good for him
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by Lasskeey: 3:19pm
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by bamasite(m): 3:19pm
Hmmmm.....nothing we no go see
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by tonyfrenzy: 3:19pm
Seen
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by mickeyrova(m): 3:19pm
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by Elnino4ladies: 3:20pm
Adeboye is a fraud
1 Like
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by Dee60: 3:20pm
.
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by psp2pc(m): 3:21pm
different stroke for different folks
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by wolesmile(m): 3:22pm
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by tintingz(m): 3:23pm
I dont know daddy freez
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by hucienda: 3:24pm
oh oh ... it's about to go down ...
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by ammyluv2002(f): 3:25pm
Papikush:God bless you jare
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by LoveJesus87(m): 3:26pm
N
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by obailala(m): 3:26pm
Is the training program supposed to be free before?... Would the trainers (probably hired externally) be paid their wages?
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by obembet(m): 3:26pm
E
|Re: The Message RCCG Member Sent To Freeze by abdul4new: 3:27pm
abegi who be freeze and wetin e dey freeze
